Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Three arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three people have been arrested and are in custody for a drive-by shooting that killed a two-year Battle Creek boy, police said. Two-year-old Kai Turner was asleep in his mother's bed when he was shot once early Tuesday morning, police said. The three suspects, who...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to almost five years in a federal prison for using a stolen identity in purchasing 28 handguns, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. David Tillman Deloach, 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms,...
WWMT
Former Grand Rapids police officer set to return to court in Patrick Lyoya case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After many delays, a Kent County Judge set a preliminary hearing for a former Grand Rapids police officer Friday. Christopher Schurr is charged with murder after shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya in April, according to the prosecutor's office. Schurr was not in the court room,...
WWMT
Police investigate motorcycle crashes in Kalamazoo, Berrien Counties
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Law enforcement is investigating two motorcycle crashes that happened in West Michigan Wednesday night. The first happened in Berrien County around 6:45 p.m. in Watervliet Township. A woman from Kalamazoo driving a Kia and a man from Watervliet on a motorcycle collided at the intersection...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries
VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
WWMT
Two victims identified in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Niles Police have released the names of the two teenage girls shot and killed in Niles. 15-year-old Demi Galvin and 18-year-old Yasmeen Scott were found dead at a house on North 6th street. Three other male victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are...
WWMT
Shooting seriously injures teenage girl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was shot and seriously injured Wednesday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Fair Street near Division Street in Grand Rapids. Body found: Police investigate death at a Grand Rapids park, no foul play suspected. The Grand Rapid...
WWMT
Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old WMU student
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County prosecutor charged a suspected drunk driver who allegedly crashed and killed a 21-year-old Western Michigan University student Wednesday. The crash: WMU, sorority reacts, following student death involving suspected drunk driver. Angel Hostiguin faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, a maximum 15-year felony,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for bank robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for robbing a bank on Dec. 16, 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Kristin Cole Greinke, 41, pleaded guilty to robbing Independent Bank in Grand Rapids. “Bank robbery doesn’t pay,” Totten said. "We...
WWMT
Three people filed complaints against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third person emailed the city of Kalamazoo alleging inappropriate workplace conduct against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief, according to internal email communication. The individual emailed the city one day after Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of...
WWMT
Family, friends speak out after drive-by shooting death of 2-year-old Battle Creek boy
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A family is struck with unbearable and unthinkable grief after 2-year-old Kai Turner was shot and killed in a drive by shooting early Tuesday morning. Drive-by shooting: 2-year-old dies in Battle Creek drive-by shooting. Kai's grandmother, Diana Walton, and close family friend, Leesha Fagan, sat...
WWMT
Battle Creek approves permits for three marijuana shops
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek commissioners approved a slew of new projects across the cereal city Tuesday. City leaders debated whether to green light four special use permits for new marijuana shops. Battle Creek shooting: Neighbors demand justice for toddler shot and killed while sleeping in Battle Creek...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes celebrates 40 years of service
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes celebrated 40 years of service Thursday. The celebration for the largest provider of supplemental food in Kalamazoo County took place at the Kalamazoo Nature Center, according to a representative. The organization provides food assistance throughout Kalamazoo by many programs and various community...
WWMT
Road closed, serious injuries after head-on crash in Van Buren County
PAW PAW, Mich. — M-51 in the Eagle Lake area closed Wednesday morning, after a head-on crash that involved three vehicles, state police said. A pickup truck was traveling northbound on M-51 when it sideswiped a semi traveling south, according to state police. The pickup, driven by a 26-year-old...
WWMT
WMU students paving the way for accessible housing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 18-year-old Donovan Lassig is like any other teen. The senior at Grand Rapids Christian High School loves video games and spending time with friends and family. But every day, Donovan is fighting an unpredictable battle against Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia. HSP is a general term for a...
WWMT
Proposed alcohol detection systems in vehicles could save lives in Michigan, nationwide
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In the coming years, every new vehicle in the U.S. could be required to have features to detect possible drunk drivers. The National Transportation Safety Board, also known as NTSB, is once again recommending new vehicles be designed with alcohol monitoring systems that can stop a drunk driver from operating a vehicle.
WWMT
Calhoun County drivers to find another route due to M-37 road shutdown
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A section of a major road in Calhoun County is scheduled to close for most of Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Drivers will need to find another route while M-37 will shut down due to a resurfacing project. Road crews are scheduled...
WWMT
Salvation Army prepares to warm Kalamazoo community with coat drive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is preparing to launch its 22nd annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive as colder weather is approaching. Each year, new and gently used coats and other weather items are collected to help the community stay warm during winter. What's the weather?...
WWMT
West Michigan pharmacies experiencing Adderall shortage
VICKSBURG, Mich. — ADHD patients may have trouble filling their prescriptions, as pharmacies across the country face shortages of Adderall. Adderall is used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Pharmacies across the country said the delays are due to a variety of reasons, including supply issues and an increase...
WWMT
Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon set to return in 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Preparations are moving forward with Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon set to return in 2023. Organizers released the first course maps Tuesday. All races are expected to start and finish at the Arcadia Creek Festival site and run through downtown Kalamazoo. “We’re excited to welcome back the Zeigler...
Comments / 0