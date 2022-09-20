Milaca brings back strong mix as team dives into pool

Coaching: Co-Head coaches Joe Wildman and Jen Burroughs, assistants Rachel Arens, Lyssa Weyer and Cassie Wredberg

2021 recap: Last season in the pool was a successful one for the Wolves, said Jen Burroughs.

“During the 2022 season we saw an uptick in participation and a rise in team numbers. Overall the team witnessed a lot of growth and personal success from our athletes. The athletes worked hard and met many of their individual goals at the Conference and Section meets.”

“We had many younger athletes emerge as leaders in the water and on the board. Overall, we were proud of the team, and we look forward to what the future holds for many of our returners,” added Burroughs.

Key Returners: From the strong season, the Wolves will be carried by several high impact returners. Among those Wolves will be the core of divers from last year as Alyssa Westling, Alexa Anderson and Taylar Bockoven all back for the program.

In the swimming categories, Abby Anderson, Addi Vivant and Samantha Meyer look to handle short distances for the Wolves, Breanna Ehlen, Hilary Leom and Ashley Welch will be key in individual medley events while Reina Mikla and Addy Greninger are set to handle the butterfly. Emma Neely for Milaca aspires to have a strong year in the pool in the backstroke.

Along with those named, are many other capable athletes, said Burroughs.

What to watch for: With the large amount of talent returning to the team, the key to a strong season will be the offseason work those athletes put in.

In those regards, the team is off to a great start, said Burroughs.

“The athletes have put a lot of time into their off-season training, and we are excited to see what they can accomplish this year.”

Schedule:

Sept. 6 vs. Princeton at Princeton High School 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Becker at Milaca High School 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Multiple schools at Milaca High School 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at Milaca High School 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie High School 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Little Falls at Milaca High School 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Holdingford at Milaca High School 6 p.m.