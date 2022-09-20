ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Myhighplains.com

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Showcases Oktoberfest Menu

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food. For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Dillard’s Amarillo Hosting Upcoming Events

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dillard’s Amarillo is gearing up not only for a grand opening of their new store, but also some events that are giving back to the community. First is the Gift of Fit event where the cosmetics and lingerie departments are raising money for the wives of veterans as well as allow you to reserve anything in the lingerie department. A good thing if you’re wanting to do some holiday shopping early.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

A Journey From News to Education

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Skylar Gallop spent many years in news as a reporter and anchor in the San Angelo and Tyler area. After leaving, she returned to the Amarillo area and shares with Jason Boyett why she left news, and about her new venture.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.

Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
BORGER, TX
Media TV

Butterfly Memorial Brings Families Together

Many cultures, such as the Native American, Japanese, and Chinese, regard the butterfly as a symbol of hope and rejuvenation. Butterflies are also thought to be a sign of a deceased loved one making their spirit felt according to Filipino traditions.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Joe Hawkins

Joe Hawkins, 91, of Granbury, formerly of Canyon and Amarillo passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 24 at Brooks Chapel with Chaplain Lane Boyd, officiating. Burial will follow at Kress Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 23 from 5:00...
CANYON, TX
Myhighplains.com

TOADS Shoot Out Helping Those With Type 1 Diabetes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TOADS, or the Type One Area Diabetic Support organization is a place for people dealing with Type 1 Diabetes to help others who also get that diagnosis. The TOADS Shoot Out is coming up on October 8th. Check below for a schedule and details.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bonham Middle School, Western Plateau Elementary in brief ‘secure’ Tuesday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Bonham Middle School and Western Plateau Elementary entered brief “secure” states on Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area. District officials said that the “secure” status means that the outside doors of the buildings were locked and students were brought […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.

It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

4 injured in shooting at Tri-State Fair

Update: (10:07 p.m) The Tri-State fair opened under normal operating hours today at 4 p.m. Tri-State Fair CEO Brady Rangland said they will be increasing security measures to increase safety for fairgoers. “We’re going to beef up the security presence at the gates and around the grounds, said Brady Rangland CEO Tri-State Fair and Rodeo.” […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Full Smile Dental Foundation Offering Free Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AOMS and Full Smile Dental are working together to provide free dental care for those who don’t have insurance or can’t afford some of the procedures. This event is happening October 7th & 8th and they will provide cancer screening, extractions, checkups and...
AMARILLO, TX

