Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs council boosts affordable housing offerings in exchange for property encroachment at Meadows Development
Glenwood Springs City Council voted Sept. 15 to ensure 15 units at a development underway in Glenwood Meadows are designated affordable in perpetuity in exchange for a necessary encroachment on city land. BLD group and Glenwood Meadows, LLC are developing 300 units south of Wulfsohn Road. The project requires an...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs council votes to continue city manager search
City council came to a final decision this morning to continue the city manager search. “I’ll speak on behalf of the majority of council that finding that right fit and a candidate who could fill that seat is the most important thing right now,” mayor Jonathan Godes said. “We’re disappointed that we didn’t find anybody through this first round. We’re hopeful that the second round will produce somebody.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sneak a peek at Garfield County’s fall colors
It’s that time of year when the weather cools, and the colors start to change. On the Front Range, people scramble in their cars each weekend to head west, in hopes of catching breathtaking views while getting stuck in traffic with all of the people who had the same idea.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Grand River Health to host seventh annual Empty Bowls event
Grand River Health prepares to host a tasty fundraiser that offers soup provided by local restaurants, a Monday news release states. At the seventh annual Empty Bowls event, visitors can donate $20 in exchange for a “handcrafted bowl to keep, soups crafted by local restaurants and bread and beverages.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Eileen “Molly” Malone Downs
Molly Downs left the Roaring Fork Valley for the last time on 9/18/2022 at age 90 after 4 years of wonderful care by the staff of Grand River Care Center in Rifle. She was born on her parents’ farm on 5/16/1932 in Melrose, IA. After moving to Denver, she...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County’s Sweetwater Lake posturing a point of contention in District 1 commissioner race
The challenger for Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky’s seat in the November election questions the use of taxpayer dollars for legal services in the county’s dispute with state and federal officials over plans to develop a state park at Sweetwater Lake. “I don’t think that’s an appropriate use...
nbc11news.com
(STATION NEWS) Upgraded over-the-air signal reaches all corners of the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are an over-the-air viewer and have been unable to receive NBC or MeTv Western Colorado, we have great news! KKCO Eleven News has upgraded our over-the-air signal, just re-scan to receive 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13 today. KKCO has always broadcast its signal from...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Treasurer endorsement, enforce trash laws, Boebert’s lack of preparation
As we head into this election season, we know you will need to make some decisions about who gets your vote. We are endorsing Aron Diaz for Garfield County Treasurer. His knowledge and experience in local, state and federal government processes, along with his contacts on both sides of the political aisle, make him uniquely qualified to fulfill the duties of the County Treasurer’s Office.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Omicron vaccine, flu shots available from Garfield County Public Health
Garfield County Public Health is now offering the COVID omicron vaccine to anyone eligible, a news release states. “This is a bivalent vaccine that is made up of 50 percent of the original mRNA vaccine and 50 percent omicron BA.4 and BA.5, the current dominant strains,” the release states.
Aspen Daily News
Human remains found near Redstone
Human remains were discovered by a bow hunter in steep backcountry terrain outside of Redstone last week and later recovered by a team headed by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The hunter notified authorities about the discovery on Sept. 11, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “The hunter...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Earwitness suspects joint in recreation path caused electric skateboard crash, death in Vail
Vail resident Adam Merriman died last Wednesday after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash Tuesday. A nearby pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail. An officer arriving at the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Should Garfield County spend tax dollars for legal guidance over Sweetwater Lake park planning?. 36% (218 votes) No, the commissioners just want to make it political. 31% (185 votes) No, let State Parks and the Forest Service figure this one out on their own. 18% (108 votes) Yes, the county...
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert
The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
Sheepherder found after being missing overnight in Colorado
A overdue sheepherder was found last week after spending the night lost in the Williams Fork area of Rio Blanco County, according to a news release from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office. Before going missing, the herder and his employer were working at the sheep corrals on top of...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Basalt golf finishes second at regional, Aspen third as all four players qualify
The 3A state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 3-4 in Denver. The Roaring Fork Valley will be well represented at the state high school golf tournament in two weeks after both Basalt and Aspen qualified through all four players during Tuesday’s Class 3A regional tournament at Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch.
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Pandemic continues to impact Garfield Re-2 student test scores
Testing scores at the Garfield Re-2 School District are seeing a decline despite being on the uptick prior to 2019, according to data presented by secondary and elementary curriculum directors Jacob Pingel and Simone Richardson. Since 2019, all academic measures of success — with the exception of elementary and middle...
