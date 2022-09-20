Newburgh mother calls for an arrest in son's shooting

Charmaine Jackson and her son, 21-year-old Niyal Goins, have spent the last four months patiently waiting for justice after Goins was shot in the City of Newburgh last May.

“It wasn’t publicized. No one knew about this shooting. It wasn’t in the news or newspaper," said Charmaine Jackson.

Jackson says her son was serving family court papers for a friend at the Lake Street Apartment complex when he was jumped by a group of people in the parking lot and shot.

“There were guys in the laundromat waiting for my son with guns, and they ambushed him while he was fighting other people," said Jackson. "They shot him three times.”

Goins was struck in the legs and arm and needed surgery to fix the bones in his leg.

Jackson says she’s concerned with the investigation and reached out to News 12 for help.

“They want me to knock on people’s doors and ask them for their Ring cameras, their video. That’s not my job,” said the victim's mother

The Newburgh woman says police showed her surveillance video from the complex's laundry room that clearly shows the incident and gunman but that for some reason it’s not enough and no arrest has been made.

“They know exactly who these people are. They know where they’re from. They know they’re in a gang. They know everything about them, but they still haven’t questioned them," said Jackson.



News 12 reached out to police for information about the investigation but hasn’t heard back.

Jackson says she won’t rest until there’s justice for her son.

“We have to stand up. We have to go against these people. Because if not, tomorrow it could be another shooting. It could be a child," said Jackson.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says the suspect in this case is believed to be a juvenile and wouldn’t provide any additional information about the investigation.