Read full article on original website
corrupt cop
2d ago
typical our school superintendent got caught with dope got fired now he is the county judge the previous county judge got kicked out for fistfighting at the polls the mayor got sent to prison for taking a bribe from gambling casino and you wonder why citizens can't get justice here
Reply
8
Related
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
13-year-old among 3 fentanyl deaths in north Texas, police say
WFPD officials said three fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Wichita Falls this weekend. All three victims were age 21 or younger.
Third defendant pleads in Aryan Brotherhood jail assaults
Investigators said the assaults were carried out by women called “Featherwoods”, female associates of Brotherhood members.
newschannel6now.com
Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Wichita County Sheriff’s Office traffic stops led to three drug-related arrests this week. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Sept. 19 around 7:30 p.m. on Scott Avenue near Galveston Street, according to court documents. The driver was identified as Robert Edward James, while the passenger was identified as Jennifer Mae Saffel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local bondsman arrested for second time in 4 weeks
This latest arrest comes exactly four weeks after the owner of A to Z Bail Bonds was arrested for allegedly lying to a Texas Ranger about the location of his girlfriend who had outstanding warrants.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Woman in custody for evading, escaping arrest
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after a short chase. Breauna Reece was arrested on charges of evading arrest and escaping arrest and was also reportedly wanted on several warrants. Police said it started around 4:47 p.m. when Reece pulled into the...
House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
Teen fentanyl-related death investigation update from WFPD
WFPD officials spoke with the KFDX Newsroom this afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the recent fentanyl-related death of 13-year-old Kaysen Villareal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Hollister man charged with weekend Grandfield murder
GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Hollister man for allegedly killing a man in Grandfield over the weekend. Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Roy Burkett at a home in Grandfield. According to court documents, the two men...
newschannel6now.com
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Denison man was killed Tuesday at the Rednecks with Paychecks event just outside of Saint Jo, according to the Montague County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the call came in around 9 p.m. The man, identified as 61-year-old Rickey Doty, was reportedly...
newschannel6now.com
Boy Scout Troop gets burglarized
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls Boy Scout Troop is asking for donations through a GoFundMe account after their building was broken into and more than a thousand dollars worth of equipment was stolen. Robert Richardson, troop leader at the Boy Scout Hut, said when he arrived on...
KXII.com
Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man was arrested in Wilson Sunday after police say he was caught inappropriately touching an 11-month-old child. Wilson Police said officers were called to the 30 block of Idlewood Circle after the child’s mother walked in and witnessed her boyfriend, Jace Mason, 19, lying naked and touching the child, and called police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found behind Academy identified
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of a deceased body that was discovered on Tuesday behind a sporting goods store.
Woman stabs man at Wichita Falls Goodwill, police say
A woman is going to jail after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over a pickup truck.
newschannel6now.com
Mother of 13-year-old fentanyl victim makes a stand
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of a 13-year-old who passed away from a suspected fentanyl overdose is now standing up against the fentanyl crisis the community is facing. “It’s hard to be strong in this. This is one of the most difficult things. I shouldn’t have to be...
One person killed, three others hurt in Wise County crash
A man is dead and three other people are in the hospital because of a crash in Wise County Wednesday. DPS troopers are investigating the crash on F-M 51 about mid-way between Decatur and Gainesville
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD brings awareness to fentanyl dangers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are taking steps to bring awareness of the danger of fentanyl to their students, staff and community. The district has partnered with the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Safe School program in an effort to educate students about the deadly consequences associated with fentanyl. Several educational presentations on the drug will be provided in all WFISD secondary schools over the next few weeks.
bowienewsonline.com
Sheriff’s staff investigating death of man from possible fall at Rednecks with Paychecks
Montague County Sheriff investigators are investigating an “unattended death” at Rednecks with Paychecks outside Saint Jo that was reported on Saturday. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the sheriff’s office was called at 8:58 p.m. on Sept. 17 by an EMS staffer who was on site when the body was discovered.
Fatal fentanyl overdose victims identified
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the three individuals who died of apparent fentanyl overdoses over the weekend in Wichita Falls have been identified. One of the three individuals who died from a fentanyl overdose over the weekend has been identified as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, 19, of Wichita Falls, according to her mother, Silvia […]
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
Comments / 5