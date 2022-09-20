Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
Researchers will study how to best support Florida mangrove and coral reef ecosystems
A team of researchers led by the University of South Florida is getting $20 million from the National Science Foundation to develop solutions to protect and replenish coral reef and mangrove ecosystems. Coral reefs and mangroves safeguard our coasts by reducing flooding, erosion and wave intensity during storms. They also...
usf.edu
USF weather update
The University of South Florida is monitoring the projected path of the tropical system currently developing in the Caribbean and the possibility of any impacts to the Tampa Bay region. The safety of students, faculty and staff is our highest priority as we track the storm. At this time, normal...
usf.edu
Florida is not seeing a post-Roe registration surge among women
The results of a Kansas referendum on abortion are still reverberating in political circles. A 16 percent jump in women voter registrations after Roe v Wade was overturned helped defeat a measure restricting abortions in that red state. Swing states like Ohio and Pennsylvania have seen an increase in female...
usf.edu
A report details how extremism and hate crimes are on the rise in Florida
Extremist incidents in Florida involving racial hate and antisemitism rose by 71% between 2020 and 2022. That's the conclusion of the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) "Hate in the Sunshine State" report. The report shows that in 2019, there were 91 antisemitic incidents and 87 instances of white supremacist propaganda across the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usf.edu
Florida begins preparing for Tropical Depression Nine, Governor Declares State of Emergency
Tropical Depression Nine is currently projected to impact Florida's southwest coast as a hurricane by the middle of next week. As of publishing, South Florida and Central Florida also are within the cone. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the 24 potentially affected counties on Friday. The governor cites the storm’s potential to escalate into a major hurricane in his declaration.
usf.edu
DeSantis issues a state of emergency ahead of an approaching tropical system
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency Friday for 24 counties — including much of the greater Tampa Bay region — as Tropical Depression Nine is poised to approach the state as a potential major hurricane next week. DeSantis also requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration ahead...
usf.edu
Healthy Start is considering a free doula service but wants community feedback
Healthy Start in Central and North Central Florida is considering launching a free doula program for expectant mothers in the area. But they’re looking for feedback from pregnant people first. The coalition in partnership with the University of Florida School of Public Health has set up a quick, five-minute...
usf.edu
A national union president says DeSantis has 'dehumanized' teachers
The president of the nation’s second largest teachers union called out Gov. Ron DeSantis for his "divisive" education agenda, as she visited Broward County this week. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten says she and her members are focused on helping students recover from the disruptions and the trauma of virtual learning — and she’s asking DeSantis to work with them, rather than trying to “divide parents and teachers”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
usf.edu
Who is Ron DeSantis? Get to know Florida's governor ahead of the 2022 election
It's hard to believe that the man who barely squeaked by in the race for governor in 2018 is now being touted as a leading candidate for the highest office in the country. That the impact Ron DeSantis has had in the last four years — and it hasn't been without controversy.
usf.edu
Who is Charlie Crist? Get to know Florida's candidate for governor ahead of the 2022 election
The path that Charlie Crist has taken to seek his second term as Florida governor has led him in many different directions — literally. Newcomers to Florida who will be voting in their first election may see him as a staunch Democrat who is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis — like Crist, a longtime Pinellas County resident — on issues ranging to abortion, voting rights, education, and personal freedoms.
usf.edu
Time to roll up your sleeve for two vaccines this fall. Hint: One's a flu shot
Now is the time to get a flu shot in with health experts expecting flu season to start within the next few weeks. Health leaders are recommending people get the flu shot along with their COVID booster to be protected against both. The flu shot is recommended for anyone 6...
usf.edu
Pinellas launches a foundation to help first responders cope with mental health issues
Pinellas County has launched a foundation to help first responders cope with mental health issues and receive grief counseling. According to a news release, the Mental Health for Heroes Foundation was formed through more than $500,000 in funding from companies across the greater Tampa Bay region, including the Vinik Family Foundation and former beer distributor and Tampa Bay area philanthropist Tom Pepin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
usf.edu
FPL proposes plan to refund customers nearly $400 million in federal corporate tax savings
Florida Power & Light Company plans to refund nearly $400 million to its 5.8 million customers, money to be given back as a result of savings from the new federal tax law. FPL’s announcement Friday said the savings are the result of a federal production tax credit for the development of solar energy centers the power company continues to build across Florida. FPL now has 50 operational solar sites that began serving customers in 2022.
Comments / 0