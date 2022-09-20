Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Beach House, Switchfoot, Pepe Aguilar and more

Beach House will play SA's Tech Port Arena on Thursday.

Newish San Antonio venue Tech Port Center has certainly amped up the number of touring acts swinging through the Alamo City.

This week, the South Side arena will play host to post-hardcore rowdies I Prevail, dream pop purveyors Beach House and a stacked bill of heavy metal heroes including local favorite Legs Diamond. And that's all in the span of four days.

Wednesday, September 21

I Prevail

Post-hardcore quintet I Prevail rose to fame with a 2014 cover of Taylor Swift's "Blank Space," which went on to be certified platinum. Since then, the group has gone on to earn a Grammy nomination and tour the globe. Its return to San Antonio on the True Power Tour comes with support from emo rockers Pierce the Veil, melodic metalcore outfit Fit for a King and Australian pop-punk band Yours Truly. There's something for everyone in this mixed bag of a lineup — assuming you already scored tickets or get one from a scalper. Sold out, 7 p.m., Tech Port Arena, 3331 General Hudnell Dr., (210) 600-3699, techportcenter.com . — Enrique Bonilla

Thursday September 22

Beach House

Masters of stylized and delicately layered soundscapes, vocalist Victoria Legrand and guitarist Alex Scally make up the Baltimore-based duo Beach House. The duo's sound has evolved over the past 18 years, but at its core, Beach House remains an intoxicating combo of shoegaze and dream pop. Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne called Beach House's 2012 release Bloom one of the 10 albums that changed his life. Need a six-minute escape from reality? Dive into the dreamy "Superstar" from Beach House's recently released Once Twice Melody. $31-$61, 8 p.m., Tech Port Arena, 3331 General Hudnell Dr., (210) 600-3699, techportcenter.com . — Danny Cervantes

Friday, September 23

Pepe Aguilar

The son of multi-platinum singing icons Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, Mexico's Pepe Aguilar has emerged as musical force all his own. He's a popular singer, songwriter and producer who's earned four Grammys, five Latin Grammys, 19 Lo Nuestro Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer's Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour brings an authentic taste of Mexico to the audience. Jaripeo refers to the Mexican tradition of mounting angry bulls. $40-$875, 8 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com . — EB

Saturday, September 24

Little Jesus, Divino Niño

Little Jesus hails from Mexico City and mixes rock en español with indie pop flavored by Beatles-esque harmonies and hooks. Co-headlining group Divino Niño is based in Chicago, but its origins are Colombian. The members describe their new album as partly inspired by "falling in love again with [instrumental hip-hop wizard] J Dilla." That reference, along with the group's Latin sound and reggaeton influence, suggest attendees may want to bring along their dancing shoes. $18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com . — Mike McMahan

Collective Soul, Switchfoot

Atlanta-based band Collective Soul has sold nearly 10 million albums, and its Grammy Award-winning songs have been covered by the likes of the great Dolly Parton. The outfit's current tour celebrates its 30 years as a band, and fellow Grammy Award winners Switchfoot are along for the ride. The headliner recently released it 11th studio album, Vibrating, a pop-rock record several years in the making. $49.50-$225, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com . — EB

Legs Diamond, Moxy, Lita Ford and more

There are bills that will do well in San Antonio, and then there are bills that are custom-made for the city. This one is the latter. Proto-metal act Legs Diamond got its break here after catching the ear of legendary KISS-FM DJ Joe Anthony, and its signature song "Woman" got so much airplay it's practically in our DNA. Hard rockers Moxy developed a similar local following thanks to heavy play on KISS. And don't sleep on Lita Ford, who also found success in the '80s via hits like "Kiss Me Deadly" and was a member of legendary girl group the Runaways. Jack Russell's Great White, Kingdom Come and local act Jessikill round out the stacked bill. $35-$65, 5 p.m., Tech Port Center, 331 General Hudnell Dr., (210) 600-3699, techportcenter.com . — MM

