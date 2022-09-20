Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Vic Mensa Launches First Black Weed Brand in Illinois, Gives Away Free Gas
Chicago rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa has unveiled his new brand 93 Boyz, an equity-focused cannabis company, the first Black-owned and led in the state of Illinois. One of his first community initiatives involved heading back to his hometown—the Southside of Chicago. Vic rolled up to the BP Gas Station on 47th and Woodlawn around the corner from his mother’s house and with the help of 93 Boyz Vic was able to surprise 200 cars with $10,000 in free gas.
J.B. Smooth kicking off comedy tour in Chicago area
CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his...
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
This Chicago Couple Is Viral For Their Super Realistic 'Stranger Things' Halloween Decorations
October is near, and for many, it's time to dig out the Halloween decorations from storage and display them to commence the spooky season. This year, a Chicago couple is already going viral for opting to decorate their yard with an eerie, ultra-realistic rendition of an iconic scene from Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
austintalks.org
West Siders invited to nearly free concert in Austin
The Chicago Jazz Philharmonic returns to the Kehrein Center for the Arts this Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets will again be just $1. The Philharmonic will be performing “Havana Blue,” an ensemble created by co-founder Orbert Davis that highlights the similarities between African and Cuban cultures. It is inspired by a decade-long relationship between the Philharmonic and Cuban music students. Four Cuban alumni will be performing at the show.
See Inside a $15 Million Chicago Penthouse with a Jacuzzi on Roof
Most of us will never realize a lifestyle like this. Ever. Now, you can see what it's like inside (and on top of) a more than $15 million dollar Chicago penthouse that even includes a jacuzzi on the roof. This penthouse located at 800 North Michigan Avenue in Chicago would...
How much do I need to make to survive in Chicago?
I currently make 49k in the southern US. In my line of work, they pay pretty much the same, maybe a few thousand more in Chicago. So around 52-53. If I were to live with one roommate is this doable? I am only accustomed to the cost of living down here.
Best After Dark Destination: Kevin’s Hamburger Heaven
Best of Bridgeport and Canaryville 2022 The post Best After Dark Destination: Kevin’s Hamburger Heaven appeared first on South Side Weekly.
RELATED PEOPLE
North Lawndale school celebrates young Black girls at 'Pearls of Wisdom' event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pearls symbolize wisdom, strength and calm.On Wednesday, some Chicago students received special gifts, congratulating them for embracing these qualities. It's the second annual "Pearls of Wisdom" event at the LEARN Romano Butler Campus in North Lawndale.Eighth-grade girls each get a beautiful pearl necklace to remind them they are young Black women who value themselves and others.The goal is to encourage these young scholars to soar to their full potential. Organizers said they want the students to feel hope and strength, regardless of the challenges life brings.
Eater
Honey Butter Fried Chicken Jibarito Pop-Up to Benefit Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief
Perhaps more people across the country would know about the jibarito if The Bear took place at a Puerto Rican restaurant instead of an Italian beef stand. Alas, the steak sandwich that uses fried plantains instead of bread isn’t known as well outside of Chicago. But there have been recent efforts to share the unique taste in the world.
USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website.
'I Overdosed on Fentanyl and Got Arrested—Then I Made a Life-Altering Call'
I sunk deeper and deeper into my addiction, at times buying two bags of heroin at once.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin’s Iconic Pink House Isn’t Being Demolished — But It Won’t Be Pink Much Longer
AUSTIN — The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job.
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
Chicago police hosting in-person exams in push to hire more officers
Chicago police are making a push to train and hire more officers.
Where can I legally smoke or consume weed in Chicago?
Just as the title says. I'm coming here recently and finding somewhere to spend. But not sure what suggestions I should take. Thanks for any advice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago company pays $230,000 to settle discrimination case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago manufacturer agrees to pay $230,000 in back pay and interest to settle a discrimination case.The U.S. Department of Labor accused Midwest Canvas of discriminating against Black, Asian and white applicants during parts of 2018 and 2019.The maker of pool covers will also make employment offers to 41 members of the identified classes. Midwest Canvas admitted no wrongdoing and denied the allegations.CBS 2 reached out to Midwest Canvas, but the company refused to comment.
Rideshare passenger shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
After Mass Shooting In Washington Park, Anti-Violence Group Loses Permit To Play Ball There
WASHINGTON PARK — An anti-violence group that spent the summer hosting softball games to promote peace in Washington Park is now getting the boot — all because of a shooting organizers say had nothing to do with the game. According to witnesses and police, a fight broke out...
2 stabbed, 1 fatally, a few minutes apart on West Side
CHICAGO — A man and a woman were stabbed, one fatally, a few minutes apart in the Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police said a 40-year-old man was inside an apartment building on the 5200 block of West Crystal Street around 3:23 a.m., when a known man began stabbing him. The man was transported to Mount Sinai […]
Comments / 0