Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Police investigate motorcycle crashes in Kalamazoo, Berrien Counties

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Law enforcement is investigating two motorcycle crashes that happened in West Michigan Wednesday night. The first happened in Berrien County around 6:45 p.m. in Watervliet Township. A woman from Kalamazoo driving a Kia and a man from Watervliet on a motorcycle collided at the intersection...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries

VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMT

Two victims identified in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Niles Police have released the names of the two teenage girls shot and killed in Niles. 15-year-old Demi Galvin and 18-year-old Yasmeen Scott were found dead at a house on North 6th street. Three other male victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are...
NILES, MI
WWMT

Shooting seriously injures teenage girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was shot and seriously injured Wednesday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Fair Street near Division Street in Grand Rapids. Body found: Police investigate death at a Grand Rapids park, no foul play suspected. The Grand Rapid...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old WMU student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County prosecutor charged a suspected drunk driver who allegedly crashed and killed a 21-year-old Western Michigan University student Wednesday. The crash: WMU, sorority reacts, following student death involving suspected drunk driver. Angel Hostiguin faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, a maximum 15-year felony,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Three people filed complaints against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third person emailed the city of Kalamazoo alleging inappropriate workplace conduct against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief, according to internal email communication. The individual emailed the city one day after Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek approves permits for three marijuana shops

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek commissioners approved a slew of new projects across the cereal city Tuesday. City leaders debated whether to green light four special use permits for new marijuana shops. Battle Creek shooting: Neighbors demand justice for toddler shot and killed while sleeping in Battle Creek...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
NewsBreak
WWMT

Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes celebrates 40 years of service

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes celebrated 40 years of service Thursday. The celebration for the largest provider of supplemental food in Kalamazoo County took place at the Kalamazoo Nature Center, according to a representative. The organization provides food assistance throughout Kalamazoo by many programs and various community...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

WMU students paving the way for accessible housing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 18-year-old Donovan Lassig is like any other teen. The senior at Grand Rapids Christian High School loves video games and spending time with friends and family. But every day, Donovan is fighting an unpredictable battle against Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia. HSP is a general term for a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Salvation Army prepares to warm Kalamazoo community with coat drive

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is preparing to launch its 22nd annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive as colder weather is approaching. Each year, new and gently used coats and other weather items are collected to help the community stay warm during winter. What's the weather?...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

West Michigan pharmacies experiencing Adderall shortage

VICKSBURG, Mich. — ADHD patients may have trouble filling their prescriptions, as pharmacies across the country face shortages of Adderall. Adderall is used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Pharmacies across the country said the delays are due to a variety of reasons, including supply issues and an increase...
VICKSBURG, MI
WWMT

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon set to return in 2023

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Preparations are moving forward with Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon set to return in 2023. Organizers released the first course maps Tuesday. All races are expected to start and finish at the Arcadia Creek Festival site and run through downtown Kalamazoo. “We’re excited to welcome back the Zeigler...
KALAMAZOO, MI

