Herba Mystica
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and throughout the region of Paldea, there are a series of special plants that can restore health completely to anyone who eats them. Thes are called Herba Mystica, and devout researcher Arven wants to uncover the mysteries of these botanical wonders. We're here to help document all the Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet along the Path of Legends.
Minecraft: How to Build a Base/Castle
When thinking of how to build a castle in Minecraft, you want to go all out, right? Don't settle for a little dirt shack! You're the ruler of this place now! Here's how to build a functional castle in Minecraft - even using some real historical logic.
Dangerous Games: The Legacy Murders - Official Trailer
Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) and Academy Award® Winner Jon Voight (Coming Home) star in this nail-bitingly suspenseful thriller filled with twists and turns. A family reunion at a remote mansion takes a lethal turn when they are trapped inside and forced to play a deadly survival game where only one will make it out alive.
The Rings of Power Just Answered A Decades Old The Lord of the Rings Question
This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Check out our review of this week's episode, too!. Since the very first time they shared the screen, the friendship between Elrond (Robert Amayo) and Durin IV (Owain Arthur) has been a highlight of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It's not just their chemistry and deep connection, but also the rare joy of seeing an Elf and Dwarf as comrades rather than enemies, as they have often been in Tolkien lore. In Episode 4 we saw that friendship become solidified as Durin shared his deepest secret with Elrond: the existence of Mithril. But just one episode later that priceless ore could be at the core of a massive betrayal. Except, as The Rings of Power shows us, the bond between Durin and Elrond is stronger than any potential conflict, and it leads to a huge moment that answers an even bigger question that has long lingered in the minds of The Lord of the Rings fans.
List of Weapons
You can't have a Saints Row game without weapons of gratuitous destruction and outlandishness thrown in. While this latest reboot has removed some of the more unique weapons from past entries, there are still plenty of options available for these new Saints to take with them into fights with the Idols, Paneteros, and the Marshalls.
Nitro Kid - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Nitro Kid launches on PC on October 18, 2022. A playtest for the roguelike strategy deckbuilder game is available now, featuring two new playable characters. Check out the trailer to see these two new agents in action, including a breakdown of their combat abilities.
How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order
Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
The Leader in the MCU: Why Is This Hulk Villain in Captain American 4?
Tim Roth's Abomination isn't the only Incredible Hulk character making a long-overdue return to the MCU. At D23 we learned Tim Blake Nelson will reprise the role of Samuel Sterns/The Leader in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. While it's great to see Marvel finally following up on that...
Shadows and Bows
Shadows and Bows is a short quest for Mickey, in which you talk to other villagers about Minnie, hoping that their memories can trigger her return to the valley. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Shadows and Bows quest. Shadows and Bows Walkthrough. Speak to Mickey...
Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Explains How He Came Up With the Iconic Logo
Mortal Kombat's co-creator has explained how he came up with the game's iconic logo – and how it almost got trashed for looking like a seahorse. On Twitter, John Tobias unveiled the original hand-drawn logo he created for the first Mortal Kombat game… and delved into its background.
This Wakanda Forever Merch Might've Just Revealed The New Black Panther - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer revealed quite a few things, one of those being someone else donning the Black Panther costume in the #MCU. It seems we might have confirmation of a few fan theories after this Instagram user posted pictures of a #BlackPanther Wakanda Forever LEGO playset. While LEGO hasn’t posted official images of the playset, these photos look pretty convincing. Is Shuri the new Black Panther? In other news, there’s a new Yeezy documentary coming out based on solving the mystery of Kanye Quest 3030. And finally, we’ll be getting our first look at the upcoming Mario movie at New York Comic Con!
Photographic Memory
Photographic Memory is a quest for Goofy revolving around starting a scrapbook by taking photos of various things throughout the valley. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Photographic Memory quest. Photographic Memory Walkthrough. Talking to Goofy, he’ll ask you for help with his scrapbook by taking...
A New Enchantment
A New Enchantment is a short quest for Merlin all about beginning to upgrade the capacities of your Watering Can, allowing you to reach new areas of Dreamlight Valley. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the A New Enchantment quest. A New Enchantment Walkthrough. Speak to Merlin...
Hangin' With Mickey
The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Hangin' With Mickey quest. Speaking to Mickey around the village, he’ll mention there used to be singing birds in the valley and that you’ll need a birdhouse to get them back.
Shovel Knight Dig - The First 7 Minutes
Check out the first 7 minutes of Shovel Knight Dig, developed by Nitrome and Yacht Club Games. Shovel Knight Dig is a 2D platforming roguelite that takes the core sidescrolling experience of Shovel Knight, flips it 90 degrees, and challenges players to dig their way from the top to the bottom of each level with permadeath and proceedurally generated stages.
How Nvidia RTX Remix Enhances Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
NVIDIA RTX Remix is an easy way for modders to create RTX Remasters of classic games. Watch the tool in action as we capture and remaster The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. We can't wait to see what classic RTX remasters you'll make next!
How to Get Clay
Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley is not only a vital building material for various structures at Crafting Stations, but is also a necessity when it comes to certain Quest objectives. This page breaks down where to find Clay, how best to farm it, and the sorts of things it can...
All How-To Guides
Return to Monkey Island is full of puzzles that can sometimes take a while to figure out. If you're stuck or just don't have the time to figure them out, our How-To Guides are designed to provide quick and straightforward answers.
Game Scoop! 692: Our Most Anticipated 2023 Games
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Mark Medina -- are sharing their most-anticipated games of 2023. That means The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4, Redfall, and more. They'll also check in with the Nintendo Seal of Quantity. Daemon has been playing Return to Monkey Island and Mark has been playing Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Splinter Cell Remake To Be Rewritten and Updated for the “Modern-Day Audience”; All We Know
A new job listing for the development of the remake of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell suggests that the title will be rewritten for the "modern-day" audience. As spotted by PSU, the job listing for the position of Scriptwriter seems to confirm that Ubisoft is looking to bring some changes to the story of former Third Echelon member, Sam Fisher.
