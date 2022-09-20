Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Dennis Smith Jr. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
Opinion: The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On September 21, DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent, and I think that the Cleveland Cavaliers should sign him. Last year, he played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need washed-up centers, stop suggesting it
Sports Illustrated is once again pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign a washed-up center. Say it with me, the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need to add any toxic, over-the-hill, 30-something big men to the roster. It’s time for the national media to stop suggesting toxic, unproductive, injury-prone stars of yesteryear. The Cavs really don’t need that much help rebounding. They have Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, and Lamar Stevens. They’re good.
Who is the face of the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into 2022-2023?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have more than one option for “the guy” of the 2022-2023 season. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a problem that they need to figure out and frankly, it’s the best problem a team can have. Who is the face of the franchise? Last night Cavaliers star Darius Garland was with newly acquired Donovan Mitchell at the Cleveland Browns game. Garland and Mitchell are arguably the faces of the franchise, especially since they represented the Cavs during a major broadcast that is Thursday Night Football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike Tomczak: The Cleveland Browns have ran the football very well the last 3 weeks
Mike Tomczak stops by Baskin & Phelps to talk about the Browns victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, how effective the running game has been, and what the Browns can do to improve going forward.
FanSided
286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0