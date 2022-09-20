Read full article on original website
Hearthstone’s next mini-set takes the card game to a trial
Hearthstone is due for another mini-set, and while Blizzard has just left the Shadowlands behind for the next World of Warcraft expansion, the trading card game’s current expansion is Murder at Castle Nathria, a mystery murder set in the vampiric domain of Revendreth. A murder is usually followed by a trial, and that is the case here — the next mini-set is Maw and Disorder, and it’s themed around the trial of Sylvanas Windrunner.
Indie hit Spiritfarer coming to Netflix’s oft-overlooked app
Did you know that you can play games on the Netflix phone app? It’s true! Case in point: Spiritfarer, one of the best games of 2020, is coming soon to Netflix subscribers through their little used and often-overlooked Netflix Games feature. Developed by independent studio Thunder Lotus Games, the...
There are two clear contenders for the best board game of 2022
Many board game publishers make a tidy profit on upgraded components — things like metal coins and card sleeves that make their products more appealing at the table. But some companies are building entire games around these kinds of bits. Just look at the poker-style chips and custom dice that Chip Theory Games uses, or the neoprene game board at the center of Leder Games’ Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile. This year, yet another rare and expensive component has had its breakout moment: clear plastic playing cards.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Legendary Pokémon, explained
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s cover Legendaries are named Koraidon and Miraidon, both powerful lizard-like Pokémon that you can also mount. Below we provide all the information about Koraidon and Miraidon that we know as of writing this. Koraidon and Miraidon version exclusivity. Koraidon is a version exclusive...
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Even though Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a sequel to a well-loved crossover, it’s still hard to fathom that it’s a real game. Blending the distinct worlds of Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario franchise and Ubisoft’s raving, oddball Rabbids series, the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle took many liberties with its sources. Yet it was still a game that was a passionate tribute to both.
Valve overhauls Steam’s stats page with new real-time charts
Valve’s stats page for its Steam storefront now has real-time charts showing both the top-selling and most played games at any given moment. You can look at the new stats page right here. This new stats page is already a robust source of information, and I think it will...
The high price of Disney Lorcana cards is a good sign for fans of collectible card games
The first cards for Disney Lorcana, a new collectible card game from Ravensburger, were unveiled at Disney D23 less than two weeks ago. Now fans who attended that event are rushing to place those seven cards up for auction. Trouble is, no one even knows how the game is played, since the rules haven’t been released yet. Nevertheless, bids for those first few cards are already exceeding $2,000. It’s clear evidence that Lorcana is off to a great start, and an even bigger sign of a coming surge in new CCGs.
Splatoon 3 is a world governed by chaos — and that rules
Splatoon 3 takes place in a post-postapocalyptic world. Humanity as we know it has been wiped out by rising tides and its own over-ambition. (Technically, the game doesn’t say this outright, but it insinuates that humanity got wiped out by climate change.) Thousands of years later, ocean creatures dominate the globe. Splatoon 3 asks the question: What would be left of a place ravaged by climate catastrophe and the decay of human order? Here, it gives us an unusual answer: Chaos, and a whole lot of fun.
Square Enix’s Babylon’s Fall was such a misfire, GameStop is giving it away for free
Babylon’s Fall, the action RPG from developer PlatinumGames and publisher Square Enix, has seen better days. Not many, mind you, but indisputably better. We had modest hopes for it back when it was re-revealed in 2021 before it launched, but… well, that was before it launched. Platinum’s latest...
Ark: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven are free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time
Epic announced on Twitter on Thursday that Ark: Survival Evolved, the 2017 action-adventure survival videogame, and Gloomhaven, the 2021 turn-based cooperative dungeon crawler, are available to download for free for a week. Studio Wildcard’s dino-centric survival game has done quite well for itself, releasing four paid DLC expansion packs and...
The RTX 4090 is begging for a game that can take advantage of it
The new Nvidia RTX 4090 looks to be absurdly powerful. It’s a hot and power-hungry card too, and even without third-party benchmarks to confirm it, it’s already clear that the RTX 4090 is leaps and bounds ahead of even the best cards from the previous generation. Contents. But...
Madden 23 influencers vow ‘pack strike’ until Ultimate Team changes made
Thousands of Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team players have declared a “Pack Strike” on social media. The game’s biggest influencers say they’re forgoing buying premium currency for the game’s microtransaction mode until changes are made to the odds on drawing desirable items from Ultimate Team’s loot boxes, as well as Madden’s gameplay overall.
