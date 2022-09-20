ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Two found dead after fire guts home in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two bodies were found after a fire gutted a home in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to the city. Crews could be seen responding to a two-story building near the corner of Farm Road and Buffalo Drive. Firefighters were spraying water into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

Two people shot and injured near Stewart, Nellis in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in the east Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:37 a.m. in the area of Stewart Avenue and Oakford Street, just west of Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Officers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 woman dead, 1 detained after shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the southeast valley Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police. Someone had reported that another person was shot around 7:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New West Henderson Library location celebrates grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest library in the city of Henderson celebrated its grand opening this week. City officials and dignitaries took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the West Henderson Library on Tuesday. Speakers included Henderson Libraries Executive Director Marcie Smedley and City Councilman Dan Shaw. MORE...
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Local Life#Valley Of Fire State Park#Travel Info#What To Do#Hiking Trails#Crews#On News
news3lv.com

Police investigate domestic battery in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 10 block of Desert Rain Lane. Officers reported to a domestic battery incident near Desert Rain Lane and Navajo Point Place around 7 p.m. The female victim safely left the residence. The suspect was arrested. SWAT...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas police respond to crash near I-15

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police were on the scene of a crash near Lamb Blvd. and I-15 in the north valley on Thursday. NLVPD reported to the intersection of Lamb Blvd. and Nexus Way around 6:16 p.m after a motorcycle and tractor-trailer collided. The motorcyclist was transported to UMC...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
news3lv.com

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide near Chisolm Trail, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide, officials said. At about 12:43 p.m. on Thursday, LVMPD patrol officers responded to a murder-suicide in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail. When officers arrived, they found an elderly man and woman inside the home with gunshot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate stabbing in south valley, 2 injured

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing near Desert Springs Hospital. LVMPD received a call and reported to Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue on Wednesday evening. Two people were found with multiple stab wounds. The victims remain in critical condition and were transported to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Million dollar jackpot hit by guest at Circa Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is walking away from a downtown Las Vegas casino, a millionaire. Circa Las Vegas posted a photo of a man named Marc in front of his winnings over the weekend. According to the photo, he hit a $1,250,033.48 jackpot while playing the Buffalo...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man gets prison time for trying to burn down federal courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to over four years in prison for an attempt to burn down a federal courthouse two years ago, according to prosecutors. Marty Clark, 32, pleaded guilty back in June to a count of depredation against property of the United States, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate National Vodka Day at the STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all Vodka lovers!. National Vodka Day is around the corner, and the STRAT Hotel is ready to help you celebrate. The STRAT Hotel will have exclusive cocktails available at the View Lounge on Tuesday, Oct. 4. One of the special vodka-based cocktails will be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Stirling Club

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A true social, private club is just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. It's called The Stirling Club. Joining us now with more is the director of entertainment, Kelly Clinton-Holmes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Missing Torrah has been recovered

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Torah stolen on the Las Vegas Strip has been recovered and returned. Las Vegas police posted a photo on Friday afternoon, confirming that they have returned the Torah to its rightful owner. It was stolen from a casino back in June and the suspect...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy