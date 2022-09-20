Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Katey Sagal plays mom to son Jackson White in 'Tell Me Lies'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jackson White’s favorite episode of his new Hulu series “ Tell Me Lies ” was also the hardest for him to film. His real-life mom, actor Katey Sagal, played his mother on this week’s fifth episode.
SFGate
Louise Fletcher, Oscar Winner for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ Dies at 88
The classic film, based on Ken Kesey’s novel and exploring the repressive tendency of authority through the story of the patients and staff of a psych ward, won five Oscars in 1976, including best picture and best actor for Jack Nicholson. “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” was the...
SFGate
DaBaby Accused of Lifting ‘Boogeyman’ From Another Artist
Toronto-based artist and songwriter Layla Hendryx isn’t particularly a fan of oft-embroiled rapper DaBaby. She says she had only become aware that he had just released a song whose chorus sounded strikingly similar to elements of an unreleased track of hers (of the same name) because it was making headlines for another reason. DaBaby barrels into “Boogeyman,” on his latest album, Baby on Baby 2, claiming to have had a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion before she was allegedly shot by rapper Tory Lanez.
SFGate
Netflix Dismisses Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’
Netflix dismissed a copyright lawsuit on Friday that it had filed against the creators of “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.”. The court filing did not indicate whether the streaming service had reached a settlement with Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow, the creators of the musical. However, the pair had earlier canceled a performance of the musical at Royal Albert Hall in London, which was to take place this week.
LAW・
Comments / 0