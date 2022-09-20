ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Comments / 0

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County man charged by State Police for felony identity theft in Pinckney

PINCKNEY- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony charge in the wake of a North Country fraud complaint from last fall, authorities say. David A. Sutton, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of identity theft in the second-degree (obtaining goods).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Police investigating brawl at Rome park

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Lewis County, NY
City
Lowville, NY
Lewis County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Lowville, NY
Crime & Safety
WKTV

Lowville man accused of making several fake reservations to spite friend's former employer

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A man is accused of making several fake reservations at Tug Hill Vineyards in in Lowville to cause the business to lose money out of spite. David Nisley Jr., of Lowville, is accused of creating numerous aliases to make fake reservations at the venue online this past Mother’s Day. New York State Police say this resulted in a $13,000 loss for the venue.
LOWVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Tug Hill Vineyards
wwnytv.com

Pickup rolls over in 2-vehicle crash in Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police is investigating a crash between two pickup trucks in the Town of Antwerp Friday morning, which caused one of them to roll into a ditch. Crews were called to Star Factory Road around 7:45 a.m. Officials say the pickups collided at...
ANTWERP, NY
wwnytv.com

Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon. Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement. The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the...
OGDENSBURG, NY
WKTV

Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava

AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
AVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKTV

Frankfort man accused of assaulting girlfriend during domestic dispute

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to Frankfort Village Police, 31-year-old Jordan Lints was arrested after a heated argument became physical. Lints was charged with strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and...
FRANKFORT, NY
wwnytv.com

People walk & run for recovery in twin villages

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people turned out in the twin villages of Carthage and West Carthage to raise awareness for drug abuse and recovery Thursday night. Amber Yancey lost her son Keegan to an overdose exactly three years ago. She began organizing a 5K walk and run...
CARTHAGE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Court documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damages

OSWEGO — Court documents allege an elderly man was the subject of an attack at an apartment building in Oswego and he is now seeking restitution for personal injuries. A lawsuit filed by Oswego resident Ram Srinivasan, 71, against Syracuse-based nonprofit developer Housing Visions LLC, the owners of Harbor View Square apartments on West First Street, alleges the company failed to provide a safe environment after Srinivasan was allegedly attacked in an elevator while returning to his apartment back in March.
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Traffic advisory: Court Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Court Street in Watertown will be closed for a couple of days. The street will be closed between the two entrances of Marshall Place on Thursday and Friday while work is underway on the city’s streetscape project. The work is designed to improve pedestrian safety.
WATERTOWN, NY
Lite 98.7

Big Fight at Stevens Field Leads to Multiple Injuries but No Cooperation in Rome, New York

Police are asking for help from the victims of a crime in the city of Rome, as they investigate an alleged fight with injuries. Officers with the Rome Police Department (RPD) were called to an area near the park at Stevens Field at the intersection of Frederick Street and West Court Street at approximately 5:00pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a large fight. The Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance also responded to te scene.
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

History rides the rails in Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd Graves Jr. enjoys zipping down the Croghan railroad in a 1945 speedster he restored. “It’s more fun than anything,” he said. “It’s my play toy. I like to take people for rides.”. The old rails, installed at the turn of...
CROGHAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy