Charges filed in Cole County chase from May
Prosecutors charged a Texas woman Wednesday for allegedly leading authorities on a chase in Cole and Callaway counties in May. The post Charges filed in Cole County chase from May appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused of abducting, killing son skips out on bond
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Rocky Mount man accused of abducting his two sons from their mother in Nebraska and killing one of them in a car wreck was re-arrested Tuesday after skipping out on his bond and failing to appear in court. According to court documents, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin...
Cabool man arrested for a sword attack
On the evening of Sept. 14, Texas County Deputies responded to a business in Cabool to investigate a reported assault. Deputies were advised that the incident occurred at a residence on Colburn Road. The victim, a 61-year-old male was observed by deputies to have a large laceration on his face. The victim was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment with a serious injury. Deputies interviewed witnesses to the incident and learned that a male suspect, later identified as David Clay Strunk, was alleged to have slashed the victim with a sword. Strunk left the scene and was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol near Mountain View.
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 37-year-old Amie Calder is wanted for felonies for resisting arrest and driving while revoked. She is also wanted for failure to appear: forgery, making a false report, possession of a forging instrument, and driving while revoked. Calder is five-foot-seven and 140 pounds. The Sedalia Police Department also reports that Calder uses the alias Tonia Daniels.
Illinois man arrested for attempted kidnapping and assault at lake
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Granite City, Ill., man is in custody in the Miller County Jail on charges of kidnapping and assault after he allegedly tried to abduct a woman from a convenience store parking lot in Lake Ozark last Friday. According to court documents, 46-year-old Ryan Gaddy attempted...
East St. Louis man arrested on numerous charges after fleeing traffic stop
NEW BLOOMFIELD — An East St. Louis, Ill., man is in custody in the Cole County Jail after fleeing from a traffic stop Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 19-year-old Phillip Rowan is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Yield, DWI, Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Maintain the Right Lane, and Driving Without a Valid License.
Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an inmate was pronounced dead at Jefferson City Correctional Center Saturday morning. According to a press release, 68-year-old George Smith was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. He was serving 22 years for First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action,...
Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a head-on crash in Pulaski County. The crash happened on Highway AB near S. Bend Road just before 5:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey hit a car head-on after the The post Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teen faces adult charges in JCMO shooting
A 17 – year old Jefferson City teen is charged with felony assault. Allen Vaughan is accused of shooting two women back in April. Investigators claim one victim told them that Vaughan shot them because they told police where he was hiding. at the time Vaughan was on the run from the Division of Youth Services.
Man seriously hurt in Cooper County crash
One man has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, following a single car crash in Cooper County Wednesday night. The post Man seriously hurt in Cooper County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued
After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
Cabool teen seriously injured in Douglas County accident
Two persons were seriously injured — including a 17-year-old boy from Cabool — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 nine miles northwest of Ava, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The accident occurred when a westbound 1997 GMC Suburban driven by Mary H. Brown, 56,...
Lebanon Couple Injured In Pulaski County Accident
Two Lebanon residents suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 5:18 Tuesday afternoon on Highway A.B. west of South Bend Road in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey of Laquey crossed the center of the roadway and struck a car driven by 75-year-old Dale H. Lachance of Lebanon. Lachance suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. A passenger in his vehicle, 72-year-old Nancy Lachance, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. Stacey also suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy, Lebanon. All involved were wearing safety devices.
Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
Jefferson City Public Schools make adjustments after parents complain about late buses
JEFFERSON CITY — A school bus driver shortage continued Friday at the Jefferson City Public School District. School administrators made adjustments after dozens of parents complained about late arriving school buses in the mornings. School officials said their main priority was getting students to school on time. Dozens of...
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bodies of man, woman found in Pulaski County
Pulaski County sheriff's deputies are investigating after finding the bodies of a man and woman Wednesday near Waynesville. The post Bodies of man, woman found in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
