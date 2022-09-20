Read full article on original website
Former DMV employee pleads guilty to licenses for bribes in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A former Department of Motor Vehicles employee in Bakersfield pleaded guilty to illegally issuing California commercial driver’s licenses in exchange for bribes Monday, according to the Department of Justice. Ulises Pena, 39, was the former DMV employee who was responsible for processing diver’s license applications, according to court records. Pena allegedly […]
Native American Day in California to be a paid holiday for first time
California will celebrate Native American Day as a paid holiday for the first time in September.
GV Wire
Newsom Signs Bill Mandating the Removal of the Word “Squaw” Forever
While many Squaw Valley residents have been debating amongst each other for close to two years on whether they can or cannot keep their town name, Gov. Gavin Newsom has now officially made that decision for them. On Friday, Newsom declared Sep. 23, 2022, as Native American Day, and signed...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO ask for information regarding Tehachapi homicide in June 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding a homicide from June 2021 in Tehachapi. In the morning hours of June 6, 2021, deputies responded to Highway 58 in Tehachapi for a report of a person on the shoulder of the freeway. Upon...
How much will my California Middle-Class Tax Refund be?
The Middle Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment to Californians to provide some relief at the pump. Relief that, according to Doug Shupe wth Triple-A, is much needed
sjvsun.com
Shepard flips union workers, Kern DA in multi-million-dollar fight for south Valley Senate seat
One of the most contentious battles for a seat in the California State Legislature took a surprising turn on Thursday as a major labor group backed a Republican. Farmer David Shepard (R–Porterville) announced Thursday that he received endorsement of the Kern, Inyo and Mono Counties Building and Construction Trades Council.
North HS parents, administrators concerned over social media reports of fentanyl overdoses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Administrators at North High School are looking to address rampant social media reports of supposed fentanyl overdoses among students. Parents told 17 News of several students who received treatment over the last several days, but school officials said the incidents did not happen at the campus. The social media postings claim […]
BPD investigating suspected auto theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man released from prison after bank robberies accused of robbing more banks, feds say
A 53-year-old man convicted in six bank robberies years ago is accused of robbing three more banks in California after his release from prison, federal officials said. Rickey Lewis of Willowbrook pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 19 to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, acts he’s accused of committing while on supervised released in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Super mom’ Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for California kidnapping hoax
Calling her a manipulator and habitual liar, a federal judge on Monday sentenced Sherri Papini to 18 months in prison, ending a six-year saga that began when the Redding-area mom faked her own kidnapping and then shocked the world when she returned three weeks later with an outlandish tale of being abducted at gunpoint by two Latino women.
thesungazette.com
DA’s office protests parole for Visalia murderer
VISALIA – A man serving a life sentence for murdering his sister almost 30 years ago is still considered a risk to society. And in part to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office he was denied parole. Prosecutors for the DA’s office secured the three year parole denial...
Santa Clarita Radio
CHP To Conduct DUI Checkpoint In SCV
The California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office is set to conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night in the unincorporated parts of the Santa Clarita Valley. The DUI checkpoint is set to begin around 8 p.m. and conclude at 2 a.m. Saturday, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.
sjvsun.com
Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.
Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
GV Wire
Porterville Man Who Tried to Kill Cops Gets Life Sentence
Marwin McDarment, 44, received 216 years to life in state prison on Wednesday for the attempted murder of multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation. The sentence for the Porterville man was announced by Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward in a news release on...
Oil company trying to buy out California neighborhood, some residents blame Newsom’s policy
Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences.
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested in Fastrip parking lot assault in Taft
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested after assaulting a man at a Taft Fastrip parking lot, leaving with him with head injuries last week, according to the Taft Police Department. On Friday, officers responded to the Fastrip parking lot, located at 903 Kern Street for a report...
GV Wire
Enviros Dismayed After Gov. Newsom Vetoes Arambula’s Air Bill
A bill that supporters said would help clean up Central Valley air was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, and environmentalists aren’t happy about it. Newsom said no to AB 2550, authored by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno. The bill would have required the California Air Resources Board to...
Bakersfield Now
Sentencing postponed for Major Sutton's alleged killers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men, who prosecutors said they killed a Bakersfield toddler nearly five years ago, must wait as their sentence was postponed today. Tyrone Johnson and David Palms were supposed to learn their fate for the 2017 murder of 3-year-old Major Sutton. The sentencing has been...
Taft Midway Driller
Update: Police continue investigation into beating at Fastrip
Taft Police are continuing their investigation into an attack on a man in front of Fastrip last week. Police said they have no comment on the investigation at this time. So far, one person has been charged. Chester Lewis Goff III, 37, was arrested at the scene and later released...
