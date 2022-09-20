Read full article on original website
Related
3 Bold Predictions for Minnesota Football vs Michigan State
Minnesota football will be taking on Michigan State in East Lansing for the first time in the PJ Fleck era. Here are 3 bold predictions for the Gophers. The last time these two teams faced off was in 2017 in a game that featured a 30-27 Spartans win. Historically Minnesota football has not fared well against Michigan State as they hold a historic record of 17-30 against the Spartans.
Notre Dame Football: 3 reasons the Irish will beat North Carolina in Week 4
Notre Dame football got it’s first win of the season last week defeating California by a final score of 24-17. It was the first win at Notre Dame under head coach Marcus Freeman. The game against Cal last Saturday was not the prettiest win for the Irish but the...
Fayetteville wins air show over Bentonville West
By Steve Andrews FAYETTEVILLE – It was an aerial showcase that featured 710 passing yards with seven combined touchdown passes, but in the end, it was the Fayetteville defense that made the biggest difference with seven quarterback sacks, as the Bulldogs cruised to 42-28 victory over ...
FanSided
286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0