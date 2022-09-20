Read full article on original website
NFIB: 'Main Street across Illinois is covered with help wanted signs'
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces new measures to address staffing shortages at Illinois government agencies, businesses in Illinois have been battling the same work shortages for months. According to an Illinois.gov news release, the state is facing a challenging job market. Since the COVID-19 pandemic...
Arkansas voters to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' November ballot will include a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of advocates that collected more than 190,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults. It will...
Pennsylvania's low beer taxes stand out
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley, MD
Proposed Constitutional Amendment gives Tennessee voters opportunity to create emergency succession plan for office of governor. Vote ‘YES’ on Amendment 2 to the Tennessee Constitution to ensure stability for state executive office. On the November 8 ballot, Tennessee voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on a...
Georgia law enforcement officers ask Legislature for wage increases due to retention issues
(The Center Square) — Law enforcement officers from across Georgia want state lawmakers to help increase wages for officers. During a House Study Committee on State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries meeting in Americus, representatives from state and local agencies detailed the difficulties they have hiring and retaining officers.
Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor
(The Center Square) – A top Democrat in Palm Beach County, Florida, has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor less than two months from Election Day. Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner announced in a news conference he was not only endorsing DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
Stop eminent domain and diversify from ethanol, Western Iowa Democrat says
JOHNSTON — Ryan Melton differs from many of his fellow Democrats on ethanol policy. He embraced Iowa landowners’ opposition to proposed carbon capture pipelines sooner than his fellow Democrats. Perhaps that’s just Melton, or perhaps it’s a product of running as a Democrat in Western Iowa, the most...
Joe Rogan: SAFE-T Act is ‘crazy,’ eliminates cash bail for ‘almost everything dangerous’
(The Center Square) – A podcast host with a listenership nearly the size of the entire state of Illinois called the state’s controversial SAFE-T Act “crazy” and that “everyone’s freaking out,” an issue being seized upon by a political action committee in its onslaught against Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the final weeks of the election.
State picks two current, one new health plan for Medicaid managed care contracts
Nebraska officials announced Friday that they have chosen three health plans to manage the bulk of the state’s $1.8 billion Medicaid program. The three are Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealth Care of the Midlands. Two, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealth Care, have current contracts with the state. Molina HealthCare is new to Nebraska but provides Medicaid, Medicare and Affordable Care Act marketplace plans in several other states.
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
Half of a million in federal money headed to WV higher education
(The Center Square) – More than a half of a million dollars in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support its higher education institutions, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly $396,000 will head to West Virginia University to support the Child Care Access...
Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise
(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
Report: Tennessee a hotspot for inflation-based price increases
(The Center Square) — Nashville ranked 14th in the country in the number of businesses that reported moderate or large price increases in a new poll from LendingTree. Tennessee, meanwhile, ranked 11th among all states. The report, based on the U.S. Census Bureau Small Business Pulse Survey, said that...
'Idaho Debates' set, schedule announced
BOISE — Here is the schedule for the “Idaho Debates,” all airing statewide on Idaho Public Television. It includes:. Oct. 3: Idaho Attorney General candidates Raul Labrador, Republican, and Tom Arkoosh, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT. Oct. 4: U.S. Senate candidates...
Parson names new judge to Missouri Court of Appeals in St. Louis
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday named Circuit Judge Renée Hardin-Tammons to the Missouri Court of Appeals at St. Louis. Hardin-Tammons replaces Judge Colleen Dolan on the court. Dolan retired in August. Parson, a Republican, named Hardin-Tammons to the 21st Judicial Circuit covering St. Louis County...
Homes without garages are cheaper, a new California law will mean more of them
(The Center Square) – California will prohibit minimum parking requirements for new housing development and commercial projects near public transit under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a measure supporters say will reduce the cost of crucial housing production. Assembly Bill 2097 addresses costly parking requirements that...
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane set to be featured on the cover of Time magazine
Originally published Sept. 22 on KTVB.COM.Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane will be the next Idahoan to be featured on the cover of an upcoming edition of Time magazine discussing election integrity. “Honestly, I have no idea what to say. It’s completely surreal,” McGrane said. “When I spoke to Time a...
South Carolina workforce down by 5,000 workers as unemployment rate drops to 3.1%
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.1%, going from 75,661 unemployed in August to 74,539, according to South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce. There were 4,000 fewer workers employed over that period as 5,000 left the workforce statewide. "While the numbers...
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
