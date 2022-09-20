Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Family, fun, and all things Fall with Texas Lions Camp
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The goal of the Texas Lions Camp is provide a safe environment where all children can grow and play. What better way to do that than with a Fall Festival right here in the Brazos Valley?. At the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival, you can expect...
KBTX.com
BCS Christmas Parade will go on this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled the last two years, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade will return this year, according to a post on social media. The parade will take place Sunday, December 4th, at 2 p.m. The parade had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19...
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tell Runyan joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on Sept. 23. Tell Runyan is a Singer-Songwriter based in Stephenville, TX. His music can best be described as Americana blend of country, rock, and folk music. He played his original song “Still the...
KBTX.com
New addition comes to Tavo Coffee Co. in time for fall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is officially here, meaning menus look a little different. Tavo Coffee Co. has already brewed up many signature drinks like folklore lattes, pumpkin spice lattes and blackberry mochas. A new addition to the coffee shop is also getting customers in the fall spirit. It’s The...
KBTX.com
Catalena Hatters gets you ready for felt hat season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s an unspoken rule that Labor Day weekend is the unofficial transition from straw hats to felt hats. Scott Catalena says, this is a spoken rule at Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan. He joined The Three to talk about hat customization and proper hat care....
KBTX.com
Celebrate National Honey Month at BeeWeaver Honey Farm
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a lot of buzz going around for the fun-filled weekend planned at BeeWeaver Honey Farm in Navasota. September is National Honey Month and the honey farm is inviting everyone to its annual Infuzzed gathering and Honey Cook Off. Infuzzed is a free event where...
KBTX.com
Destination Bryan releases holiday event schedule
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan has released the list of upcoming holiday events starting on October 1 through December 9. The following is a press release from Destination Bryan with details about each event. Destination Bryan announces the 2022 schedule of fall and holiday events, beginning with Boonville Days...
kwhi.com
‘CONNECT AFTER 5’ THURSDAY AT BLUE BELL CREAMERIES
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its “Connect After 5” networking event this (Thursday) evening. Blue Bell Creameries, at 1101 South Blue Bell Road in Brenham, will be the site for this month’s social. Chamber members can enjoy fellowship, food and refreshments while exchanging business...
KBTX.com
Bryan restaurant provides chill atmosphere with creative barbecue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan convenience store is now a barbecue restaurant with a spot for everyone. The Station on 29th is located at 1720 E. 29th St. in Bryan and serves creative barbecue, craft burgers, a variety of drinks and much more. Co-owner Nikki Cantu said the...
KBTX.com
Junior League of BCS to host Charity Ball 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing, and raising money for a good cause. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s annual Charity Ball is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan. The Junior League’s...
kwhi.com
DOWNTOWN SOMERVILLE CELEBRATION SET FOR OCT. 1
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host its second annual Downtown Somerville Celebration. Festivities will take place next Saturday, October 1st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Square and 7th Street. Guests to downtown can look forward to shopping, live music, games, classic cars...
KBTX.com
SOS Ministries hosts 21st Annual Banquet - IGNITE!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SOS Ministries is celebrating 29 years of ministry in the Brazos Valley by hosting its annual banquet. “It’s grown to serve teen girls and now children, and there’s a men’s home and vocational training,” Kyle Salmon, executive director at SOS, said. “It’s just grown and grown over the last 29 years into, now we own 20 acres near downtown Bryan.”
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Planting in the fall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many people get the urge to plant things in the spring, but experts say now is a great time to start. “Spring’s a great season but the best time to plant most things is in the fall,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife. “Coming out of a summer like we had, the enthusiasm to get out and do stuff in the yard is a little low, but take advantage of the October and November season.”
KBTX.com
Voices for Children gearing up for annual Golf Tournament
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children recruits and trains Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, volunteers to support children and families in the foster care system. VFC Executive Director Amy Faulkner News 3 at Noon to talk about the need for volunteers and how people can help support the...
KBTX.com
Fall fun is back at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The official day of fall is Sept. 22 and that means outdoor markets, yoga and coffee at Lake Walk in Bryan are back. Kate Chapman joined News 3 at Noon to talk about Lake Walk’s fall lineup. The Local is a weekly artisan market on...
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
KBTX.com
Bryan PD celebrating National Forensic Science Week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s National Forensic Science Week (NFSW), and the Bryan Police Department is recognizing the hard work of their Crime Scene Unit. Forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system. Forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence from crime scenes that can assist in the investigation and prosecution of criminals or exonerate an innocent person from suspicion.
KBTX.com
Welcome to autumn! Here’s what it should feel like in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Set an alarm for 8:04 p.m. Sunset has arrived for summer. Porches are filling up with pumpkins. Thursday marks the autumnal equinox and the official changing of seasons. Grab a pumpkin spice latte as we dive into all things fall... WHAT IS AN EQUINOX. On the...
KBTX.com
Get your home ready for spooky season with this tablescape
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus! This Hocus Pocus inspired tablescape is sure to be a fan favorite at your Halloween party this year. The Three’s guest co-cost, Jennifer Satterfield, turns what some consider to be a dark and scary holiday into a bright, playful one. From black feathers to ceramic pumpkins, every detail shines through on this Disney’s Hocus Pocus inspired tablescape design.
KBTX.com
Local cyclist returns from national conference
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station bicyclist is back home after attending a fundraising celebration event for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Kathy Langlotz has been participating in bike rides to support the work of Bike MS for nearly two decades. This past year she raised more than...
