Florida State

usf.edu

USF weather update

The University of South Florida is monitoring the projected path of the tropical system currently developing in the Caribbean and the possibility of any impacts to the Tampa Bay region. The safety of students, faculty and staff is our highest priority as we track the storm. At this time, normal...
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Florida is not seeing a post-Roe registration surge among women

The results of a Kansas referendum on abortion are still reverberating in political circles. A 16 percent jump in women voter registrations after Roe v Wade was overturned helped defeat a measure restricting abortions in that red state. Swing states like Ohio and Pennsylvania have seen an increase in female...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

A report details how extremism and hate crimes are on the rise in Florida

Extremist incidents in Florida involving racial hate and antisemitism rose by 71% between 2020 and 2022. That's the conclusion of the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) "Hate in the Sunshine State" report. The report shows that in 2019, there were 91 antisemitic incidents and 87 instances of white supremacist propaganda across the...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Florida begins preparing for Tropical Depression Nine, Governor Declares State of Emergency

Tropical Depression Nine is currently projected to impact Florida's southwest coast as a hurricane by the middle of next week. As of publishing, South Florida and Central Florida also are within the cone. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the 24 potentially affected counties on Friday. The governor cites the storm’s potential to escalate into a major hurricane in his declaration.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

A national union president says DeSantis has 'dehumanized' teachers

The president of the nation’s second largest teachers union called out Gov. Ron DeSantis for his "divisive" education agenda, as she visited Broward County this week. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten says she and her members are focused on helping students recover from the disruptions and the trauma of virtual learning — and she’s asking DeSantis to work with them, rather than trying to “divide parents and teachers”.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Who is Charlie Crist? Get to know Florida's candidate for governor ahead of the 2022 election

The path that Charlie Crist has taken to seek his second term as Florida governor has led him in many different directions — literally. Newcomers to Florida who will be voting in their first election may see him as a staunch Democrat who is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis — like Crist, a longtime Pinellas County resident — on issues ranging to abortion, voting rights, education, and personal freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Pinellas launches a foundation to help first responders cope with mental health issues

Pinellas County has launched a foundation to help first responders cope with mental health issues and receive grief counseling. According to a news release, the Mental Health for Heroes Foundation was formed through more than $500,000 in funding from companies across the greater Tampa Bay region, including the Vinik Family Foundation and former beer distributor and Tampa Bay area philanthropist Tom Pepin.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

FPL proposes plan to refund customers nearly $400 million in federal corporate tax savings

Florida Power & Light Company plans to refund nearly $400 million to its 5.8 million customers, money to be given back as a result of savings from the new federal tax law. FPL’s announcement Friday said the savings are the result of a federal production tax credit for the development of solar energy centers the power company continues to build across Florida. FPL now has 50 operational solar sites that began serving customers in 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

