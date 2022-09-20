Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
CBS Sports
Why the Steelers haven't turned to Kenny Pickett yet and what the rookie QB can bring to Pittsburgh's offense
Not even two games into Mitch Trubisky's tenure as the Steelers' starting quarterback, Pittsburgh faithful began raining chants for Kenny Pickett upon Acrisure Stadium. Big-name predecessor Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think Trubisky deserves the boos, and coach Mike Tomlin is "exercising appropriate patience" with his current starter. But why, you ask? Why, after making such a premium investment in Pickett, are the Steelers still committed to the Trubisky experiment entering Week 3?
Yardbarker
Bears Name Eddie Jackson Honorary Captain for Week 3 vs. Texans
On Wednesday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus named the team's fifth captain for Week 3. Safety Eddie Jackson will serve as the honorary captain on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Chicago Bears have four permanent captains this season: Justin Fields, Cody Whitehair, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn. Additionally,...
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report
Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
CBS Sports
Browns' Miller Forristall: Called up for Thursday's game
Forristall was elevated to Cleveland's active roster Thursday. Forristall was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. He'll provide depth at tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, taking the spot of Jesse James (biceps). The Browns can elevate Forristall for one more game after this but would have to sign him to the active roster to dress him for a third time.
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: Full participant Friday
Uzomah (hamstring) fully participated in Friday's practice session, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Uzomah was limited at practice over the last two days due to a hamstring injury, but his full participation Friday is certainly encouraging ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Bengals. While coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Uzomah would be a game-time decision this week, it seems likely that the tight end will be available against his former team.
theScore
Ravens signing veteran Pierre-Paul to reported 1-year deal
Jason Pierre-Paul is joining the Baltimore Ravens, the free-agent defensive end told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. The former All-Pro pass-rusher will sign a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pierre-Paul's signing comes after his second visit to the Ravens' facility since June. His...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule
Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references Tony Romo departure
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Misses another practice
Renfrow (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Back-to-back absences from practice put the focus on what Renfrow is able to do during Friday's session and his subsequent injury report listing ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If the the Raiders' slot man can't play this weekend, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole would be candidates to see added Week 3 receiver reps behind Davante Adams and Mack Hollins.
CBS Sports
Lions' John Cominsky: Undergoes surgey
Cominsky underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Cominsky was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a wrist injury in the Lions' practice report, so the exact extent of the injury is still unclear. However, what is known is the 26-year old is expected to miss multiple weeks, although the team is not expected to place him on IR just yet.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amani Oruwariye: Logs full practice
Oruwariye (back) was a full participant during Thursday's practice. Oruwariye was sidelined during Detroit's 36-27 victory over the Commanders with a back injury, but his ability to practice in full Thursday suggests he's moved past the issue. In the team's season opener against Philadelphia, the 6-foot-2 cornerback corralled four tackles and one pass defensed. Expect Oruwariye to reclaim his starting spot at cornerback during Sunday's NFC North clash against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Bears' Roquan Smith: Labeled questionable for Sunday
Smith (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans. Smith didn't practice at all this week due to an unspecified hip injury, but he still has a chance to play Sunday. However, if he's sidelined, undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn would likely step into the middle of Chicago's defense in Week 3.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Not practicing Wednesday
Peters (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Peters was limited twice during practice last week but still made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He played only 62 percent of the defensive snaps and may be in danger of missing another game after not practicing Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel showed Allen Iverson film to coach wide receivers
Mike McDaniel is in his first season as the Miami Dolphins head coach, and he has already made a splash with his impressive offense. One of his former players, ex-NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, is not surprised by McDaniel's early success. Hawkins joined 'The Rich Eisen Show' and was asked...
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Misses practice but likely to play
Crosby (illness) was sidelined for a second consecutive practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Crosby missed Green Bay's last two practices, but Schneidman adds that special teams coach Rich Bisaccia expects Crosby to play Sunday against the Buccaneers. If Crosby were to miss the game, Green Bay would likely promote kicker Ramiz Ahmed from the practice squad.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Ticketed for IR
The Buccaneers will place Bernard (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. The transaction ensures that Bernard will be sidelined for at least the Buccaneers' next four games after he sustained the ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. After recording 23 receptions in 12 games in his first season with Tampa Bay while often serving as a sub off the bench on passing downs, Bernard had exclusively played on special teams through the Bucs' first two games of 2022. Bernard's upcoming absence could pave the way for Ke'Shawn Vaughn to dress as the team's third running back behind starter Leonard Fournette and top backup Rachaad White.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Moves to minors
The Phillies optioned Coonrod to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Coonrod's demotion clears a spot on the 28-man active roster for right-hander Zack Wheeler (forearm), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Since returning to the Phillies in mid-August following an IL stint of his own, Coonrod turned in a 7.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 12.2 innings across 12 appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen.
