ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 10

Related
cbs17

Raleigh police ID, arrest man for attempted armed robbery with a wig, trash bag

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one person on Wednesday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Raleigh on Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2001 Clark Avenue. NC State police also put out an alert of the attempted crime as it was near the campus.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman shot in south Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was shot in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Raleigh police. On Friday, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were notified of a shooting that took place in the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive in southeast Raleigh. Police said one adult female...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Laurinburg police search for suspect after 1 injured in shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday left one person injured. The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Washington Street and Shady Street, according to police. Police found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to survive. 47-year-old Michael Antrantrino […]
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Police#Robbery#Gas Station#K 9#Crimestoppers
WBTW News13

Scotland County murder suspect arrested in Charlotte

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Timonte Purvis was arrested on drug charges after he was pulled over by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office. During the stop, police were notified Purvis was wanted for murder […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Woman dead in targeted Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a woman has died following a targeted shooting early Wednesday morning. At about 6:45 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road around the corner from the WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Two arrested after Whiteville police respond to reports of shots fired

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were arrested after the Whiteville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday. According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officers stopped a car matching the description of the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man arrested after found with Fentanyl, gun in Sanford, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford. Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release. The release...
SANFORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy