A dispensary on wheels is trekking around Texas to educate residents about the state’s medical marijuana program. Austin-based goodblend has kicked off its Ride For Your Rights tour that will be traveling on a “CannaBus.” The 36-foot bus has been retrofitted with a private consultation room and medical cannabis product displays. As a subsidiary of parent company Parallel and one of just three licensed medical cannabis operators in Texas, goodblend is promoting the tour as a way to destigmatize cannabis, energize advocates and connect with legislators. "The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change," Parallel CEO Reece Fulgham said in a press release. "The 'Ride For Your Rights' CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there's strong public demand for real, lasting change."

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO