Los Angeles County, CA

Law & Crime

Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Settles All Claims over Los Angeles County Photos for Nearly $20 Million

The widower who was awarded $15 million along with Vanessa Bryant for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos of human remains from the helicopter crash that killed his wife and daughter will settle all claims against the county for an additional total of nearly $5 million. Christopher Chester‘s $19.95...
People

Schools in Los Angeles Will Carry Opioid Antidote After Increase in Overdoses: 'An Urgent Crisis'

The Los Angeles Unified School District will provide K-12 schools with doses of a life-saving medication that rapidly reverses an overdose from opioids Schools in Los Angeles will now be equipped with a medication to reverse opioid overdoses in response to several recent fentanyl-related overdoses among students. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced that all K-12 schools will be provided doses of naloxone at no cost to the district. Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is a life-saving medication that rapidly reverses an overdose from opioids, including...
The Malibu Times

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided

It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges […] The post LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided appeared first on The Malibu Times.
People

The Real Bling Ring True Story: All About Netflix's New True Crime Series

Between the members involved and where they are now, here's what to know about the crime group that stole over $3 million from the homes of Hollywood celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom Netflix's The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist chronicles the real-life happenings of a California-based crime group consisting of seven teenagers and adults who broke into and stole from high-profiled, celebrity homes in 2008 and 2009. Known as the Bling Ring, the infamous friend group targeted residencies in Hollywood and Calabasas, totaling dozens of...
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
outlooknewspapers.com

Woman Killed in LCF Collision Identified

First published in the Sept. 15 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the La Cañada Flintridge area on Tuesday was identified. The fatal injury occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles...
People

Lori Loughlin Joins Former Full House Costar Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo at Charity Event

The actress joined Bob Saget's spouse at the "Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine" fundraiser eight months after his death Lori Loughlin pulled up to support Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo at the annual "Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine" event, which was organized this year in honor of the late comic. The pair posed for photos Wednesday at the Beverly Hills event. Loughlin, 58, wore a black gown with a clutch purse, and Rizzo, 43, stepped out in a brown dress with black heels. The annual fundraiser was put on...
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves two injured

LOS ANGELES – Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV.
spectrumnews1.com

Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
CBS LA

Family of two-year-old girl attacked by coyote sues city of Huntington Beach

After their two-year-old daughter was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach earlier this year, a Chino Hills family has announced their plans to file a lawsuit against the city for their lack of action to protect the public from the growing problem. As a first step, the family filed a claim. On Thursday, accompanied by a lawyer, they declared their plans to sue."Essentially what happened was a coyote ran up and it tore the girl's face, leaving deep lacerations and now scars on her face," said Sam Soleimany, the family's attorney. "Frankly, she's lucky to be alive at all. Had...
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA

An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
KTLA

1 dead in eight-vehicle pileup on 105 freeway

Emergency crews responded to the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person was killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 a.m. […]
People

People

