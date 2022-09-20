Read full article on original website
Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk to take place at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 9th annual Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk is scheduled to take place 9 a.m. Saturday at Bronson Park. Suicide awareness: Veteran artists showcase work during ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. The 5K walk is to raise awareness for suicide prevention, allow people to connect, and provide...
Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes celebrates 40 years of service
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes celebrated 40 years of service Thursday. The celebration for the largest provider of supplemental food in Kalamazoo County took place at the Kalamazoo Nature Center, according to a representative. The organization provides food assistance throughout Kalamazoo by many programs and various community...
WMU students paving the way for accessible housing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 18-year-old Donovan Lassig is like any other teen. The senior at Grand Rapids Christian High School loves video games and spending time with friends and family. But every day, Donovan is fighting an unpredictable battle against Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia. HSP is a general term for a...
Kalamazoo Fall Home and Community Expo returns this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2022 Fall Home and Community Expo is expected to take place in Kalamazoo this weekend Sept. 23-35. Starting Sept. 23, the Fall Home and Community Expo will welcome businesses representing the residential building trades, including new homes, remodel and repair, real estate, home décor, lawn and garden, and outdoor living such as boats, campers, recreation vehicles, according to event organizers.
Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries
VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
Salvation Army prepares to warm Kalamazoo community with coat drive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is preparing to launch its 22nd annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive as colder weather is approaching. Each year, new and gently used coats and other weather items are collected to help the community stay warm during winter. What's the weather?...
Police investigate motorcycle crashes in Kalamazoo, Berrien Counties
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Law enforcement is investigating two motorcycle crashes that happened in West Michigan Wednesday night. The first happened in Berrien County around 6:45 p.m. in Watervliet Township. A woman from Kalamazoo driving a Kia and a man from Watervliet on a motorcycle collided at the intersection...
Gobles man dies after three-vehicle crash in Paw Paw
PAW PAW, Mich. — A Gobles man died after a three-vehicle Wednesday crash on M-51 in Eagle Lake. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital from his injuries, Dwayne Robinson from Michigan State Police said Friday. Tackett was driving a box truck when a 26-year-old Arkansas man crossed centerline...
Three people filed complaints against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third person emailed the city of Kalamazoo alleging inappropriate workplace conduct against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief, according to internal email communication. The individual emailed the city one day after Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of...
Battle Creek approves permits for three marijuana shops
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek commissioners approved a slew of new projects across the cereal city Tuesday. City leaders debated whether to green light four special use permits for new marijuana shops. Battle Creek shooting: Neighbors demand justice for toddler shot and killed while sleeping in Battle Creek...
West Michigan pharmacies experiencing Adderall shortage
VICKSBURG, Mich. — ADHD patients may have trouble filling their prescriptions, as pharmacies across the country face shortages of Adderall. Adderall is used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Pharmacies across the country said the delays are due to a variety of reasons, including supply issues and an increase...
Kalamazoo Farmers Market's first vegan event happens this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Local vendors will gather at the Kalamazoo Farmers Marker Sunday for the first vegan and plant-based event. The People's Plant-Based Party is expected to highlight locally available vegan and plant-based products and services from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market 1204 Bank Street.
Ottawa County deputies look for man who offered a ride to 11-year-old on bike
PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County sheriff deputies began the search for a man who caused suspicion Thursday for offering a ride to a boy on a bike. A 11-year-old was riding his bike in the area of Blair Street and Rainbow's End Lane around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies.
Three arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three people have been arrested and are in custody for a drive-by shooting that killed a two-year Battle Creek boy, police said. Two-year-old Kai Turner was asleep in his mother's bed when he was shot once early Tuesday morning, police said. The three suspects, who...
Family, friends speak out after drive-by shooting death of 2-year-old Battle Creek boy
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A family is struck with unbearable and unthinkable grief after 2-year-old Kai Turner was shot and killed in a drive by shooting early Tuesday morning. Drive-by shooting: 2-year-old dies in Battle Creek drive-by shooting. Kai's grandmother, Diana Walton, and close family friend, Leesha Fagan, sat...
Two victims identified in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Niles Police have released the names of the two teenage girls shot and killed in Niles. 15-year-old Demi Galvin and 18-year-old Yasmeen Scott were found dead at a house on North 6th street. Three other male victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are...
Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to almost five years in a federal prison for using a stolen identity in purchasing 28 handguns, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. David Tillman Deloach, 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms,...
Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old WMU student
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County prosecutor charged a suspected drunk driver who allegedly crashed and killed a 21-year-old Western Michigan University student Wednesday. The crash: WMU, sorority reacts, following student death involving suspected drunk driver. Angel Hostiguin faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, a maximum 15-year felony,...
Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for bank robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for robbing a bank on Dec. 16, 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Kristin Cole Greinke, 41, pleaded guilty to robbing Independent Bank in Grand Rapids. “Bank robbery doesn’t pay,” Totten said. "We...
Job seekers could receive $4,000 sign-on bonus at Pfizer job fair
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pfizer is expected to offer relocation support and $4,000 sign-on bonuses at an upcoming career fair. The career fair is scheduled for Monday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. Interviews will be conducted by the Pfizer team who are...
