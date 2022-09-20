ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need washed-up centers, stop suggesting it

Sports Illustrated is once again pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign a washed-up center. Say it with me, the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need to add any toxic, over-the-hill, 30-something big men to the roster. It’s time for the national media to stop suggesting toxic, unproductive, injury-prone stars of yesteryear. The Cavs really don’t need that much help rebounding. They have Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, and Lamar Stevens. They’re good.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Who is the face of the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into 2022-2023?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have more than one option for “the guy” of the 2022-2023 season. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a problem that they need to figure out and frankly, it’s the best problem a team can have. Who is the face of the franchise? Last night Cavaliers star Darius Garland was with newly acquired Donovan Mitchell at the Cleveland Browns game. Garland and Mitchell are arguably the faces of the franchise, especially since they represented the Cavs during a major broadcast that is Thursday Night Football.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy