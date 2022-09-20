Read full article on original website
Related
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Boston College: Odds, betting guide, spread, over/under
The Florida State Seminoles are entering this game against Boston College starting 3-0 and 2-1 against the spread. They have been able to succeed expectations. Right now the story surrounding the Seminoles is who will be playing QB on Saturday. Tate Rodemaker played well in relief of the injured Jordan Travis to secure the win vs Louisville.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU sells out first home game since 2015
Florida State Seminoles football has announced that its primetime matchup vs. the Boston College Eagles has sold out. It’s the first sellout under the new capacity at Doak Campbell Stadium, which became 79,560 after renovations in 2016. The last time Florida State sold out a home game was 2015...
CBS Sports
How to watch Florida State vs. Boston College: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Boston College 1-2; Florida State 3-0 The Boston College Eagles are 1-4 against the Florida State Seminoles since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Eagles and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor List for Boston College
The Florida State Seminoles are on a hot streak on the recruiting trail, having landed commitments from 5-star WR Hykeem Williams and 4-star LB Blake Nichelson. As the ‘Noles square off against the Boston College Eagles Saturday night (8:00 pm EST, ACC Network), they’ll have an impressive cadre of visitors in attendance across the 2023, 2024, 2025, and even 2026 recruiting classes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
Line of Scrimmage: Breaking down Boston College with Curtis Flannery of BC Interruption
Welcome to the Line of Scrimmage, where ahead of each game this football season, we’re giving you insight into Florida State’s opponents from those in the know. This week, we welcome Curtis Flannery from our SB Nation sister site BC Interruption to give us some insight on the Boston College Eagles. BC is 1-2 on the season, having secured a 38-17 win vs. Maine but falling to Rutgers 22-21 and Virginia Tech 27-10.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU ready for BC, decision day for 5-star wide receiver
FSU and BC have had some memorable match-ups; with FSU being favored by 17.5 points — let’s hope that Saturday’s match-up doesn’t become one of them. USAToday is projecting FSU to face Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. SEC and ACC intraconference match-ups make up the...
Tomahawk Nation
Hykeem Williams commits to Florida State
A seismic shift just happened across the recruiting landscape, and the epicenter is in Tallahassee. The Florida State Seminoles have secured a verbal commitment from Hykeem Williams, one of the nation’s best high school prospects regardless of position. Williams, who measures 6’3, 200 pounds, is a bona fide 5-star...
EJ Manuel, Mark Richt talk ACC Network at FSU, memories from their time here, the job Mike Norvell has done
TALLAHASSEE — ACC Network analysts Mark Richt and EJ Manuel spoke with media on Friday about being in Tallahassee for Florida State’s game against Boston College. Richt, a former assistant coach at FSU, and Manuel, a former quarterback for the Seminoles, reflected on their time here and what it is like to be back. They also spoke on the current Seminoles and the job that head coach Mike Norvell has done.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tomahawk Nation
College Football Picks Week 4: FSU rivals face road tests
Oh, Miami. What a tough week for the almighty Hurricanes. First, a loss at College Station after drastically outgaining the Aggies thanks to some special teams miscues. Then, their quarterback basically says he doesn’t like to play in front of their fans. Probably unfair to TVD because he was...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football continues prime time success, Soccer hosts Louisville
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. The Seminoles have been putting on a prime time show this season, with their first three games under the lights. With a 3-0 record, all eyes are on the Noles.
Tomahawk Nation
No. 7 Florida State Soccer defeats Louisville
Florida State soccer opened up ACC play today by hosting the Louisville Cardinals in Tallahassee. Coming into the game, head coach Brian Pensky and the ‘Noles knew that Louisville would be looking to put up a fight. The game started off with an early Seminole favor as the Cardinals...
Tomahawk Nation
Softball Rewind: 2021 vs. Boston College
With Florida State football in full force, each week we’ll take a look back at a time the softball team faced the same opponent. This week we’re heading to 2021 when the ‘Noles took the trip to Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles in a four game series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Jordan Travis, leadership ahead of Boston College
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media today ahead of their primetime matchup this weekend at home against the Boston College Eagles. This will be the second time the Noles have had a home game this season with their first being a win against Duquesne in “week 0.” FSU is a 17.5-point favorite according to DraftKings.com and leads the series all time 13-3 and comes into the matchup with a three-game winning streak.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #9
Welcome to the ninth edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 15 commitments as the Seminoles enter mid-September of the 2022 football season. Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check...
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Madison County vs. Florida High
Madison County and Florida High are two Big Bend football teams synonymous with deep play-off runs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Darrell Mudra, successful coach at all levels, dies at 93
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, has died. The National Football Foundation announced Mudra died Wednesday. He was 93.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
footballscoop.com
Loved ones of Florida A&M's James Spady asking for help after an in-game medical incident
During their season opener vs North Carolina back in late August, Florida A&M assistant James Spady suffered a medical incident that caused him to lose his vision. After the game, he was taken to UNC Memorial hospital where he spent a week in the intensive care unit before eventually being released on September 5th.
famunews.com
Lang and Mungen Busts Added to Gaither Statue
Dr. Gladys Lang, Coach Lang’s widow, reacts to seeing his bust unveiled. In 2001, the first statue was erected on FAMU’s campus. Donated by the FAMU Football Reunion, the depiction of Gaither was erected by former FAMU art professor Chester Williams. Two years later, the Football Reunion revisited the statue, adding many of Gaither’s assistant coaches busts to adorn the structure. Former FAMU Sports Hall of Fame football player Rudy Givens developed the initiative and raised the funds to get the project completed.
Growing a Garden of Impact with Former Bucs Super Bowl MVP Dexter Jackson
Former Bucs Safety and Super Bowl MVP, Dexter Jackson, Showcases His Talents on A Different Type of Field Dexter Jackson grew up in the small town of Quincy in North Florida. As a kid, he remembers spending time with his family growing and preserving vegetables and fruit. It’s something he truly enjoyed and that stuck […]
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming is approaching: Are you prepared?
The month is now September, meaning it is almost notably the greatest time of year here on the hill. Homecoming is right around the corner and students are gearing up to get their “drippiest” outfits ready for the most anticipated week of the fall semester. This time is...
Comments / 0