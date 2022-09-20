Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Maltz Museum explains benefits of changing its name
Recently, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage announced that it had modernized its logo. As part of that new graphic presence, we embraced an abbreviated name. The museum is also currently exploring ways to rejuvenate and reorganize its exhibitions, with a greater role for its well established Stop the Hate program. Periodic review and revitalization are essential and normal for museums, which must periodically blow the dust off their displays, update their media and technology, and revamp their installations to match the needs of the community and the tenor of the times.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood resident partners with JCU wrestling coach to help inner city kids
Sometimes, all it takes is recognizing a good thing. A number of years ago, Mark Hawald, the wrestling coach at John Carroll University in University Heights, took notice of a national nonprofit program called Beat The Streets, which empowers underprivileged youth through the sport of wrestling. The program began in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Wendy Elconin
During Beachwood resident Wendy Elconin’s career, which she describes as “going from pediatrics to geriatrics,” she had ample time to determine what she’d like to do once she was no longer a preschool teacher at The Agnon School (now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School) or volunteer director at Montefiore.
Northeast Ohio synagogues raise security ahead of High Holy Days
Synagogues across Northeast Ohio will be under tight security with the approach of the Jewish High Holy Days.
Cleveland Jewish News
Maltz Museum receives $2M from Lois Goodman
The Maltz Museum in Beachwood has received a $2 million gift from board member Lois Goodman, naming its special exhibition gallery the Henry and Lois Goodman Gallery, according to a Sept. 22 news release from the museum. “The generosity of Lois Goodman, and her husband Henry of blessed memory, enables...
Cleveland Jewish News
Payes, Carol
Carol Payes, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Sept. 20, 2022. Born in New York and raised in Harrisburg, Pa., Carol was a graduate of Philadelphia School of Nursing and Southern Connecticut State University. She had a stellar career as a nurse for over 50 years in Pennsylvania, New York and Cleveland. Carol was a light for all of those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lehman, Heller, Bruce Ratner among Shaker Hall of Fame inductees
Adam Lehman, J. David Heller and Bruce C. Ratner are three of the seven Shaker Heights High School graduates named to the Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame for induction Oct. 15. The inductees have made significant contributions to the fields of television, film, journalism, social justice, advocacy, commercial real...
Cleveland Jewish News
Peretz, Jack
No man of science wants merely to know. He acquires knowledge to appease his passion for discovery. He does not discover in order to know; he knows in order to discover. – Alfred North Whitehead. A true scientist and scholar, Jack Peretz, 91, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022....
Cleveland Jewish News
Michael Kalir
Michael Kalir will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. Michael is the son of Ilanit Gerblich Kalir and Doron Kalir and the brother of Gabi. He is the grandson of Drs. Judith and Adi Gerblich, Daphna Kalir, and of blessed memory, Zvi Kalir. Michael attends Mandel Jewish Day School and is in seventh grade. He enjoys lacrosse, basketball, spending time with his friends and going to Camp Wise.
Cleveland Jewish News
Goldberg, Raisa
Raisa Goldberg, beloved wife of Zinoviy Goldberg. Loving mother of Yana (Alexander) Beylinson and Alexander (Marina) Goldberg. Cherished grandmother of Joshua and Rachel Beylinson and Iliya (Gol) Goldberg. Great-grandmother of Kimia, Devoted sister of Leo Agranovich (deceased). Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Horn, Mania
An unveiling for Mania Horn, who died Nov. 30, 2020, will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road, Bedford Heights. She was the wife of the late Morris Horn and the mother of Fred Horn and the late Marvin (Pauline) Horn. In addition, she leaves two grandchildren, Ilana (Matt) Weisberg and Brooke Horn, and two great-grandchildren, Hailey Weisberg and Bethany Weisberg.
Sweet surprise: Kristi Capel’s new addition
A sweet addition has been added to the FOX 8 family!
Cleveland Jewish News
Dr. Senders: 'It's safe to go back to synagogue'
With COVID-19 still in play as well as more accurate information about its spread and risks, with the new bivalent vaccine available, recommended precautions for the High Holy Days are changing, said pediatrician Dr. Shelly Senders. Senders, founder and CEO of Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid, offered an overview of...
‘The noblest profession of all’ - caregivers celebrated at Top Nurses Awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nurses, those dedicated workers who help families and patients through their worst moments, were celebrated Thursday during cleveland.com & The Plain Dealer Top Nurses Awards presented by Cleveland Clinic. “Nursing is the noblest profession of all,” said keynote speaker Rebecca Patton, a professor of nursing at...
WKYC
Bri Buckley, 3News Reporter
CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
Chicago hospital leader tapped as new MetroHealth CEO, starting Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The chief operating officer of a large Chicago hospital devoted to caring for the poor and disenfranchised has been selected to succeed Dr. Akram Boutros as the next president and CEO of Cuyahoga County’s public MetroHealth System. Airica Steed, executive vice president/system chief operating officer...
Cleveland Scene
Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
Sure, your city is fine and cool but is it Cleveland? Nope. And that's a shame, because there are a ton of reasons you'd want to be here rather than anywhere else. Redditor @JakeandElwood came up with this thread asking what Cleveland does best and got a bunch of great responses that really highlighted all the city has to offer, from the Metroparks and Cleveland Orchestra to the weather (really) and downtown architecture. We're No. 1, everyone, and here are all the reasons why.
CLE candy giant explains truth behind sweets shortage
Is there a candy shortage in 2022? FOX 8 goes to the experts.
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
Community to host fundraiser for Cleveland officer who was paralyzed 2 years ago
He was a passenger, along with four other Cleveland SWAT patrolmen, inside a SWAT van en route to an active scene. When the van was hit by a passing drunk driver that failed to stop at a red light, it hit a pole, leaving the officers in serious condition and Rodrigues paralyzed from the neck down, confined to a wheelchair.
