ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Newburgh mother calls for an arrest in son's shooting

By , and Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8fjH_0i3Qm8EE00

Charmaine Jackson and her son, 21-year-old Niyal Goins, have spent the last four months patiently waiting for justice after Goins was shot in the City of Newburgh last May.

“It wasn’t publicized. No one knew about this shooting. It wasn’t in the news or newspaper," said Charmaine Jackson.

Jackson says her son was serving family court papers for a friend at the Lake Street Apartment complex when he was jumped by a group of people in the parking lot and shot.

“There were guys in the laundromat waiting for my son with guns, and they ambushed him while he was fighting other people," said Jackson. "They shot him three times.”

Goins was struck in the legs and arm and needed surgery to fix the bones in his leg.

Jackson says she’s concerned with the investigation and reached out to News 12 for help.

“They want me to knock on people’s doors and ask them for their Ring cameras, their video. That’s not my job,” said the victim's mother

The Newburgh woman says police showed her surveillance video from the complex's laundry room that clearly shows the incident and gunman but that for some reason it’s not enough and no arrest has been made.

“They know exactly who these people are. They know where they’re from. They know they’re in a gang. They know everything about them, but they still haven’t questioned them," said Jackson.

News 12 reached out to police for information about the investigation but hasn’t heard back.

Jackson says she won’t rest until there’s justice for her son.

“We have to stand up. We have to go against these people. Because if not, tomorrow it could be another shooting. It could be a child," said Jackson.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says the suspect in this case is believed to be a juvenile and wouldn’t provide any additional information about the investigation.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Woman, 22, whose decaying remains were found in two suitcases in Brooklyn apartment was heard 'arguing with her boyfriend' - as cops hunt for at-large suspect

The 22-year-old woman whose decaying remains were found split between two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment building this morning was heard by neighbors arguing with her boyfriend in the weeks before she vanished. Police have not yet named the woman or the boyfriend, who remains at large. The body was...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

19-year-old shot at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 19-year-old was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the island platform of the Grant Avenue A train station around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD.  The 19-year-old was shot in the leg during a dispute involving six other people, officials said. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man accused of killing Bronx EMT deemed fit to stand trial

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An alleged killer was deemed fit to strand trial, years after he allegedly ran over a Bronx EMT with a stolen ambulance, officials said Wednesday. Jose Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody after Yadira Arroyo’s March 2017 death, but he had been found unfit for trial on May 26, 2022, District […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

108K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy