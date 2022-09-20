Read full article on original website
Downtown Amarillo Growing Again With New Restaurant
Amarillo is pretty much known for one thing. We have some great food. It amazes me how difficult it can be to pick a place to eat because we have a lot of choices. There is absolutely nothing wrong with choices at all. I am thrilled that Amarillo loves to...
Gem Lake Pool Still Brings Memories to Amarillo with What is Left
I posed the question a while ago about Gem Lake Road. Yes, it is called Gem Lake. Did that lake ever really exist? Even if it didn't there is definitely something that did leave it's memories on the area. I am talking about the Gem Lake Pool. A fun place...
The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Showcases Oktoberfest Menu
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food. For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the...
Have You Seen These Photos Of The Gigantic Corn Maze Near Canyon?
Fall in the Texas panhandle is always a good time. We have several pumpkin farms and patches. We have all kinds of community events that happen this time of year. We also have some insanely impressive corn mazes for the family to enjoy. Leonard Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch...
Dillard’s Amarillo Hosting Upcoming Events
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dillard’s Amarillo is gearing up not only for a grand opening of their new store, but also some events that are giving back to the community. First is the Gift of Fit event where the cosmetics and lingerie departments are raising money for the wives of veterans as well as allow you to reserve anything in the lingerie department. A good thing if you’re wanting to do some holiday shopping early.
Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
New Amarillo Market Street location set to open in 2023
AMARILLO, Texas — Officials from The United Family announced Wednesday, that with the help of city officials and community leaders a new Market Street grocery store and fuel station is on its way to southwest Amarillo. According to a UF press release, the fall of 2023 is when the store is scheduled to open at […]
The Barfield Hotel Previews Fall Cocktail Menu
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Barfield Hotel is gearing up for fall and showcasing some fall cocktails that you can get soon. For more information on The Barfield click here.
A Journey From News to Education
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Skylar Gallop spent many years in news as a reporter and anchor in the San Angelo and Tyler area. After leaving, she returned to the Amarillo area and shares with Jason Boyett why she left news, and about her new venture.
What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.
Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
Shot Of The Century; Legacy Of Forgotten Panhandle Town Revisited
The Texas panhandle has more than its fair share of ghost towns, almost-ghost towns, historical sites, and frontier legends. Tucked away in the wide open spaces of the panhandle are many somewhat forgotten places of great importance. For instance, there's the ghost town and battle site that gave us what...
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families Together
Many cultures, such as the Native American, Japanese, and Chinese, regard the butterfly as a symbol of hope and rejuvenation. Butterflies are also thought to be a sign of a deceased loved one making their spirit felt according to Filipino traditions.
Fairly’s team alleges city’s ‘secret plan’ in new docs
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the most recent set of court documents filed in Potter County District Court by Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly’s legal team, the team, once again, lays out its allegations against the city of Amarillo, choosing to highlight their belief that the city of Amarillo had a “secret plan” to fund the […]
Obit: Joe Hawkins
Joe Hawkins, 91, of Granbury, formerly of Canyon and Amarillo passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 24 at Brooks Chapel with Chaplain Lane Boyd, officiating. Burial will follow at Kress Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 23 from 5:00...
TOADS Shoot Out Helping Those With Type 1 Diabetes
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TOADS, or the Type One Area Diabetic Support organization is a place for people dealing with Type 1 Diabetes to help others who also get that diagnosis. The TOADS Shoot Out is coming up on October 8th. Check below for a schedule and details.
Bonham Middle School, Western Plateau Elementary in brief ‘secure’ Tuesday morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Bonham Middle School and Western Plateau Elementary entered brief “secure” states on Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area. District officials said that the “secure” status means that the outside doors of the buildings were locked and students were brought […]
Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.
It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
Witnesses recount chaos of shooting at Tri-State Fair in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — What was intended to be a place of laughter and joy turned into a scene of chaos and fear when shots rang out at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Texas on Monday night. No one was killed but four people were injured, including a Potter County...
4 injured in shooting at Tri-State Fair
Update: (10:07 p.m) The Tri-State fair opened under normal operating hours today at 4 p.m. Tri-State Fair CEO Brady Rangland said they will be increasing security measures to increase safety for fairgoers. “We’re going to beef up the security presence at the gates and around the grounds, said Brady Rangland CEO Tri-State Fair and Rodeo.” […]
Full Smile Dental Foundation Offering Free Services
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AOMS and Full Smile Dental are working together to provide free dental care for those who don’t have insurance or can’t afford some of the procedures. This event is happening October 7th & 8th and they will provide cancer screening, extractions, checkups and...
