The Suburban Times
Fircrest Civil Service Commissioner Vacancy
City of Fircrest announcement. Interested in contributing your time and experience as a member of the Fircrest Civil Service Commission?. The Fircrest City Manager is looking to fill one position on the Civil Service Commission. The Civil Service Commission is created to oversee the selection, appointment, and employment processes of...
MyNorthwest.com
Is revealing the identity of undercover cops a freedom of speech issue?
Pierce County Superior Court has charged a 21-year-old man with felony cyber harassment for revealing the identity of an undercover Tacoma police detective on Instagram, according to the Tacoma News Tribune. The Gee and Ursula Show asks whether First Amendment protections to the freedom of speech should exempt the accused from charges.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Parents say school ‘totally duped’ son into radical CRT history class
One Bellevue High School student was ready for his U.S. history class, but he soon discovered the class wasn’t what he signed up for. Instead, it was a radical history course taught through critical race theory, identity, and socialist lenses. “Totally duped. And I worry about other parents who...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle Schools have no way to pay for new post-strike teacher contract
Barely a week since Seattle Public Schools educators ended their week-long strike, it appears there is no money in the current budget to cover the new agreement. The new three-year contract will tack an additional $228 million to the school district’s current $1.14 billion operating budget – without any certain way to cover these costs, Washington Policy Center’s education director Liv Finne told The Dori Monson Show on Friday.
Sumner official who sent offensive meme in work email apologizes for ‘horribly offensive mistake’
A local government official is responding to allegations that he sent out an offensive meme via email using a government account in August, apologizing for what he called a “horribly offensive mistake.”. Patrick Reed, public government affairs manager for the Secretary of State’s office and city council member in...
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget
A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Requests Proposals for Hearing Examiner Services
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is requesting proposals for Hearing Examiner Services. In order to be considered, responses to the Request for Proposals must be filed by Friday, October 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Proposers are responsible for assuring delivery. Submittals shall be emailed to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at BSchumacher@cityoflakewood.us.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Council Salary Review Commission to meet
City of Puyallup announcement. The Puyallup City Council Salary Commission will meet on Thursday, September 22, 2022, to review various items in consideration of setting 2023 council salaries. This meeting will be held at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers located on the fifth floor of Puyallup City Hall, 333...
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Seattle’s Kshama Sawant ignored her district when it asked for help
Katie Daviscourt from RebelNews.com revealed on this morning’s Bryan Suits Show that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not activate her camera as she attended a recent council meeting via Zoom. The 3rd District representative did not interact nor even show the slightest sign of interest, according to Daviscourt....
Brickbat: Where There's a Will, There's a Way
The Federal Way, Washington, police department suspended Officer Breanna Straus without pay for one shift for violating department social media policy. Straus posted a TikTok video showing her in uniform in which she said, "If we're driving on the freeway in our police car, get the f—- out of the way. I can go 90 miles an hour, you can't. You can't do that. So get the f—- out of the way. If us officers stay behind you long enough, we can find a reason to pull you over."
q13fox.com
Tacoma leaders postpone decision on homeless ban
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma leaders decided to postpone making any decisions on how they want to address encampments in the city. During the city council meeting Tuesday evening, leaders originally planned to vote on a camping ban. The proposed ban, coming from councilmember John Hines, would prevent any encampments within...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
Idaho Man Who Admitted to Being Member of White Supremacist Group Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime, False Statements After Assaulting Man in Bar Because of his Race
WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, a 46-year-old Idaho man pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of a man at a bar in Lynnwood, WA which occurred solely because of the victims actual and perceived race. The incident occurred in December 2018. In his plea...
The Suburban Times
Deputy Watson joins Pierce County Jail
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. Please join us in congratulating Corrections Deputy Watson on graduating from the Corrections Officers Academy yesterday. We couldn’t be happier to have him joining our team at the jail and we are thankful he has chosen to serve the community here in Pierce County.
Yes, the Washington program where incarcerated people pick up litter was paused
SEATTLE — Parts of western Washington have a bad litter problem and the state said it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic because litter pickup operations were impacted. It’s a noticeable problem for residents. So much so that viewer Pat, who lives in Seattle, emailed our Verify...
The Suburban Times
Emphasis paying
Lakewood Police Department social media post. Last week we conducted our 3rd shoplifting emphasis this year. We arrested 12 people and recovered $3,000 in merchandise. So far in 2022 we’ve arrested 34 people – 3 on felony charges; 31 on misdemeanor charges – through these targeted efforts. We recovered $7,441.65 in goods.
q13fox.com
Tacoma city leaders may ban homeless camps near shelters
There are about 4,300 people who are homeless in Pierce County, according to a recent count. One way that Tacoma City Council member John Hines wants to tackle the issue is by banning encampments within a ten block radius of a temporary shelter run by the city.
The Suburban Times
Register now for Puyallup 101
City of Puyallup social media post. Register now for Puyallup 101, your community’s civic course. Learn about how key decisions are made in the City, and how we operate in this free civics course. Classes begin on September 29. Learn more and register here: https://cityofpuyallup.org/1618/Puyallup-101-Your-Communitys-Civics…
MyNorthwest.com
State legislator wants to change self-defense laws after Seattle shooting suspect found not guilty
Two men were put on trial for a downtown Seattle shooting that left one woman dead and seven other people injured in 2020, but recently in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. In January 2020, Tolbert and his co-defendant went to the intersection...
q13fox.com
Staff at UW plan to hit picket lines
Staff at the University of Washington plan to hit the picket lines at all campus locations. They're asking for solutions to short staffing at medical and education facilities.
