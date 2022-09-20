Puscifer has announced a double feature live streaming event this Halloween. The live stream will feature music from 2007’s V Is for Vagina and 2011’s Conditions of My Parole. The first film is Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film features music from the V is for… era. The film is set to take place in the Sunset Sound studio in Los Angeles, CA. The band invites fans behind-the-scenes as they re-interpret and re-record songs from their V is for… era. Agent Dick Merkin, Major Douche, the briefcase and a few surprise cameos are interspersed amongst the studio footage.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO