Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Related
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
CBS Sports
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Ready to rock
Connauton (leg) will participate in an intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports. Connauton was sidelined to end last season due to a leg injury. The 32-year-old defenseman is in contention for a roster spot, though he's on a two-way deal and will need to prove himself over Cam York to begin the year in the NHL.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Nick Maton: Remains out of lineup
Maton isn't starting Friday against Atlanta. Maton has lost out on some playing time recently, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Matt Vierling is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CBS Sports
Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing significant suspension for unspecified team rule violation, per report
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action, which could include a significant suspension, for violating an unspecified organizational guideline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. At this time it is not known what rule Udoka may have violated. Coaching suspensions are extremely rare in the NBA. Washington Wizards assistant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sidelined with back injury
Stout was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Stout was hit hard during Wednesday's relief appearance against the Yankees, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning. It's possible that the southpaw's back injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the year after landing on the IL. Over 20 relief appearances between the Cubs and Pirates this year, Stout posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Not starting Wednesday
Barrero isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox. Barrero started the last three games and went 2-for-12 with a run and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Spencer Steer starts at shortstop and bats seventh.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: Full participant Friday
Uzomah (hamstring) fully participated in Friday's practice session, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Uzomah was limited at practice over the last two days due to a hamstring injury, but his full participation Friday is certainly encouraging ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Bengals. While coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Uzomah would be a game-time decision this week, it seems likely that the tight end will be available against his former team.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL
Senzel (toe) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a broken toe earlier this week, so it's not a surprise to see him moved to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Senzel had a .231/.296/.306 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases in 110 games this season, and he isn't guaranteed to open 2023 in a starting role.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report
Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
CBS Sports
Royals' Angel Zerpa: Leaves rehab start early
Zerpa (knee) was pulled from his rehab start in Triple-A Omaha early due to discomfort in his left arm, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Zerpa was struck by a ball that came right back at him off the bat during his previous start, so it is possible that the two incidents are connected. Nonetheless, the Royals will determine their approach with Zerpa following an evaluation of his arm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Retreats to bench
Taylor isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Taylor is getting a breather after he went 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over the last three games. Trayce Thompson will take his place in left field and bat eighth Thursday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Grabs three hits, swipes bag
Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored, one walk and one steal in Thursday's 10-5 victory over Toronto. Arozarena drove home Manuel Margot with a double to deep right in the first inning before stealing third and coming around to score himself on a wild pitch from Jose Berrios. The left fielder knocked in Margot again with a single in the second inning and went on to reach base four times in the game. Arozarena has recorded three multi-hit games in his last five contests, with three RBI and three runs scored over that span.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Riding pine Friday
Bellinger isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bellinger will get a day off Friday with lefty Jose Quintana starting the game for St. Louis. Trayce Thompson will take his spot in center field and bat seventh.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Limited Wednesday
Poyer (foot) was limited during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Poyer recorded four tackles and an interception during Monday's blowout win over the Titans, but he presumably picked up a foot injury as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but Thursday and Friday's practice report figures to provide more clarify on the star safety's availability for Week 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jake Cousins: Sent down Friday
Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Cousins was called up by the Brewers on Monday and struck out five in 3.1 scoreless innings over three appearances following his promotion. However, he'll head back to the minors after Eric Lauer (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's start against Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits third straight
Molina isn't starting Friday against the Dodgers, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The 40-year-old catcher will once again hand the reigns over to Andrew Knizner on Friday, who will bat eighth. Molina is 5-for-28 over the past two weeks.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Not practicing Wednesday
Peters (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Peters was limited twice during practice last week but still made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He played only 62 percent of the defensive snaps and may be in danger of missing another game after not practicing Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Muncy is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Muncy sat out Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader but started the nightcap and went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, and he'll return to the bench for Wednesday's contest. Justin Turner will serve as the designated hitter while Hanser Alberto starts at the hot corner.
Comments / 0