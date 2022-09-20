ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Hays Post

No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway

GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man shot at South Topeka bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested for soliciting minor online

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for improper communication with a juvenile online. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Terry Ray Hansard, 71, of Topeka was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail at 5:20 p.m. for electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a single vehicle accident last weekend in northern Shawnee Co. Officials say Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, was the driver of a 2015 Ford Tarus that crashed near NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd.
SILVER LAKE, KS
KSNT News

Man taken to hospital after Topeka shooting, TPD investigating

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released information related to an early morning shooting in the capital city. According to the TPD, officers were notified of a shooting at 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1600 block of Southwest Lane Street. Upon arrival, officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
News Channel Nebraska

Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas

BEATRICE – A Manhattan, Kansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident three miles south of Hanover, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim was 71-year-old Anne Nielsen….the driver of a southbound car on Kansas Highway 148. The KHP says Nielsen’s 2017 Volkswagen Beetle failed...
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Teens hurt in rural rear-end wreck

An earlier version of this article had the version of events incorrect. We regret the error. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS were dispatched to Road P and Road 150 at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday evening in rural Lyon County, for a report of an injury accident.
KSNT News

Accidental shooting victim found by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers responded to Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 S.E. Walnut only to find a missing gunshot victim Thursday. Authorities found the individual at a local hospital just before 2 p.m. The shooting appears to be accidental, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police reported a 16-year-old had arrived at […]
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
SILVER LAKE, KS
WIBW

TPD finds 16-year-old accidental gunshot victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have found the 16-year-old gunshot victim officers had been on the hunt for. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 SE Walnut late Thursday morning, Sept. 22, with reports of a 16-year-old boy who had arrived with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police shooting of man armed with knife in Topeka deemed lawful

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has released its review of a police shooting that resulted in the death of a man armed with a knife in Topeka. Christopher Kelley was killed by Topeka Police Department officers after approaching a group of officers while armed with a knife on June 29, 2022. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after an early morning shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Small grass fires near Emporia handled quickly Wednesday

Several Lyon County fire departments went east of Emporia to handle small grass fires Wednesday afternoon. Initially, several fires were reported near Roads 190 and U, about six miles east of Emporia and six miles northwest of Neosho Rapids. Emporia Fire says there were actually two fires — one near 190 and U and another near Roads 200 and U.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Area school districts see increased enrollment in several cases

Area school districts are starting to announce their official headcount data for the academic year. USD 251 North Lyon County saw an increase of over 30 students from 316 to 348 year-to-year. Most of that increase — over 20 students — came with the addition of a new early childhood center, but Superintendent Bob Blair says there was a bump in another early grade.
LYON COUNTY, KS

