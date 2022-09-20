KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2022 Fall Home and Community Expo is expected to take place in Kalamazoo this weekend Sept. 23-35. Starting Sept. 23, the Fall Home and Community Expo will welcome businesses representing the residential building trades, including new homes, remodel and repair, real estate, home décor, lawn and garden, and outdoor living such as boats, campers, recreation vehicles, according to event organizers.

