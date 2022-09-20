Read full article on original website
Related
Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Settles All Claims over Los Angeles County Photos for Nearly $20 Million
The widower who was awarded $15 million along with Vanessa Bryant for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos of human remains from the helicopter crash that killed his wife and daughter will settle all claims against the county for an additional total of nearly $5 million. Christopher Chester‘s $19.95...
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
According to a new study, a fault system running along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.
Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source
Kim Kardashian is now the owner of a new Malibu estate, but she is keeping her family home in Hidden Hills. The SKIMS founder, 41, made the purchase this month, and a source told PEOPLE about her plans for the Malibu villa. "The Malibu house is just a beach house....
Schools in Los Angeles Will Carry Opioid Antidote After Increase in Overdoses: 'An Urgent Crisis'
The Los Angeles Unified School District will provide K-12 schools with doses of a life-saving medication that rapidly reverses an overdose from opioids Schools in Los Angeles will now be equipped with a medication to reverse opioid overdoses in response to several recent fentanyl-related overdoses among students. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced that all K-12 schools will be provided doses of naloxone at no cost to the district. Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is a life-saving medication that rapidly reverses an overdose from opioids, including...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Kayin Hall Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Sawtelle Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
18-Year-Old Rider Kayin Hall Dead after Crash on 405 Freeway On-Ramp. The incident happened on September 19th, in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the victim is identified as 18-year-old Kayin Hall of Arcadia. No other information was provided in...
Person killed walking on 405 Freeway, 3 lanes shut down near Devonshire Street
California Highway Patrol officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at Devonshire Street, finding the victim on the freeway and forcing the highway to shut down for hours.
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided
It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges […] The post LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided appeared first on The Malibu Times.
The Real Bling Ring True Story: All About Netflix's New True Crime Series
Between the members involved and where they are now, here's what to know about the crime group that stole over $3 million from the homes of Hollywood celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom Netflix's The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist chronicles the real-life happenings of a California-based crime group consisting of seven teenagers and adults who broke into and stole from high-profiled, celebrity homes in 2008 and 2009. Known as the Bling Ring, the infamous friend group targeted residencies in Hollywood and Calabasas, totaling dozens of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lawyers Recommend $8 Million Settlement in Shooting of Man by Deputy
Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18- year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020.
La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
wufe967.com
California judge wants more info before granting teen hit-and-run driver's request for early release
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: A Los Angeles judge reached no decision Thursday after a teen who admitted to mowing down a mother and her 8-month-old in a stolen car asked for an early release from a five- to seven-month sentence in juvenile probation camp. In the past few months, he’s also...
outlooknewspapers.com
Woman Killed in LCF Collision Identified
First published in the Sept. 15 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the La Cañada Flintridge area on Tuesday was identified. The fatal injury occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lori Loughlin Joins Former Full House Costar Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo at Charity Event
The actress joined Bob Saget's spouse at the "Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine" fundraiser eight months after his death Lori Loughlin pulled up to support Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo at the annual "Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine" event, which was organized this year in honor of the late comic. The pair posed for photos Wednesday at the Beverly Hills event. Loughlin, 58, wore a black gown with a clutch purse, and Rizzo, 43, stepped out in a brown dress with black heels. The annual fundraiser was put on...
Truck Crashes on 710 Freeway, Trapping Driver
A big rig crashed and overturned on the Long Beach (710) Freeway, temporarily trapping the driver inside the truck's cab and tying up morning commuter traffic Friday.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves two injured
LOS ANGELES – Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV.
spectrumnews1.com
Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles.
Family of two-year-old girl attacked by coyote sues city of Huntington Beach
After their two-year-old daughter was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach earlier this year, a Chino Hills family has announced their plans to file a lawsuit against the city for their lack of action to protect the public from the growing problem. As a first step, the family filed a claim. On Thursday, accompanied by a lawyer, they declared their plans to sue."Essentially what happened was a coyote ran up and it tore the girl's face, leaving deep lacerations and now scars on her face," said Sam Soleimany, the family's attorney. "Frankly, she's lucky to be alive at all. Had...
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA
An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
1 dead in eight-vehicle pileup on 105 freeway
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person was killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 a.m. […]
People
327K+
Followers
52K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 2