Chicago, IL

Black Enterprise

Vic Mensa Launches First Black Weed Brand in Illinois, Gives Away Free Gas

Chicago rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa has unveiled his new brand 93 Boyz, an equity-focused cannabis company, the first Black-owned and led in the state of Illinois. One of his first community initiatives involved heading back to his hometown—the Southside of Chicago. Vic rolled up to the BP Gas Station on 47th and Woodlawn around the corner from his mother’s house and with the help of 93 Boyz Vic was able to surprise 200 cars with $10,000 in free gas.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

J.B. Smooth kicking off comedy tour in Chicago area

CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side

Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
austintalks.org

West Siders invited to nearly free concert in Austin

The Chicago Jazz Philharmonic returns to the Kehrein Center for the Arts this Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets will again be just $1. The Philharmonic will be performing “Havana Blue,” an ensemble created by co-founder Orbert Davis that highlights the similarities between African and Cuban cultures. It is inspired by a decade-long relationship between the Philharmonic and Cuban music students. Four Cuban alumni will be performing at the show.
CHICAGO, IL
G Herbo
CBS Chicago

North Lawndale school celebrates young Black girls at 'Pearls of Wisdom' event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pearls symbolize wisdom, strength and calm.On Wednesday, some Chicago students received special gifts, congratulating them for embracing these qualities. It's the second annual "Pearls of Wisdom" event at the LEARN Romano Butler Campus in North Lawndale.Eighth-grade girls each get a beautiful pearl necklace to remind them they are young Black women who value themselves and others.The goal is to encourage these young scholars to soar to their full potential. Organizers said they want the students to feel hope and strength, regardless of the challenges life brings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website. 
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago company pays $230,000 to settle discrimination case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago manufacturer agrees to pay $230,000 in back pay and interest to settle a discrimination case.The U.S. Department of Labor accused Midwest Canvas of discriminating against Black, Asian and white applicants during parts of 2018 and 2019.The maker of pool covers will also make employment offers to 41 members of the identified classes. Midwest Canvas admitted no wrongdoing and denied the allegations.CBS 2 reached out to Midwest Canvas, but the company refused to comment.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Rideshare passenger shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 stabbed, 1 fatally, a few minutes apart on West Side

CHICAGO — A man and a woman were stabbed, one fatally, a few minutes apart in the Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police said a 40-year-old man was inside an apartment building on the 5200 block of West Crystal Street around 3:23 a.m., when a known man began stabbing him. The man was transported to Mount Sinai […]
Chicago, IL

