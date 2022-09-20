Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Porterville PD: Two Arrested for Alleged Meth Possession; Guy Walking by Also Caught With Meth
“On September 19, 2022 at 8:26 PM, an Officer with the Porterville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew Street. When the vehicle yielded, driver Marco Ramirez and passenger Tonya Galafate were contacted. As the Officer was conducting the traffic stop, Mark Keoninh,...
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested in Fastrip parking lot assault in Taft
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested after assaulting a man at a Taft Fastrip parking lot, leaving with him with head injuries last week, according to the Taft Police Department. On Friday, officers responded to the Fastrip parking lot, located at 903 Kern Street for a report...
Bakersfield Now
Man's body found in Boron shot multiple times in homicide: Coroner
BORON, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 25-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide when he was found in Boron last weekend, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to a desert area about two miles north of Boron Frontage Road. Upon...
IPad register stolen from Dutch Bros on South Chester Ave two days in a row
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing an iPad register from a Dutch Bros in south Bakersfield on back-to-back days. The Bakersfield Police Department said the two separate burglaries happened on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at the Dutch Bros located at 15 S. Chester Ave. In each case, […]
Taft Midway Driller
Update: Police continue investigation into beating at Fastrip
Taft Police are continuing their investigation into an attack on a man in front of Fastrip last week. Police said they have no comment on the investigation at this time. So far, one person has been charged. Chester Lewis Goff III, 37, was arrested at the scene and later released...
L.A. Weekly
Princedeep Joshan, Rajwinder Joshan, Balwinder Joshan and Rohundeep Joshan Injured in DUI Crash on Old River Road [Bakersfield, CA]
4 Hospitalized after Fiery DUI Accident near Taft Highway. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway, per initial reports. According to reports, a driver who officers suspected of driving under the influence slammed into the Joshan residence, causing the house to go up in flames.
68-year-old shot and killed in Porterville, police say
Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a Porterville homicide.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD officer charged with vandalism by damaging evidence takes plea deal
A Bakersfield Police Department officer entered into a plea deal Thursday after he was charged with vandalism for destroying evidence earlier this year during a collision investigation in downtown Bakersfield. Riverside-based attorney Kasey Castillo entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor charge of vandalism less than $400 on...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: East Kern traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple charges
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man has been arrested with multiple charges following a traffic stop in East Kern. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 20, at around 8 p.m., deputies were patrolling the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard in Rosamond when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.
IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
Taft Midway Driller
Man arrested for thefts in Lost Hills, Buttonwillow
On the evening of Sept. 9 a farming company in Lost Hills reported one of its water pumps was damaged, and stripped of copper wire, the Kern County Sheriff said. The suspect, who was captured on surveillance cameras, stole approximately 150 feet of copper wire during the incident, causing about $15,000 in damage. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Efrain Briones, 37 from Lost Hills.
Homicide investigation in Porterville after man found fatally wounded outside courthouse
When police arrived, they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox unresponsive with a wound to his stomach.
L.A. Weekly
Francisco Saldivar Killed in Bicycle Accident on Highway 43 [Shafter, CA]
Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Vehicle near Cherry Street. The fatal collision happened around 2:05 a.m., north of Cherry Street, per initial reports. According to the investigators, a vehicle struck the bicyclist for reasons currently under investigation. Consequently, responding officials declared 44-year-old Francisco Saldivar dead at the scene. At this time,...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD asks for help to ID theft suspects
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in a series of thefts from Ross Dress for Less. BPD officers released photos of two men they believe stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from the clothes store in the 3700 block of Ming Avenue.
Fatal hit-and-run murder charges dropped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against two men charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Investigators said three vehicles were racing when they became airborne at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road in March 2021. One of the drivers was killed and the driver and passenger of another vehicle […]
Police arrest suspect in fatal central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting that occurred on Cherry Street in central Bakersfield.
3 arrested for possession of drugs, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested for possession of drugs with the intent to sell them during a traffic stop, Porterville police say. According to the official report, on Monday, around 8:26 p.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew Street. Officers said when the […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 22, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help finding a parolee with family and residential ties to Wasco. Marshals are looking for Luis Lopez, 22. Lopez is a member of the Wasco 13 criminal street gang. Lopez has a criminal history that includes robbery, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft,...
Black Bear hit, killed on Highway 178
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department. KCFD confirmed the impact resulted in damage to the vehicle and […]
