Presidential Election

Either Biden thinks the pandemic is over or he doesn't. Can't be both.

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

If you listened to President Joe Biden’s recent interview on “60 minutes,” you may have been left scratching your head. Because much of what he said wasn’t rooted in reality.

Biden doubled down on earlier comments about how inflation is practically nothing (“just an inch”), despite the fact it’s still at 40-year-highs and causing pain for citizens all over the country.

USA TODAY columnist Ingrid Jacques Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY Network

And he surprised a lot of people when he announced the pandemic “is over.” Around 3,000 Americans are still dying a week from COVID, so there is more work to be done, and public health experts did not appreciate Biden’s glib comments.

In declaring the pandemic over, Biden also made himself look like a hypocrite. He and his administration have continued national and public health emergencies because of COVID. Biden even recently justified costly student debt “cancellation” through executive action because of the pandemic.

It seems like he’s using the pandemic to justify a backdoor approach to getting his agenda done. As I discuss in my column today, if the pandemic is actually over, as Biden said, then he should also promptly end the “emergencies” that have allowed for expanded government.

- Ingrid Jacques

A few columns for you to read

Our kids' mental health is as critical as their grades

By Dr. Vivek Murthy | U.S. surgeon general

In recent weeks, tens of millions of kids said goodbye to the summer and went back to school. Yet as summer drew to a close, I found myself worrying about how my 4- and 6-year-old children would handle the start of the school year. After children across America, including mine, experienced uncertainty, loss and isolation during the pandemic, it is no surprise that so many parents are worried about the mental health of their kids.

It’s not always easy to know whether a child is struggling with their mental health, but there are certain signs to look for. Maybe you’ve noticed that a child in your life seems more anxious, stressed or short-tempered. Maybe they’re finding it harder to concentrate and their performance in school is suffering. Maybe they're fighting more with friends or are more withdrawn. Maybe their sleeping or eating patterns have changed. Read more ...

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Either Biden thinks the pandemic is over or he doesn't. Can't be both.

Comments / 4

The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Republicans use Pelosi’s own words against her as they urge her to press Biden on student debt

A group of House Republicans sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to press President Joe Biden on his student debt forgiveness plan, citing her own words about the president’s authority. Representative Jody Hice of Georgia led a group of 93 other House Republicans asking her to press the president on his plan. Mr Biden announced his policy last week, which would forgive $10,000 worth of debt for individuals earning up to $125,000 a year, while Pell Grant recipients could receive $20,000 in debt cancellation. But GOP figures including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

