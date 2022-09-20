Either Biden thinks the pandemic is over or he doesn't. Can't be both.

If you listened to President Joe Biden’s recent interview on “60 minutes,” you may have been left scratching your head. Because much of what he said wasn’t rooted in reality.

Biden doubled down on earlier comments about how inflation is practically nothing (“just an inch”), despite the fact it’s still at 40-year-highs and causing pain for citizens all over the country.

USA TODAY columnist Ingrid Jacques Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY Network

And he surprised a lot of people when he announced the pandemic “is over.” Around 3,000 Americans are still dying a week from COVID, so there is more work to be done, and public health experts did not appreciate Biden’s glib comments.

In declaring the pandemic over, Biden also made himself look like a hypocrite. He and his administration have continued national and public health emergencies because of COVID. Biden even recently justified costly student debt “cancellation” through executive action because of the pandemic.

It seems like he’s using the pandemic to justify a backdoor approach to getting his agenda done. As I discuss in my column today, if the pandemic is actually over, as Biden said, then he should also promptly end the “emergencies” that have allowed for expanded government.

- Ingrid Jacques

A few columns for you to read

By Dr. Vivek Murthy | U.S. surgeon general

In recent weeks, tens of millions of kids said goodbye to the summer and went back to school. Yet as summer drew to a close, I found myself worrying about how my 4- and 6-year-old children would handle the start of the school year. After children across America, including mine, experienced uncertainty, loss and isolation during the pandemic, it is no surprise that so many parents are worried about the mental health of their kids.

It’s not always easy to know whether a child is struggling with their mental health, but there are certain signs to look for. Maybe you’ve noticed that a child in your life seems more anxious, stressed or short-tempered. Maybe they’re finding it harder to concentrate and their performance in school is suffering. Maybe they're fighting more with friends or are more withdrawn. Maybe their sleeping or eating patterns have changed. Read more ...

Real quick, sign up to get our alerts

Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? It's free and available in your app store .

Once you have the app, go to the settings and add "Commentary & Analysis" to make sure you don't miss out.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Either Biden thinks the pandemic is over or he doesn't. Can't be both.