ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

Comments / 5

corrupt cop
2d ago

typical our school superintendent got caught with dope got fired now he is the county judge the previous county judge got kicked out for fistfighting at the polls the mayor got sent to prison for taking a bribe from gambling casino and you wonder why citizens can't get justice here

Reply
8
Related
newschannel6now.com

Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Wichita County Sheriff’s Office traffic stops led to three drug-related arrests this week. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Sept. 19 around 7:30 p.m. on Scott Avenue near Galveston Street, according to court documents. The driver was identified as Robert Edward James, while the passenger was identified as Jennifer Mae Saffel.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Clay County, TX
Government
County
Clay County, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD: Woman in custody for evading, escaping arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after a short chase. Breauna Reece was arrested on charges of evading arrest and escaping arrest and was also reportedly wanted on several warrants. Police said it started around 4:47 p.m. when Reece pulled into the...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Us Currency#News Channel
kswo.com

Hollister man charged with weekend Grandfield murder

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Hollister man for allegedly killing a man in Grandfield over the weekend. Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Roy Burkett at a home in Grandfield. According to court documents, the two men...
GRANDFIELD, OK
newschannel6now.com

Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Denison man was killed Tuesday at the Rednecks with Paychecks event just outside of Saint Jo, according to the Montague County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the call came in around 9 p.m. The man, identified as 61-year-old Rickey Doty, was reportedly...
DENISON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Boy Scout Troop gets burglarized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls Boy Scout Troop is asking for donations through a GoFundMe account after their building was broken into and more than a thousand dollars worth of equipment was stolen. Robert Richardson, troop leader at the Boy Scout Hut, said when he arrived on...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man was arrested in Wilson Sunday after police say he was caught inappropriately touching an 11-month-old child. Wilson Police said officers were called to the 30 block of Idlewood Circle after the child’s mother walked in and witnessed her boyfriend, Jace Mason, 19, lying naked and touching the child, and called police.
WILSON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newschannel6now.com

Mother of 13-year-old fentanyl victim makes a stand

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of a 13-year-old who passed away from a suspected fentanyl overdose is now standing up against the fentanyl crisis the community is facing. “It’s hard to be strong in this. This is one of the most difficult things. I shouldn’t have to be...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD brings awareness to fentanyl dangers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are taking steps to bring awareness of the danger of fentanyl to their students, staff and community. The district has partnered with the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Safe School program in an effort to educate students about the deadly consequences associated with fentanyl. Several educational presentations on the drug will be provided in all WFISD secondary schools over the next few weeks.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fatal fentanyl overdose victims identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the three individuals who died of apparent fentanyl overdoses over the weekend in Wichita Falls have been identified. One of the three individuals who died from a fentanyl overdose over the weekend has been identified as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, 19, of Wichita Falls, according to her mother, Silvia […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
amtrib.com

Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history

Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy