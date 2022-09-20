ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton kicks off campaign on the pitch

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
Union-Times
 3 days ago

Coaching: Co-Head coaches Doug Cox and Tim Donnay (fifth seasons)

2021 recap: “Last year was a good season for us. We were 6-9-1 in regular season. We were seeded sixth in section play. It was our most successful season we’ve had since we started coaching,” said Donnay.

The season ended for the Tigers with a 5-0 loss in the Section 6AA Quarterfinals against the Zimmerman Thunder.

Key Returners: Headlining some key returners on the field this season for Princeton will have Erica Kramer, Kylie Ellingson and Madeline Hallberg among others with varsity experience.

“We have a great group of players this year. We rostered 18 on varsity currently and are excited to see what they can do,” said Donnay.

What to watch for: Defense will be key to the team’s success on the pitch this season while capitalizing on offense, said Donnay.

“We will need to play a sound defensive game and take full advantage of scoring opportunities.”

Schedule:

Aug. 25 L 0-8 vs. Two Harbors at Princeton High School

Aug 27. W 3-2 vs. Legacy Christian at Princeton High School

Sept. 1 L 0-7 vs. Esko at Princeton High School

Sept. 6 vs. Hermantown at Centricity Stadium (CV Turf Field) 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Becker at Becker High School 5 p.m.

Sept. 12 vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Chisago Lakes at Princeton High School 5 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Grand Rapids at Princeton High School 1 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. St. Francis at Saint Francis High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Zimmerman at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Monticello at Princeton High School 5 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at Whitney Recreation Center 11 a.m.

Mon Sep 26 vs. North Branch at North Branch High School 7 p.m.

Tue Sep 27 vs. Duluth Denfeld at Duluth Denfeld High School 6 p.m.

Thu Sep 29 vs. Big Lake at Princeton High School 5 p.m.

Thu Oct 6 vs. Spectrum at Spectrum Athletic Complex 7 p.m.

