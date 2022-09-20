Read full article on original website
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
Perkins County student named national finalist for STEM award
AXTELL, Neb. — A sharp, young mind from Grant, Neb. is heading to Washington, D.C. as a finalist for a national award. Cooper Kroeker is one of 30 kids with a chance to win $25,000 in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. It's part of the Broadcom MASTERS Society for Science, billed as the nation's premier middle school STEM competition.
