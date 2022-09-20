On the evening of Sept. 9 a farming company in Lost Hills reported one of its water pumps was damaged, and stripped of copper wire, the Kern County Sheriff said. The suspect, who was captured on surveillance cameras, stole approximately 150 feet of copper wire during the incident, causing about $15,000 in damage. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Efrain Briones, 37 from Lost Hills.

