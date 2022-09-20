Read full article on original website
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Car Runs Out Of Gas Outside Police Station
Police learned that a man who ran out of gas outside a police station in the Hudson Valley was wanted. On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for grand larceny after his vehicle ran out of gas in front of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
17-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Crash That Destroyed Historic House In Wappinger
A 17-year-old Hudson Valley resident has been arrested for alleged DWI after destroying a much-loved historic house when his vehicle slammed into it, causing a massive fire. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 in the Hughsonville hamlet in the town of Wappinger. New...
Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank
Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured
The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
Frightening: Man Reportedly Harassing Kids at Poughkeepsie Bus Stop
It's something every parent fears, hearing about a situation in a school, or in this case, at a bus stop, involving our children. One Hudson Valley mom has shared her frightening story about a situation that happened at a Poughkeepsie bus stop before 7 am on Tuesday, September 20th. Man...
Saugerties man indicted for murder of woman
KINGSTON – A 49-year-old Saugerties man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury for murder in connection with the death of a woman in the Town of Ulster. Johnny Amaro is charged with stabbing Maria L. Lemus, known to family and friends as Lucy, to death in a wooded trail on Eastern Parkway some time between 6:42 a.m. and 7:32 a.m. on September 1.
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?
If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
Saugerties Man Arrested After Allegedly Sharing Intimate Photos of his Ex
Having private intimate photos shared with people without your consent is a crime as an Ulster County man has found out the hard way!. If you are looking for a reason to NOT allow anyone to take intimate pictures of you, this just might be the number one reason why you shouldn't let it happen, EVER!
Two Port Jervis men charged with illegal gun possession
PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis men have been arrested by police in that city on three counts of criminal possession of a weapon after officers investigated a report of gunshots on upper Reservoir Avenue in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20. During the arrest, Port Jervis...
Bear Caught Red Handed Attempting to Break into Truck in Woodstock, NY
It's not every day that you see a bear roaming through your neighborhood, it's even stranger when it looks like they're trying to break into your vehicle. But it is 2022 and stranger things have happened. With that being said Woodstock Landscaping and Excavating shared a photo this week of...
Ex-NYPD, Hudson Valley Lunch ‘Defender’ Saves Child’s Life
A Hudson Valley school "defender" was the only person in the room who could have saved the child's life. On Thursday New York Senator, 39th District, James Skoufis honored a Newburgh lunch monitor for saving a child's life. Newburgh, New York Lunch Monitor Giving Liberty Medal. Hector Almodovar was awarded...
Saugerties man still missing after hospital discharge in Poughkeepsie a week ago
Saugerties Police along with family and friends are asking for help in finding Brandon Edwards, a 30-year old male from Saugerties. Edwards disappeared on Sep. 16 when he was discharged from Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, and has had no known contact with anyone since. According to a Facebook...
New York Men Sentenced For Murder of Hudson Valley Student
Two men were sentenced following the gruesome death of a young woman in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were sentenced following the murder of a woman in New Windsor. Newburgh Man Sentenced To Life...
Police: Wallkill teen missing since leaving friend's house on Tuesday
Amayalise Perez is 14 years old and was last seen on Tuesday leaving her friend's house on Handford Street in Middletown.
