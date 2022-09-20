ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter

The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
Girls soccer: South River ties Highland Park

South River played Highland Park to a 1-1 draw, in Highland Park. Sara Costa scored a game-tying goal for South River (4-2-1) in the second half. Kalin Tomahatsch netted a goal for Highland Park (4-1-1) in the opening half. Alexis Valenta made 18 saves for Highland Park. Ashley Pereira recorded...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
Football: Wayne Valley stays unbeaten with 37-7 overwhelming of Wayne Hills (WATCH)

Senior Cole Wolford made countless big plays defensively in Wayne Valley’s 37-7 road win over Wayne Hills, but the most important one may have been his easiest. After forcing a punt to begin the game, the Patriots (2-2) marched down to the goal line where quarterback Tyler Demikoff mishandled the first-down snap. Wolford jumped on the loose ball, and what ensued was 42 minutes of domination for the Indians (5-0).
WAYNE, NJ
Ridgewood fights through adversity with another spectacular defensive effort in win at Passaic Tech

When Passaic Tech and Ridgewood get together on the football field you what type of game it’s going to be. The winning team will oftentimes not have more than 20 points, the defenses will look dominant and the offenses will try to grind out as much yardage as they can. These two rivals have played some fantastic defensive slugfests over the years --oftentimes in the state tournament -- and Friday evening in Wayne was no different.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Cherry Hill East over Vineland - Field hockey recap

Sami Bloom posted a hat trick to lead Cherry Hill East to a 5-1 win over Vineland, in Cherry Hill. Rylie Morris and Katie Bristow each scored a goal for Cherry Hill East (2-5). Vineland fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Lakeland holds off West Milford for Suburban Trends Cup - Football recap

Andrew Ganci’s interception with 44 seconds remaining sealed the victory for Lakeland, which defeated West Milford, 14-6, to win the Suburban Trends Cup in West Milford. It is the third win in a row for Lakeland (1-3) in this neighborhood rivalry that dates back to 1962 and the fifth consecutive year that the outcome was decided by eight points or less.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Girls Soccer: Palmyra powers past Pemberton (PHOTOS)

Lauren Gilmore and Riayn DiMeo each finished with two goals and one assist and Julia Ostroff added two goals to pace Palmyra to an 8-1 win over Pemberton in Palmyra. Mikayla Mangano had one goal and one assist, while Elizabeth McCarron added a goal in the win for Palmyra. Callie Carr compiled two assists.
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

 https://www.nj.com

