Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Raleigh police ID, arrest man for attempted armed robbery with a wig, trash bag
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one person on Wednesday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Raleigh on Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2001 Clark Avenue. NC State police also put out an alert of the attempted crime as it was near the campus.
cbs17
Woman shot in south Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was shot in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Raleigh police. On Friday, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were notified of a shooting that took place in the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive in southeast Raleigh. Police said one adult female...
Laurinburg police search for suspect after 1 injured in shooting
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday left one person injured. The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Washington Street and Shady Street, according to police. Police found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to survive. 47-year-old Michael Antrantrino […]
cbs17
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scotland County murder suspect arrested in Charlotte
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Timonte Purvis was arrested on drug charges after he was pulled over by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office. During the stop, police were notified Purvis was wanted for murder […]
wpde.com
1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
cbs17
Police looking for ‘multiple people’ after robbery at gunpoint in Morrisville, officers say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said they’re investigating a robbery at gunpoint at a Morrisville business. At about 7:39 p.m., officers said they were called to the Restaurant Depot, a restaurant supply store on the 3900 block of Gateway Centre Boulevard. Police said multiple people went in...
cbs17
Motorcyclist who led 125 mph car chase in Fayetteville killed after hitting car, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who drove 125 mph and led Fayetteville police on a chase was killed Thursday after striking a car and being thrown off the vehicle, authorities say. Police say officers attempted to stop the motorcycle going roughly 125 mph in a 45 mph zone...
Three Clinton residents charged in shooting, chase
Three Clinton residents have been charged — and are under sizable bonds — following a shooting and subsequent chase from law enfor
cbs17
Raleigh police spent 2 hours in one spot on I-440. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say their “speed-calming initiative” led to 79 traffic stops in two hours. The Raleigh Police Department said on social media that they partnered with the North Carolina Highway Patrol on the project Friday morning on Interstate 440 at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.
‘Vital info’: Man caught on camera could lead to key robbery arrest, sheriff says
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for Erick McKnight, who it said has key information in finding a suspect wanted for holding a person at gunpoint inside a Circle K gas station in early September.
Suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach 1 day after fatal shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Investigators tracked the shooting suspect down nearly 200 miles away in South Carolina.
cbs17
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in targeted deadly shooting of Raleigh woman
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect in a homicide that left one person dead on Wednesday morning. At around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, near WakeMed Raleigh Hospital. Police found Symantia Nekita Blythe, 34, with multiple...
cbs17
Woman dead in targeted Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a woman has died following a targeted shooting early Wednesday morning. At about 6:45 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road around the corner from the WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
15-year-old suspended for bringing loaded gun to NC high school
The student was searched after leaving campus and returning.
cbs17
1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
WECT
Two arrested after Whiteville police respond to reports of shots fired
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were arrested after the Whiteville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday. According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officers stopped a car matching the description of the...
3 found with drugs, stolen car, gun in NC, deputies say
Bladen County deputies say three people were arrested after a traffic stop led to finding a wanted person and a stolen car.
cbs17
Man arrested after found with Fentanyl, gun in Sanford, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford. Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release. The release...
cbs17
Search warrants detail final moments of Wake deputy Ned Byrd’s life, items seized from suspects
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Newly released search warrants reveal the items searched and seized as well as the final moments of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s life before he was fatally shot on August 11. CBS 17 obtained several search warrants for murder suspects Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 26,...
Comments / 10