Two found dead after fire guts home in northwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two bodies were found after a fire gutted a home in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to the city. Crews could be seen responding to a two-story building near the corner of Farm Road and Buffalo Drive. Firefighters were spraying water into...
Clark County proposes new undercrossing trail, improving safety near 215, Charleston
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County plans to enhance the busy Charleston Blvd and 215 intersections to make it safer for pedestrians and the bicycling community who use the Western Beltway Trail. County representatives met with the public on Tuesday at West Career and Technical Academy to discuss the...
Pahrump Fall Festival kicks off Thursday, highway closures coming Saturday
Pahrump (KSNV) — The Pahrump Fall Festival kicks off the fall season Thursday afternoon in Pahrump. The weekend-long festival will include a parade with more than 50 floats, which is set to roll for two miles on Highway 160 on Saturday, September 24. Due to the parade, a portion...
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in east valley hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the east valley Friday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 4:35 a.m. at Flamingo and Sandhill roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators learned that a stolen 2017...
Two people shot and injured near Stewart, Nellis in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in the east Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:37 a.m. in the area of Stewart Avenue and Oakford Street, just west of Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Officers...
1 woman dead, 1 detained after shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the southeast valley Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police. Someone had reported that another person was shot around 7:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
City of Las Vegas approves licensing deal to build viewing deck near The STRAT
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has approved a licensing deal with the goal of building a new viewing deck for the city's arches on Las Vegas Boulevard. City council members voted in favor of an agreement with The STRAT to acquire land needed for building a pedestrian deck near the casino resort.
New West Henderson Library location celebrates grand opening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest library in the city of Henderson celebrated its grand opening this week. City officials and dignitaries took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the West Henderson Library on Tuesday. Speakers included Henderson Libraries Executive Director Marcie Smedley and City Councilman Dan Shaw. MORE...
Police investigate domestic battery in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 10 block of Desert Rain Lane. Officers reported to a domestic battery incident near Desert Rain Lane and Navajo Point Place around 7 p.m. The female victim safely left the residence. The suspect was arrested. SWAT...
Hundreds of local volunteers step out to take part in annual 'Day of Caring' event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hundreds of volunteers are expected to take part in dozens of local service events Friday as United Way of Southern Nevada hosts the organization's annual Day of Caring. Reps with United Way of Southern Nevada say more than 700 people will come together through several...
City of North Las Vegas Police Department holding Q&A panel for interested candidates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you interested in joining the police force in North Las Vegas? Now is your chance. The City of North Las Vegas Police Department is holding a hiring forum for those interested in various positions within the department. The event will be on Saturday, Sept....
North Las Vegas police respond to crash near I-15
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police were on the scene of a crash near Lamb Blvd. and I-15 in the north valley on Thursday. NLVPD reported to the intersection of Lamb Blvd. and Nexus Way around 6:16 p.m after a motorcycle and tractor-trailer collided. The motorcyclist was transported to UMC...
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide near Chisolm Trail, officials say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide, officials said. At about 12:43 p.m. on Thursday, LVMPD patrol officers responded to a murder-suicide in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail. When officers arrived, they found an elderly man and woman inside the home with gunshot...
Local wins $55k jackpot from Rampart Casino
One lucky local won big Wednesday night. The North Las Vegas native took home $55, 177 from Summerlin's Rampart Casino. They took home the big prize after a $2.50 bet on Dragon Crash. Congratulations!
Police investigate stabbing in south valley, 2 injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing near Desert Springs Hospital. LVMPD received a call and reported to Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue on Wednesday evening. Two people were found with multiple stab wounds. The victims remain in critical condition and were transported to the...
Million dollar jackpot hit by guest at Circa Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is walking away from a downtown Las Vegas casino, a millionaire. Circa Las Vegas posted a photo of a man named Marc in front of his winnings over the weekend. According to the photo, he hit a $1,250,033.48 jackpot while playing the Buffalo...
Las Vegas man gets prison time for trying to burn down federal courthouse
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to over four years in prison for an attempt to burn down a federal courthouse two years ago, according to prosecutors. Marty Clark, 32, pleaded guilty back in June to a count of depredation against property of the United States, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada said in a news release.
Celebrate National Vodka Day at the STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all Vodka lovers!. National Vodka Day is around the corner, and the STRAT Hotel is ready to help you celebrate. The STRAT Hotel will have exclusive cocktails available at the View Lounge on Tuesday, Oct. 4. One of the special vodka-based cocktails will be...
The Stirling Club
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A true social, private club is just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. It's called The Stirling Club. Joining us now with more is the director of entertainment, Kelly Clinton-Holmes.
Missing Torrah has been recovered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Torah stolen on the Las Vegas Strip has been recovered and returned. Las Vegas police posted a photo on Friday afternoon, confirming that they have returned the Torah to its rightful owner. It was stolen from a casino back in June and the suspect...
