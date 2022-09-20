Officials worry 5% hike will be too much for boaters but swayed by reality of increasing costs, needed projects. SINCE IT WAS built, the Port Washington marina has been filled with tenants, including a fleet of charter fishing boats, but some Harbor Commission members fear that with an impending 5% slip rental fee increase slated for next year that situation could change. Press file photo.

PORT WASHINGTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO