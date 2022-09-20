Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County man charged by State Police for felony identity theft in Pinckney
PINCKNEY- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony charge in the wake of a North Country fraud complaint from last fall, authorities say. David A. Sutton, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of identity theft in the second-degree (obtaining goods).
wwnytv.com
Swem: “Unjust conviction” in 2018 murder trial causes continued hardship
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Swem was convicted of murder, but then found not guilty in a retrial earlier this year. Swem was back in Jefferson County court Friday to be sentenced on a charge he was found guilty of: Tampering with Physical Evidence. After sentencing Friday, Swem walked...
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WKTV
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
wwnytv.com
Lewis County clerk reminds veterans they can get discharge papers for free
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County clerk wants to let veterans know: While there are websites out there to get you your discharge papers for a fee, you can get them from your county for free. County Clerk Jake Moser says an Arizona company called D-D 214 Direct...
Central NY woman drove intoxicated before crashing, seriously injuring 10-year-old, police say
Clay, N.Y. — A woman was driving intoxicated last Saturday when she ran a red light and her truck crashed with another vehicle, seriously injuring a 10-year-old girl, deputies said Friday. Harley VanSlyke, 39, of Clay, was charged Friday with second-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while...
NY Man Faces Felony For Mother’s Day ‘Prank’ on Ex-Employer
An upstate New York man went too far as he apparently wanted to settle a score with his former employer. He's now admitting his 'prank' wasn't harmless after New York State Police arrested him on a felony charge. The incident dates back to Mother's Day of this year and involved...
WKTV
Lowville man accused of making several fake reservations to spite friend's former employer
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A man is accused of making several fake reservations at Tug Hill Vineyards in in Lowville to cause the business to lose money out of spite. David Nisley Jr., of Lowville, is accused of creating numerous aliases to make fake reservations at the venue online this past Mother’s Day. New York State Police say this resulted in a $13,000 loss for the venue.
North Country teen missing; last seen leaving his home Wednesday
Le Ray, N.Y. — State police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Wednesday leaving his home in Jefferson County. Jayvious N. Marsh, 15, of Le Ray, was last seen around 4 p.m when he left his home on Route 11, according to a news release from State Police.
wwnytv.com
Pickup rolls over in 2-vehicle crash in Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police is investigating a crash between two pickup trucks in the Town of Antwerp Friday morning, which caused one of them to roll into a ditch. Crews were called to Star Factory Road around 7:45 a.m. Officials say the pickups collided at...
wwnytv.com
Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon. Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement. The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the...
WKTV
Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava
AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
WKTV
Frankfort man accused of assaulting girlfriend during domestic dispute
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to Frankfort Village Police, 31-year-old Jordan Lints was arrested after a heated argument became physical. Lints was charged with strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and...
wwnytv.com
People walk & run for recovery in twin villages
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people turned out in the twin villages of Carthage and West Carthage to raise awareness for drug abuse and recovery Thursday night. Amber Yancey lost her son Keegan to an overdose exactly three years ago. She began organizing a 5K walk and run...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Court documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damages
OSWEGO — Court documents allege an elderly man was the subject of an attack at an apartment building in Oswego and he is now seeking restitution for personal injuries. A lawsuit filed by Oswego resident Ram Srinivasan, 71, against Syracuse-based nonprofit developer Housing Visions LLC, the owners of Harbor View Square apartments on West First Street, alleges the company failed to provide a safe environment after Srinivasan was allegedly attacked in an elevator while returning to his apartment back in March.
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Court Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Court Street in Watertown will be closed for a couple of days. The street will be closed between the two entrances of Marshall Place on Thursday and Friday while work is underway on the city’s streetscape project. The work is designed to improve pedestrian safety.
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
Big Fight at Stevens Field Leads to Multiple Injuries but No Cooperation in Rome, New York
Police are asking for help from the victims of a crime in the city of Rome, as they investigate an alleged fight with injuries. Officers with the Rome Police Department (RPD) were called to an area near the park at Stevens Field at the intersection of Frederick Street and West Court Street at approximately 5:00pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a large fight. The Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance also responded to te scene.
wwnytv.com
History rides the rails in Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd Graves Jr. enjoys zipping down the Croghan railroad in a 1945 speedster he restored. “It’s more fun than anything,” he said. “It’s my play toy. I like to take people for rides.”. The old rails, installed at the turn of...
