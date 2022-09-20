Sure, your city is fine and cool but is it Cleveland? Nope. And that's a shame, because there are a ton of reasons you'd want to be here rather than anywhere else. Redditor @JakeandElwood came up with this thread asking what Cleveland does best and got a bunch of great responses that really highlighted all the city has to offer, from the Metroparks and Cleveland Orchestra to the weather (really) and downtown architecture. We're No. 1, everyone, and here are all the reasons why.

