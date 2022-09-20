Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Myhighplains.com
The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Showcases Oktoberfest Menu
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food. For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the...
Myhighplains.com
Dillard’s Amarillo Hosting Upcoming Events
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dillard’s Amarillo is gearing up not only for a grand opening of their new store, but also some events that are giving back to the community. First is the Gift of Fit event where the cosmetics and lingerie departments are raising money for the wives of veterans as well as allow you to reserve anything in the lingerie department. A good thing if you’re wanting to do some holiday shopping early.
Myhighplains.com
A Journey From News to Education
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Skylar Gallop spent many years in news as a reporter and anchor in the San Angelo and Tyler area. After leaving, she returned to the Amarillo area and shares with Jason Boyett why she left news, and about her new venture.
Myhighplains.com
FSS LOSS Team Hosting Survivors Dinner
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services has a number of great resources for the community. One of those being the LOSS Team which helps survivors of suicide with resources, guidance, and connections with the community. One way they’re helping the community is through the Survivors of Suicide LOSS...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myhighplains.com
TOADS Shoot Out Helping Those With Type 1 Diabetes
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TOADS, or the Type One Area Diabetic Support organization is a place for people dealing with Type 1 Diabetes to help others who also get that diagnosis. The TOADS Shoot Out is coming up on October 8th. Check below for a schedule and details.
Comments / 0