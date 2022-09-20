Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide
Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
kfornow.com
Man Found Dead Inside a Car Parked Outside Lincoln Restaurant
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–Lincoln Police say a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked outside a fast food restaurant late Monday night. Investigators were called to the Taco Bell near 27th and Pine Lake Road, where investigators found a 22-year-old man unconscious. An employee called LPD and explained there was a car parked in the lot for at least a day. The man was later pronounced dead.
News Channel Nebraska
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. Monday night, LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off south 27th St. and Southpionte Trail, for an unconscious man. Police said...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD releases name of West Fairfield Street homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released the name of Tuesday's homicide victim. LPD said the 36-year-old victim was Jasimin Champion of Lincoln. The PD asks the public to respect the privacy of Champion's friends and family at this time. On Wednesday LPD announced the arrest of the man,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police identify woman killed in Tuesday night stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has identified the woman who was stabbed to death late Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. They say the weapon used in the attack at a West Fairfield Street mobile home park hasn’t been found. Police arrested 61-year-old Charles Alexander...
KSNB Local4
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
York News-Times
Police say 18 ½ tons of meat were stolen in York
YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a very large amount of meat from a semi-trailer at the York interchange. The police department says the semi-trailer was in the 3500 Block of South Lincoln Avenue when the crime occurred. Approximately 37,000 pounds of meat...
News Channel Nebraska
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities investigate body found on highway
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation following the discovery of a body Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south of Morningside Road. Deputies were advised at about 2:30 p.m. of a deceased party discovered by construction crews. The sheriff’s office is investigating with the assistance of...
klkntv.com
37,000 pounds of missing meat in York leaves investigators craving answers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York County Crime Stoppers says whoever helps solve a major meat mystery may be eligible for a cash reward. A refrigerated Great Dane trailer was stolen on Saturday, according to the York Police Department. Police say the thieves transferred the 37,000 pounds of meat it...
klkntv.com
Police investigating homicide in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s investigating a homicide in north Lincoln, with no suspects in custody at this time. LPD says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when officers responded to a stabbing call off of West Fairfield Street. Officers arrived to...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police release football Saturday underage drinking project results
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department wrapped up a project cracking down on underage drinking during the start of football season. According to LPD, the increased enforcement was during the first three home football games in an effort to impact illegal behavior. Officers encountered the following violations:. 16...
klkntv.com
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in crash near Central City
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — Authorities have identified the man the who died in a Tuesday crash south of Central City. Roger W. Campbell, 80, of Stromsburg was killed in a crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. The...
klkntv.com
Manhunt underway in Lincoln after police say 2 teens were shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they’re searching for a 19-year-old who shot two other teens Tuesday night. This all started around 9:45 p.m., when police say an 18-year-old man ran up to a patrol car near 22nd and Dudley Streets and told the officer he was shot.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Arrest made in connection to West Fairfield Street homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that they have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened Tuesday. The LPD said that due to the investigative efforts of their personnel, less than 12-hours after the initial call of the stabbing at a residence near west Allison Court and west Fairfield St., they have taken 61-year-old Charles Alexander into custody.
doniphanherald.com
$290,000 worth of marijuana found during Omaha traffic stop
Two 23-year-old California residents were arrested Wednesday after about $290,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office stopped a 1998 Infiniti that was speeding near eastbound I-80 and 72nd Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
kfornow.com
Stolen Vehicle Found, Drugs Seized In Wednesday Morning Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Police were able to track down and recover a stolen vehicle, while arresting two people during a central Lincoln traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says an officer on patrol recognized the vehicle, pulled it over at 31st and “P” Street and talked to...
1011now.com
Large police presence surrounding home in central Lincoln, man shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have surrounded a home near 22nd and Dudley and according to a 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene, officers are using a loudspeaker, telling the people inside to come out with their hands up. Captain Todd Kocian with LPD confirms an officer patrolling the...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln events to cause several road closures on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two upcoming events in Lincoln could be causing some traffic delays for drivers. On Sunday, the Streets Alive! and Pumpkin Run events will be taking place, causing several road closures across Lincoln. The Streets Alive! event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m., will cause...
