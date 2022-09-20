AXTELL, Neb. — A sharp, young mind from Grant, Neb. is heading to Washington, D.C. as a finalist for a national award. Cooper Kroeker is one of 30 kids with a chance to win $25,000 in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. It's part of the Broadcom MASTERS Society for Science, billed as the nation's premier middle school STEM competition.

