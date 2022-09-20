ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Bold Predictions for Minnesota Football vs Michigan State

Minnesota football will be taking on Michigan State in East Lansing for the first time in the PJ Fleck era. Here are 3 bold predictions for the Gophers. The last time these two teams faced off was in 2017 in a game that featured a 30-27 Spartans win. Historically Minnesota football has not fared well against Michigan State as they hold a historic record of 17-30 against the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
Scorebook Live

Fayetteville wins air show over Bentonville West

By Steve Andrews  FAYETTEVILLE – It was an aerial showcase that featured 710 passing yards with seven combined touchdown passes, but in the end, it was the Fayetteville defense that made the biggest difference with seven quarterback sacks, as the Bulldogs cruised to 42-28 victory over ...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy