ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Migrants Flown To Martha's Vineyard Sue FL Gov. DeSantis For 'Cowardly Political Stunt'

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

The Venezuelan migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard at the order of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Republican leader for using them as "pawns in a political stunt."

Lawyers for Civil Rights filed the federal civil rights lawsuit working with the migrants from Joint Base Cape Cod along with Alianza Americas. The groups said these men, women, and children fled their home country out of fear and violence and made a harrowing journey to America only to be caught in a political tug of war and left stranded with no options.

“No human being should be used as a political pawn in the nation’s highly polarized debate over immigration,” said Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, Executive Director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, in a news release . The group said it is offering the migrants free legal assistance.

DeSantis is following the lead of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who have sent thousands of asylum seekers to sanctuary cities over the past few weeks. Democrats have decried the move as cheap political maneuvering ahead of the midterms at best and cruel and potentially illegal at worst. Republicans say this is fallout from the border crisis that President Joe Biden has created.

DeSantis said on Monday, Sept. 19, that it was Democrats engaging in political theater, not him.

"You've had migrants die in the Rio Grande — you had 50 die in Texas in a trailer because they were being neglected. Was there a freakout about that? No, there wasn't," DeSantis said, according to NPR .

Some 13,000 migrants have been flown from those states to Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, and others, The Hill reported . Several groups have filed lawsuits on behalf of the migrants.

According to NPR, DeSantis' office said he allowed the migrants to "seek greener pastures in (a) sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them."

But the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard said they were "manipulated" to board a plane in Florida and handed a brochure entitled "Massachusetts Refugee Benefits" that promised they would be met with federal officials who would help them with immigration services, the lawsuit says. Instead, there was no one waiting for them.

Moreover, officials on the island did not know about the flight, and towns on Martha's Vineyard had to scramble to house, feed, and help the migrants for two nights before the state moved them to larger facilities on the mainland.

“This cowardly political stunt has placed our clients in peril," said Oren Sellstrom, the Litigation Director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, in a press release. "Numerous laws were brazenly violated to secure media headlines."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Ex-Employee Stole $1.3M From Car Dealership: Prosecutor

A former employee of a Toms River car dealership has been accused of stealing $1.3 million from the company, authorities said. Martin D'Amato, 37, of Beachwood, who was in charge of digital advertising, allegedly ran a fake billing scheme, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. D’Amato was arrested...
BEACHWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Troy Nehls
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
Fox News

'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'

"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Migrants#Lawsuits#Illegal Immigrants#Politics State#Politics Governor#Venezuelan#Alianza Americas#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Voice

Hamilton Man, 31, Killed In Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Hamilton was shot and killed in Trenton on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, authorities confirmed. Trenton Police officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation near Howard and Hancock streets found Keenan Anthony Trower with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 7:50 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fentanyl, Meth, Cocaine, Ghost Guns, Cash Found In York Home Leads To Four Arrests: Authorities

Four men have been arrested after drugs, cash, and ghost guns were seized from a central Pennsylvania home, police announced on Friday, Sept. 23. The items were found when members of the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit, York City Spec-Ops Division, York County District Attorney’s office, and the York County Drug Task Force were executing a search warrant for fugitive Matthew Hughes at a home located 1120 Stone Gate Drive on Sept. 21, according to the release.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
366K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy