Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs council boosts affordable housing offerings in exchange for property encroachment at Meadows Development

Glenwood Springs City Council voted Sept. 15 to ensure 15 units at a development underway in Glenwood Meadows are designated affordable in perpetuity in exchange for a necessary encroachment on city land. BLD group and Glenwood Meadows, LLC are developing 300 units south of Wulfsohn Road. The project requires an...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs council votes to continue city manager search

City council came to a final decision this morning to continue the city manager search. “I’ll speak on behalf of the majority of council that finding that right fit and a candidate who could fill that seat is the most important thing right now,” mayor Jonathan Godes said. “We’re disappointed that we didn’t find anybody through this first round. We’re hopeful that the second round will produce somebody.”
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Sneak a peek at Garfield County's fall colors

Sneak a peek at Garfield County’s fall colors

It’s that time of year when the weather cools, and the colors start to change. On the Front Range, people scramble in their cars each weekend to head west, in hopes of catching breathtaking views while getting stuck in traffic with all of the people who had the same idea.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Grand River Health to host seventh annual Empty Bowls event

Grand River Health prepares to host a tasty fundraiser that offers soup provided by local restaurants, a Monday news release states. At the seventh annual Empty Bowls event, visitors can donate $20 in exchange for a “handcrafted bowl to keep, soups crafted by local restaurants and bread and beverages.”
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs, CO
Government
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Obituary: Eileen "Molly" Malone Downs

Obituary: Eileen “Molly” Malone Downs

Molly Downs left the Roaring Fork Valley for the last time on 9/18/2022 at age 90 after 4 years of wonderful care by the staff of Grand River Care Center in Rifle. She was born on her parents’ farm on 5/16/1932 in Melrose, IA. After moving to Denver, she...
RIFLE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: Treasurer endorsement, enforce trash laws, Boebert’s lack of preparation

As we head into this election season, we know you will need to make some decisions about who gets your vote. We are endorsing Aron Diaz for Garfield County Treasurer. His knowledge and experience in local, state and federal government processes, along with his contacts on both sides of the political aisle, make him uniquely qualified to fulfill the duties of the County Treasurer’s Office.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Human remains found near Redstone

Human remains were discovered by a bow hunter in steep backcountry terrain outside of Redstone last week and later recovered by a team headed by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The hunter notified authorities about the discovery on Sept. 11, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “The hunter...
REDSTONE, CO
PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

Should Garfield County spend tax dollars for legal guidance over Sweetwater Lake park planning?. 36% (218 votes) No, the commissioners just want to make it political. 31% (185 votes) No, let State Parks and the Forest Service figure this one out on their own. 18% (108 votes) Yes, the county...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert

The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Basalt golf finishes second at regional, Aspen third as all four players qualify

The 3A state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 3-4 in Denver. The Roaring Fork Valley will be well represented at the state high school golf tournament in two weeks after both Basalt and Aspen qualified through all four players during Tuesday’s Class 3A regional tournament at Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch.
BASALT, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Pandemic continues to impact Garfield Re-2 student test scores

Testing scores at the Garfield Re-2 School District are seeing a decline despite being on the uptick prior to 2019, according to data presented by secondary and elementary curriculum directors Jacob Pingel and Simone Richardson. Since 2019, all academic measures of success — with the exception of elementary and middle...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

