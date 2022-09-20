ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

G20 economies slow pace of decarbonisation, PwC study shows

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrlXm_0i3Qp75u00

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Decarbonisation rates in the Group of Twenty (G20) economies slumped to their lowest level in two decades last year, consulting firm PwC said, falling short of what is needed to reach the world's climate goal.

PwC said the pace of change needed to pick up to get back on track with an objective of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"No country in the G20 is decarbonising quickly enough to maintain a safe climate," PwC Net Zero Economy Index showed.

Global decarbonisation fell to 0.5%, a long way below the 12.9% required to keep temperature rises in line with the target, while in the G20, it landed at just 0.2%.

Dan Dowling, partner at PwC UK, said in a statement the world was falling "alarmingly" short of the rate needed to meet the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's 2030 deadline to reduce emissions by 43%.

The next round of global climate talks is in November.

The average global rate of decarbonisation must now reach 15.2% year-on-year, the PwC analysis revealed, 11 times faster than that achieved since 2000.

Nine out of the G20 economies, which together account for around 80% of global energy-related emissions, increased their carbon intensity in 2021, PwC said, based on levels of energy consumption relative to their GDP and its carbon content.

South Africa was the strongest performer, with a decrease of 4.6%, followed by Australia at 3.3% and China at 2.8%.

"Nations must make radical changes to both their energy mix and their energy usage," Dowling said. "If we fail, the costs of adapting to climate change will continue to increase."

"Simply put, we do not have enough time for poor decarbonisation performance to become the norm, regardless of unexpected events, and whatever their magnitude," he added.

Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Simon Jessop and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India's RBI announces 500 billion rupee overnight repo

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. “On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G20#Pwc#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gross Domestic Product#Business Industry#Pwc Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
South Africa
Country
China
Reuters

Market split on Colombia central bank's next rate decision

BOGOTA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Analysts are split between those who expect Colombia's central bank to moderately raise its benchmark interest rate next week and others who foresee a hike in line with previous moves amid fresh inflationary growth, a Reuters poll revealed on Friday.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity

Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Advisory: Story on U.S. ethanol plant emissions is withdrawn

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Reuters is withdrawing a Sept. 8 article that compared carbon emissions from U.S. ethanol plants and oil refineries because of its flawed interpretation of data on ethanol-plant pollution and fuel-production capacity. That led to inaccurate estimates of carbon emissions for individual ethanol plants named in the story.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

603K+
Followers
356K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy