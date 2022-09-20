ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mxdwn.com

Smashing Pumpkins Debut Sublime New Song “Empires” Live at Chicago’s Metro

Rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have announced they will be releasing a new album ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts on April 2023. the band will be performing a couple of small shows this week in Chicago and New York City to celebrate the release of the album. The Smashing Pumpkins performed at the club Metro where their set list included the new song “Empires.” The track will be on the second of ATUM‘s three acts which comes from the same collection of tunes as their latest single “Beguiled.”
CHICAGO, IL
mxdwn.com

Modest Mouse at Riviera Theatre on Dec. 9

Check out indie rockers Modest Mouse play at Riviera Theatre in Chicago. Their upcoming performance is set for Friday, Dec. 9. The show is presented as part of rock radio station 93XRT’s Holiday Jam Series, and celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Lonesome Crowded West. Modest Mouse’s most recent...
CHICAGO, IL
mxdwn.com

MxPx & Teenage Bottlerocket at House of Blues on Nov. 18

Pop punk bands MxPx and Teenage Bottlerocket hit the House of Blues on Nov. 18 for their Chicago tour stop. MxPx released their album Life in Quarantine in 2020. It compiled songs from their pandemic-inspired weekly live streams from earlier that year. Their most recent release, live album Southbound To San Antonio came out in 2022, four years after their last studio album MxPx. The band’s present members include Mike Hererra, Yuri Ruley, Tom Wisniewski and Chris Adkins. Sick Sesh! by Teenage Bottlerocket dropped in 2021 as their most recent LP. The album features “Never Sing Along” and “Ghost Story” as singles.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy