Nebraska State

Half of a million in federal money headed to WV higher education

(The Center Square) – More than a half of a million dollars in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support its higher education institutions, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly $396,000 will head to West Virginia University to support the Child Care Access...
EDUCATION
NFIB: 'Main Street across Illinois is covered with help wanted signs'

(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces new measures to address staffing shortages at Illinois government agencies, businesses in Illinois have been battling the same work shortages for months. According to an Illinois.gov news release, the state is facing a challenging job market. Since the COVID-19 pandemic...
ILLINOIS STATE
Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise

(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
MAINE STATE
Nebraska State
South Carolina workforce down by 5,000 workers as unemployment rate drops to 3.1%

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.1%, going from 75,661 unemployed in August to 74,539, according to South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce. There were 4,000 fewer workers employed over that period as 5,000 left the workforce statewide. "While the numbers...
ECONOMY
Arkansas voters to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana

(The Center Square) - Arkansas' November ballot will include a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of advocates that collected more than 190,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults. It will...
ARKANSAS STATE
Pete Ricketts
Jeremy Nordquist
Pennsylvania's low beer taxes stand out

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor

(The Center Square) – A top Democrat in Palm Beach County, Florida, has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor less than two months from Election Day. Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner announced in a news conference he was not only endorsing DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Kentucky looks to further lower income tax rates

(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Parson names new judge to Missouri Court of Appeals in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday named Circuit Judge Renée Hardin-Tammons to the Missouri Court of Appeals at St. Louis. Hardin-Tammons replaces Judge Colleen Dolan on the court. Dolan retired in August. Parson, a Republican, named Hardin-Tammons to the 21st Judicial Circuit covering St. Louis County...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
'Idaho Debates' set, schedule announced

BOISE — Here is the schedule for the “Idaho Debates,” all airing statewide on Idaho Public Television. It includes:. Oct. 3: Idaho Attorney General candidates Raul Labrador, Republican, and Tom Arkoosh, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT. Oct. 4: U.S. Senate candidates...
BOISE, ID
Joe Rogan: SAFE-T Act is ‘crazy,’ eliminates cash bail for ‘almost everything dangerous’

(The Center Square) – A podcast host with a listenership nearly the size of the entire state of Illinois called the state’s controversial SAFE-T Act “crazy” and that “everyone’s freaking out,” an issue being seized upon by a political action committee in its onslaught against Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the final weeks of the election.
ILLINOIS STATE
Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley, MD

Proposed Constitutional Amendment gives Tennessee voters opportunity to create emergency succession plan for office of governor. Vote ‘YES’ on Amendment 2 to the Tennessee Constitution to ensure stability for state executive office. On the November 8 ballot, Tennessee voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves

(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Oregon students’ reading, writing and math skills plummeted amid pandemic, first scores since 2019 show

Oregon students’ reading, writing and math skills plummeted due to pandemic-induced disruptions to schooling, and students who were already trailing far behind grade level experienced the most harm, somber Oregon Department of Education officials announced. The staggering blows to students’ academic skills, as measured by the first reliable statewide...
OREGON STATE

