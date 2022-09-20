ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma, OSU will end Bedlam football series when Sooners join SEC: 'We're moving on'

By Scott Wright, Oklahoman
 3 days ago

The Bedlam fate that Mike Gundy has been forecasting for months seems closer to reality.

Last November, the Oklahoma State coach was the first from either university to publicly say he didn’t see the Bedlam football series lasting beyond OU’s move to the Southeastern Conference .

“I don’t think it’s a realistic thing that it’s gonna happen based on the business side of Power Five conference football in the Big 12 or the SEC,” Gundy said a few days before his Cowboys’ 37-33 victory over OU in Stillwater last November . “I could be wrong.”

Doesn’t look like he’s wrong.

Now, the athletic directors of both universities have offered additional thoughts on the demise of Bedlam, as detailed in Tuesday’s report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network .

Logistical issues in scheduling appear to be blocking the game from being played — at least for several years — after OU leaves the Big 12 for the SEC, which will happen no later than the 2025 season.

“We’re moving on, they’re moving on,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione told The Oklahoman on Tuesday. “Moving on well down the road may open up opportunities to schedule home-and-home in consecutive years, where it doesn’t work in the early years.

“I can only speak for us. We have a willingness and an openness to try and find a way, regardless of when it happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVedx_0i3QpU4800
OU and OSU mascots Boomer, left, and Pistol Pete will not be seeing each other often in the near future. AP Photo/David Kent

OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg pointed to the same difficulties Gundy has been mentioning for months.

OSU’s scheduling structure, which aligns with nearly every Power Five program that plays nine conference games, includes just one nonc-onference game against a Power Five opponent.

That slot in the Cowboys’ future schedules is filled for every season through 2037, with the exception of 2031-32.

So without breaking contracts, OSU would have to alter its scheduling philosophy to add an 11th game against a Power Five opponent to make room for Bedlam before the 2038 season.

Because of the allure of the Bedlam series to television networks, the value of playing the game could become more significant down the road. Or perhaps with the move to the 12-team playoff, set to arrive no later than 2026, programs might begin to see it as a necessity to add another Power Five opponent to the non-conference schedule.

But under the current structure, adding Bedlam before 2038 would be unfeasible.

OU is not as tightly scheduled in future years because of the looming move to the SEC. Contracted games against Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee have been wiped out because of the move.

OU has used the same scheduling philosophy as OSU while in the Big 12, and could continue to follow it if the SEC moves to a nine-game conference schedule

OU has four vacancies for a Power Five opponent between 2027-2034, and nothing scheduled beyond 2036.

Bedlam has been played 116 times and every year since 1904, making it one of college football’s most historic rivalries.

This year’s Bedlam game is scheduled for Nov. 19 at Owen Field in Norman, with the potential for two more meetings before the Sooners leave the Big 12.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma, OSU will end Bedlam football series when Sooners join SEC: 'We're moving on'

