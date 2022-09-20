ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

2 El Paso Mayors Were On The MoSho Today

Two El Paso mayors, one former and one current visited the Buzz Adams Morning Show. First, former mayor John Cook was on to talk about his TruthMatters P.A.C. which supports District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. There were a few key takeaways from our chat with the former mayor. -Cook told us...
EL PASO, TX
Reform Austin

Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad

In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
El Paso, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Tom Handy

O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in Texas

Beto O'Rourke and Delores HuertaScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll results for governor recently showed Beto O’Rourke was falling further behind. If he wants to beat Governor Greg Abbott who has a nine-point lead and he is running for his third re-election, O’Rourke has some catching up to do.
TEXAS STATE
ksfr.org

NM Democrats condemn New Mexico GOP 'racist' mailer

State Democratic lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Javier Martínez, gathered with community leaders at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial site in Albuquerque Thursday afternoon to condemn an attack ad mailer sent out by the Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM). They said the ad, which was paid for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Guatemala#Election Local#Mexico#Busing#Politics State#Politics Governor#Newsweek
Tom Handy

How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of Migrants

Recently, El Paso has seen an influx of migrants cross the border from Mexico and the city has taken steps to properly accommodate them. They have either bussed them to New York City or set up facilities to process them. Many of the migrants arrive without a final destination other than America.
EL PASO, TX
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri voters show affinity for Trump in recent poll

MISSOURI – KOAM partnered with Gray TV stations across Missouri to gather data through a series of polls on a variety of political races and topics; Here are the results. Officials say the poll of one-thousand Missouri adults was conducted from September 19 through the 22nd. Data collected recently...
MISSOURI STATE
KVIA

Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery

EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
EL PASO, TX
KMOV

Poll digs into how Missourians feel Biden, Parson & Hawley are doing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked potential voters about how they feel President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson and Senator Josh Hawley are doing. Of respondents, 49% said they strongly disapprove of the job Biden...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
93.1 KISS FM

5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP

We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso CBP officers seize multiple bundles of narcotics this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso area ports of entry have stopped multiple narcotic smuggling attempts within the past few days. Earlier this week, on Sep. 16, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border encountered an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen via the […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy