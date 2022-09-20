Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media today ahead of their primetime matchup this weekend at home against the Boston College Eagles. This will be the second time the Noles have had a home game this season with their first being a win against Duquesne in “week 0.” FSU is a 17.5-point favorite according to DraftKings.com and leads the series all time 13-3 and comes into the matchup with a three-game winning streak.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO