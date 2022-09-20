Read full article on original website
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Texan explains their experience with voting suppression in Lone Star State
In Texas, it's widely known it's not easy to vote. Recently, a Texan shared her experience with voter suppression in the Lone Star State in a viral TikTok. Caitlin Ford reminded others to check their voter registration after she was purged from the system. Ford said she registered to vote...
News Channel 25
When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics
At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad
In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
How to check if you're registered to vote in Texas ahead of the November election
AUSTIN, Texas — The November election is right around the corner, so now is a good time to check your voter registration to make sure everything is up to date. The deadline to register to vote in Texas for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11. If you're unsure how to change or update your voter registration, we broke down everything you need to know.
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
CannaBus tour sets out to educate Texans on medical marijuana
A dispensary on wheels is trekking around Texas to educate residents about the state’s medical marijuana program. Austin-based goodblend has kicked off its Ride For Your Rights tour that will be traveling on a “CannaBus.” The 36-foot bus has been retrofitted with a private consultation room and medical cannabis product displays. As a subsidiary of parent company Parallel and one of just three licensed medical cannabis operators in Texas, goodblend is promoting the tour as a way to destigmatize cannabis, energize advocates and connect with legislators. "The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change," Parallel CEO Reece Fulgham said in a press release. "The 'Ride For Your Rights' CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there's strong public demand for real, lasting change."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
In Final Stretch of Texas Governor's Race, Poll Numbers Have Not Changed Significantly
Texas's GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, of El Paso, have been campaigning for your vote in the Texas governor's race for months, but the numbers in this race remain consistent. SMU Political Science Professor Mathew Wilson refers to this race as remarkably stable. “Just...
hppr.org
Gov. Greg Abbott asked donors to help pay for busing migrants. The response isn't covering the bills
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been railing against migrants coming to the border and blaming the federal government for not doing enough to stop them. And after launching a controversial program to bus the migrants to other states, he appealed to private donors to help cover the transportation costs. But...
lavacacountytoday.com
Dr. Pat Wagner and the ‘Come & Take It’ Cannon
I have a little gold-framed picture on my mantle at home that is quite dear to me. The photograph is of Dr. Pat Wagner of Shiner and me. In the picture, we are posing proudly with Dr. Wagner's famed "Come and Take It" cannon. Wagner, better known to all as "Dr. Pat," politely agreed to my request for the picture-taking session sometime back in the late 1980s.
texasstandard.org
Fact check: Is Abbott right that raising age for AR purchases is unconstitutional?
Amid calls for a special legislative session after the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not changed his stance on gun laws or on calling a special session. Uvalde community members have called on officials to raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to...
Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Fight Warehouse Zoning Plan
Warehouses going up all around North Texas bring jobs and property tax money for cities that approve them. North Texas is a booming distribution hub for the nation. But some homeowners in some places oppose the hulking neighbors. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas near Spur 408 and...
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
KHOU
Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston
HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
KTSA
Gov. Abbott wants to ramp up Texas fight against fentanyl
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants to get more aggressive in the fight against fentanyl after the state saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. Governor Abbott has sent a letter to numerous state agencies directing them to increase efforts...
cw35.com
Ariel Hutchins: Big Country woman making it big in country music
ABILENE, Texas — A born and raised Big Country woman is quickly making a name for herself in country music - and next month, she'll be sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry. "It's been a whirlwind," singer-songwriter Ariel Hutchins said. "I've gotten to...
