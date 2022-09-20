Read full article on original website
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Freshman John Franchini leads Mainland over Hammonton - Football recap
Freshman quarterback John Franchini, 14, threw two touchdown passes and ran in another score as Mainland won at home, 29-14, over Hammonton. Franchini hit Jamie Tyson with both scoring strikes, one for 48 yards and the other for 18 yards, to give Mainland (4-1) a 13-7 advantage at halftime. Hammonton...
Field hockey: Cranford losing streak ends at three with victory over Caldwell
Cranford ended a three-game losing streak by topping Caldwell Friday, 3-2. Claire Sorensen netted a pair of goals for Cranford (2-4-1). Sofia Lijo also scored while Hannah Silverman had an assist. Caldwell dropped to 1-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Karriem dominates on offense, defense as West Orange tops Mount Olive - Football recap
Saboor Karriem was an unstoppable force both sides of the ball as scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes to lead West Orange to a 28-14 victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. Karriem, a senior, tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter when he took a Quran Ali...
Field hockey: Summit tops South Plainfield behind Chapman’s two-goal effort
Darcey Chapman scored twice to lead Summit to a 4-0 victory over South Plainfield Friday. Tanya Dev and Juliet Webb also scored for Summit (6-2). Maddie MacPherson had an assist. Lily Spinner needed to make one save for the shutout. South Plainfield fell to 4-3. The N.J. High School Sports...
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
Young Linden football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
Field hockey: Mount Olive collects first victory of the season over Morris Hills
Mount Olive got goals from five different players in netting its first win of the season, 5-0, over Morris Hills. Ellie Costanza, Molly Gecek, Isabella Cefola, Gianna Megna and Gabriella Harmon each scored for Mount Olive (1-6). Caitlyn Marone finished with two assists while Riley Trotter had one assist. Abigail...
Girls soccer: South River ties Highland Park
South River played Highland Park to a 1-1 draw, in Highland Park. Sara Costa scored a game-tying goal for South River (4-2-1) in the second half. Kalin Tomahatsch netted a goal for Highland Park (4-1-1) in the opening half. Alexis Valenta made 18 saves for Highland Park. Ashley Pereira recorded...
Field hockey: West Morris blanks Mendham as Pickard and Carbon each score twice
Eliza Pickard and Lauren Carbon each finished with two goals and an assist as West Morris blanked Mendham, 6-0, Friday. Macy Sabo and Elizabeth Cummings also scored. Maggie Thornton and Chiara Marchese each had an assist. Cassidy Cornetta made four saves for the shutout as West Morris moved to 4-2.
Brayden Nolan scores 3 TDs as Newton shuts down Kittatinny - Football recap
Brayden Nolan ran three times, scored three touchdowns and gained 137 yards, all in the first quarter, as Newton cruised to a 52-0 victory at home over Kittatinny. Tommy Carroll had seven carries for 112 yards and scored the final TD for Newton (4-0) on an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Point Pleasant Boro down Raritan for Shore Independence lead - Football recap
Matt Oliphant ran for a 178 yards and two touchdowns as Point Pleasant Boro seized control of the Shore Conference Independence Division with a 39-0 victory over Raritan in Hazlet. As a team, Point Pleasant Boro (4-0) ran for 279 yards and six touchdowns. Tyler Gordon opened the scoring with...
Football: Wayne Valley stays unbeaten with 37-7 overwhelming of Wayne Hills (WATCH)
Senior Cole Wolford made countless big plays defensively in Wayne Valley’s 37-7 road win over Wayne Hills, but the most important one may have been his easiest. After forcing a punt to begin the game, the Patriots (2-2) marched down to the goal line where quarterback Tyler Demikoff mishandled the first-down snap. Wolford jumped on the loose ball, and what ensued was 42 minutes of domination for the Indians (5-0).
Football: Fleming accounts for all five touchdowns as Lenape blanks Eastern
Zyaire Fleming rushed for five touchdowns as Lenape prevailed over Eastern, 34-0, Friday in Medford. Fleming scored from 2, 5, 1, 15 and 37 yards out as the Indians improved to 2-2 with their second straight win. The Vikings are still looking for their first win at 0-4. The N.J....
Girls soccer: Stephens nets a pair as Lacey tops Southern for second win in a row
Beth Stephens scored twice in leading Lacey Township to a 3-0 win over Southern Regional Friday. Natalie McGovern also scored while Avery Johnson had an assist for Lacey (3-2-1). Southern fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Ridgewood fights through adversity with another spectacular defensive effort in win at Passaic Tech
When Passaic Tech and Ridgewood get together on the football field you what type of game it’s going to be. The winning team will oftentimes not have more than 20 points, the defenses will look dominant and the offenses will try to grind out as much yardage as they can. These two rivals have played some fantastic defensive slugfests over the years --oftentimes in the state tournament -- and Friday evening in Wayne was no different.
Cherry Hill East over Vineland - Field hockey recap
Sami Bloom posted a hat trick to lead Cherry Hill East to a 5-1 win over Vineland, in Cherry Hill. Rylie Morris and Katie Bristow each scored a goal for Cherry Hill East (2-5). Vineland fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Lakeland holds off West Milford for Suburban Trends Cup - Football recap
Andrew Ganci’s interception with 44 seconds remaining sealed the victory for Lakeland, which defeated West Milford, 14-6, to win the Suburban Trends Cup in West Milford. It is the third win in a row for Lakeland (1-3) in this neighborhood rivalry that dates back to 1962 and the fifth consecutive year that the outcome was decided by eight points or less.
High Point holds off Sussex Tech in final seconds - Football recap
Andrew Baker ran for his third touchdown of the night with 27 seconds left, but on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, Lee Weingartner tackled Baker short of the goal line as High Point held on for a 20-19 victory over Sussex Tech in Sussex. Luke VanOrden recovered the onside kick...
Girls Soccer: Palmyra powers past Pemberton (PHOTOS)
Lauren Gilmore and Riayn DiMeo each finished with two goals and one assist and Julia Ostroff added two goals to pace Palmyra to an 8-1 win over Pemberton in Palmyra. Mikayla Mangano had one goal and one assist, while Elizabeth McCarron added a goal in the win for Palmyra. Callie Carr compiled two assists.
