YourCentralValley.com

Former DMV employee pleads guilty to licenses for bribes in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A former Department of Motor Vehicles employee in Bakersfield pleaded guilty to illegally issuing California commercial driver’s licenses in exchange for bribes Monday, according to the Department of Justice. Ulises Pena, 39, was the former DMV employee who was responsible for processing diver’s license applications, according to court records. Pena allegedly […]
Bakersfield Now

KCSO ask for information regarding Tehachapi homicide in June 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding a homicide from June 2021 in Tehachapi. In the morning hours of June 6, 2021, deputies responded to Highway 58 in Tehachapi for a report of a person on the shoulder of the freeway. Upon...
KGET

BPD investigating suspected auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Man released from prison after bank robberies accused of robbing more banks, feds say

A 53-year-old man convicted in six bank robberies years ago is accused of robbing three more banks in California after his release from prison, federal officials said. Rickey Lewis of Willowbrook pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 19 to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, acts he’s accused of committing while on supervised released in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.
thesungazette.com

DA’s office protests parole for Visalia murderer

VISALIA – A man serving a life sentence for murdering his sister almost 30 years ago is still considered a risk to society. And in part to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office he was denied parole. Prosecutors for the DA’s office secured the three year parole denial...
Santa Clarita Radio

CHP To Conduct DUI Checkpoint In SCV

The California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office is set to conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night in the unincorporated parts of the Santa Clarita Valley. The DUI checkpoint is set to begin around 8 p.m. and conclude at 2 a.m. Saturday, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.
sjvsun.com

Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.

Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man.  When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
GV Wire

Porterville Man Who Tried to Kill Cops Gets Life Sentence

Marwin McDarment, 44, received 216 years to life in state prison on Wednesday for the attempted murder of multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation. The sentence for the Porterville man was announced by Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward in a news release on...
Bakersfield Now

Suspect arrested in Fastrip parking lot assault in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested after assaulting a man at a Taft Fastrip parking lot, leaving with him with head injuries last week, according to the Taft Police Department. On Friday, officers responded to the Fastrip parking lot, located at 903 Kern Street for a report...
GV Wire

Enviros Dismayed After Gov. Newsom Vetoes Arambula’s Air Bill

A bill that supporters said would help clean up Central Valley air was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, and environmentalists aren’t happy about it. Newsom said no to AB 2550, authored by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno. The bill would have required the California Air Resources Board to...
Bakersfield Now

Sentencing postponed for Major Sutton's alleged killers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men, who prosecutors said they killed a Bakersfield toddler nearly five years ago, must wait as their sentence was postponed today. Tyrone Johnson and David Palms were supposed to learn their fate for the 2017 murder of 3-year-old Major Sutton. The sentencing has been...
Taft Midway Driller

Update: Police continue investigation into beating at Fastrip

Taft Police are continuing their investigation into an attack on a man in front of Fastrip last week. Police said they have no comment on the investigation at this time. So far, one person has been charged. Chester Lewis Goff III, 37, was arrested at the scene and later released...
