The Cleveland Cavaliers have more than one option for “the guy” of the 2022-2023 season. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a problem that they need to figure out and frankly, it’s the best problem a team can have. Who is the face of the franchise? Last night Cavaliers star Darius Garland was with newly acquired Donovan Mitchell at the Cleveland Browns game. Garland and Mitchell are arguably the faces of the franchise, especially since they represented the Cavs during a major broadcast that is Thursday Night Football.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO