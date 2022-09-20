After their two-year-old daughter was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach earlier this year, a Chino Hills family has announced their plans to file a lawsuit against the city for their lack of action to protect the public from the growing problem. As a first step, the family filed a claim. On Thursday, accompanied by a lawyer, they declared their plans to sue."Essentially what happened was a coyote ran up and it tore the girl's face, leaving deep lacerations and now scars on her face," said Sam Soleimany, the family's attorney. "Frankly, she's lucky to be alive at all. Had...

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO