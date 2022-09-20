ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Showcases Oktoberfest Menu

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food. For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Taquitos are Going to Roll Soon Here in Amarillo

Good news Amarillo. Roll Em Up Taquito has an official opening date. That is important because I have been watching this on Facebook for a while. They started by talking we were getting one. Then they let us know the location. Then the managers were hired and trained. Then work...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.

It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

A Journey From News to Education

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Skylar Gallop spent many years in news as a reporter and anchor in the San Angelo and Tyler area. After leaving, she returned to the Amarillo area and shares with Jason Boyett why she left news, and about her new venture.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

A Satisfying Ending, Indeed

This is Linda Allen in Amarillo, Tx for High Plains Radio Readers Fall Read Book Bytes. Annie Proulx’s 2002 novel “That Old Ace in the Hole” is set within a specific place and span of time but the theme running through the story is timeless and universal.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.

Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

United to open new Market Street in late 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today they are opening a new United Market Street in late 2023. The announcement was made Wednesday morning at West Hollywood Road and Coulter Street South, which is where the new store, Store 688, will be located. “We are absolutely thrilled to be announcing...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?

I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police investigating shooting at liquor store near downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting at a liquor store near downtown. Just before Noon, police responded to a shots fired call at V&M Discount near the corner of SW 10th Avenue and Adams Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?

Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friday’s Amarillo High vs. Tascosa game moved to WT’s Buffalo Stadium

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD changed the venue for Friday night’s rivalry football game between Amarillo High and Tascosa to Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium in Canyon. The two teams were scheduled to play at Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday, September 23, but the AISD administration decided to switch venues because the game falls on the […]
AMARILLO, TX

