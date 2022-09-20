ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk to take place at Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 9th annual Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk is scheduled to take place 9 a.m. Saturday at Bronson Park. Suicide awareness: Veteran artists showcase work during ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. The 5K walk is to raise awareness for suicide prevention, allow people to connect, and provide...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes celebrates 40 years of service

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes celebrated 40 years of service Thursday. The celebration for the largest provider of supplemental food in Kalamazoo County took place at the Kalamazoo Nature Center, according to a representative. The organization provides food assistance throughout Kalamazoo by many programs and various community...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

WMU students paving the way for accessible housing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 18-year-old Donovan Lassig is like any other teen. The senior at Grand Rapids Christian High School loves video games and spending time with friends and family. But every day, Donovan is fighting an unpredictable battle against Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia. HSP is a general term for a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Fall Home and Community Expo returns this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2022 Fall Home and Community Expo is expected to take place in Kalamazoo this weekend Sept. 23-35. Starting Sept. 23, the Fall Home and Community Expo will welcome businesses representing the residential building trades, including new homes, remodel and repair, real estate, home décor, lawn and garden, and outdoor living such as boats, campers, recreation vehicles, according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronson, MI
Society
Kalamazoo, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Health
Kalamazoo, MI
Health
City
Bronson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Bronson, MI
Health
WWMT

Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries

VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMT

Salvation Army prepares to warm Kalamazoo community with coat drive

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is preparing to launch its 22nd annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive as colder weather is approaching. Each year, new and gently used coats and other weather items are collected to help the community stay warm during winter. What's the weather?...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Police investigate motorcycle crashes in Kalamazoo, Berrien Counties

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Law enforcement is investigating two motorcycle crashes that happened in West Michigan Wednesday night. The first happened in Berrien County around 6:45 p.m. in Watervliet Township. A woman from Kalamazoo driving a Kia and a man from Watervliet on a motorcycle collided at the intersection...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Gobles man dies after three-vehicle crash in Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Gobles man died after a three-vehicle Wednesday crash on M-51 in Eagle Lake. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital from his injuries, Dwayne Robinson from Michigan State Police said Friday. Tackett was driving a box truck when a 26-year-old Arkansas man crossed centerline...
GOBLES, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
WWMT

Three people filed complaints against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third person emailed the city of Kalamazoo alleging inappropriate workplace conduct against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief, according to internal email communication. The individual emailed the city one day after Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek approves permits for three marijuana shops

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek commissioners approved a slew of new projects across the cereal city Tuesday. City leaders debated whether to green light four special use permits for new marijuana shops. Battle Creek shooting: Neighbors demand justice for toddler shot and killed while sleeping in Battle Creek...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

West Michigan pharmacies experiencing Adderall shortage

VICKSBURG, Mich. — ADHD patients may have trouble filling their prescriptions, as pharmacies across the country face shortages of Adderall. Adderall is used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Pharmacies across the country said the delays are due to a variety of reasons, including supply issues and an increase...
VICKSBURG, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Farmers Market's first vegan event happens this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Local vendors will gather at the Kalamazoo Farmers Marker Sunday for the first vegan and plant-based event. The People's Plant-Based Party is expected to highlight locally available vegan and plant-based products and services from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market 1204 Bank Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WWMT

Two victims identified in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Niles Police have released the names of the two teenage girls shot and killed in Niles. 15-year-old Demi Galvin and 18-year-old Yasmeen Scott were found dead at a house on North 6th street. Three other male victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are...
NILES, MI
WWMT

Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old WMU student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County prosecutor charged a suspected drunk driver who allegedly crashed and killed a 21-year-old Western Michigan University student Wednesday. The crash: WMU, sorority reacts, following student death involving suspected drunk driver. Angel Hostiguin faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, a maximum 15-year felony,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Job seekers could receive $4,000 sign-on bonus at Pfizer job fair

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pfizer is expected to offer relocation support and $4,000 sign-on bonuses at an upcoming career fair. The career fair is scheduled for Monday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. Interviews will be conducted by the Pfizer team who are...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy