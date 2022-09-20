Read full article on original website
Related
Myhighplains.com
The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Showcases Oktoberfest Menu
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food. For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the...
Downtown Amarillo Growing Again With New Restaurant
Amarillo is pretty much known for one thing. We have some great food. It amazes me how difficult it can be to pick a place to eat because we have a lot of choices. There is absolutely nothing wrong with choices at all. I am thrilled that Amarillo loves to...
Gem Lake Pool Still Brings Memories to Amarillo with What is Left
I posed the question a while ago about Gem Lake Road. Yes, it is called Gem Lake. Did that lake ever really exist? Even if it didn't there is definitely something that did leave it's memories on the area. I am talking about the Gem Lake Pool. A fun place...
Taquitos are Going to Roll Soon Here in Amarillo
Good news Amarillo. Roll Em Up Taquito has an official opening date. That is important because I have been watching this on Facebook for a while. They started by talking we were getting one. Then they let us know the location. Then the managers were hired and trained. Then work...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.
It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
Market Street Breaks Ground on New Store in Southwest Amarillo
Great news for those who live in Southwest Amarillo near Loop 335, you will now have a closer place to shop for groceries and pick up your prescriptions. We had announced back in May, that Amarillo was getting a new Market Street. United Supermarkets hosted their groundbreaking today for their brand new Market Street.
Myhighplains.com
A Journey From News to Education
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Skylar Gallop spent many years in news as a reporter and anchor in the San Angelo and Tyler area. After leaving, she returned to the Amarillo area and shares with Jason Boyett why she left news, and about her new venture.
The Locker Room: Scores and highlights for Sept. 23, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is Week 5 of high school football on the High Plains. You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
hppr.org
A Satisfying Ending, Indeed
This is Linda Allen in Amarillo, Tx for High Plains Radio Readers Fall Read Book Bytes. Annie Proulx’s 2002 novel “That Old Ace in the Hole” is set within a specific place and span of time but the theme running through the story is timeless and universal.
KFDA
Autumn Street Festival joins Canyon Farmers Market for last market of season
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Autumn Street Fest and the Canyon Farmers Market are teaming up for this Saturdays last market of the season. The market will be on Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 pm. at the Canyon Square.
What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.
Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shot Of The Century; Legacy Of Forgotten Panhandle Town Revisited
The Texas panhandle has more than its fair share of ghost towns, almost-ghost towns, historical sites, and frontier legends. Tucked away in the wide open spaces of the panhandle are many somewhat forgotten places of great importance. For instance, there's the ghost town and battle site that gave us what...
KFDA
United to open new Market Street in late 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today they are opening a new United Market Street in late 2023. The announcement was made Wednesday morning at West Hollywood Road and Coulter Street South, which is where the new store, Store 688, will be located. “We are absolutely thrilled to be announcing...
What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?
I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
Fairly’s team alleges city’s ‘secret plan’ in new docs
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the most recent set of court documents filed in Potter County District Court by Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly’s legal team, the team, once again, lays out its allegations against the city of Amarillo, choosing to highlight their belief that the city of Amarillo had a “secret plan” to fund the […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police investigating shooting at liquor store near downtown
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting at a liquor store near downtown. Just before Noon, police responded to a shots fired call at V&M Discount near the corner of SW 10th Avenue and Adams Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with...
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
Someone Step Up And Beat Amarillo Social Club’s Repeat Winners
Amarillo Social Club has been open for quite some time now. They went from hosting weekend tournaments to hosting tournaments almost every single day. Which leads me to my next point. Someone needs to step up and beat the repeat winners. Play Cards? Amarillo Social Club Has The Action. I've...
Friday’s Amarillo High vs. Tascosa game moved to WT’s Buffalo Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD changed the venue for Friday night’s rivalry football game between Amarillo High and Tascosa to Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium in Canyon. The two teams were scheduled to play at Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday, September 23, but the AISD administration decided to switch venues because the game falls on the […]
Comments / 0