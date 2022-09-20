Authorities identify 19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Santa Rosa crash

The man who died Friday in Santa Rosa after crashing his motorcycle into a streetlight has been identified as Carlo Nossardi, 19, authorities said Tuesday.

Nossardi, a Santa Rosa resident, died at the site of the crash, which happened at about 11:40 p.m. on Fulton Road near Onsrud Lane, according to Santa Rosa police.

A witness told authorities Nossardi was going about 70 to 80 mph when he lost control of his motorcycle, hit the streetlight pole and was thrown from the bike.

The witness stopped to call 911 and help the man before paramedics arrived, police said.

Investigators estimated Nossardi was going about 62 miles mph when he hit the pole. The speed limit on Fulton is 45 mph.

Police asked that witnesses contact accident investigator John Fisher at 707-543-3600, extension 8550, or jfisher@srcity.org and reference case number 22-10903.

