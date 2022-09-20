ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Rep. Jackson introduces NPR-related legislation

By David Gay
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Through a new piece of legislation recently introduced in the United States House of Representatives, US Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13 is aiming for National Public Radio to no longer receive funding from the federal government.

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, the “No Partisan Radio Act,” co-sponsored by US Rep. Jeff Duncan, R- South Carolina District 3, would end the federal government’s financial support of NPR. According to its website, NPR was incorporated in 1970, coming after President Lyndon B. Johnson created the Corporation for Public Broadcasting by signing the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 in 1967.

The bill, if passed through Congress, prohibits federal funds to “directly or indirectly, be made available to or used to support the organization.” The bill also states that the government would not be allowed to pay for dues or purchase programming from the organization or a public broadcast station. In the bill, Jackson claims NPR is partisan and advancing “liberal narratives.”

“When Congress established NPR in 1970, it was under the pretext that the outlet’s content be non-biased and embrace diversity of thought. Sadly, the NPR we know today operates as a messaging arm for woke, radical Democrats,” Jackson said in the release. “NPR is now indistinguishable from the other mainstream, liberal media outlets that we know all too well. The American people are fed up with the liberal media as it is, and they should not be forced to enable outlets like NPR with their tax dollars.”

According to NPR’s website, officials said in the fiscal year 2020, 8% of revenues for public radio stations came from a federal appropriation from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Another 5% of revenues come from federal, state and local governments.

“To secure the public’s trust, we must make it clear that our primary allegiance is to the public. Any personal or professional interests that conflict with that allegiance, whether in appearance or in reality, risk compromising our credibility,” NPR’s website states. “…Under no circumstances do we skew our reports for personal gain, to help NPR’s bottom line or to please those who fund us. Decisions about what we cover and how we do our work are made by our journalists, not by those who provide NPR with financial support.”

