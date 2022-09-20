ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

News Channel 25

When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics

At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
TEXAS STATE
amtrib.com

Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history

Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad

In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

CannaBus tour sets out to educate Texans on medical marijuana

A dispensary on wheels is trekking around Texas to educate residents about the state’s medical marijuana program. Austin-based goodblend has kicked off its Ride For Your Rights tour that will be traveling on a “CannaBus.” The 36-foot bus has been retrofitted with a private consultation room and medical cannabis product displays. As a subsidiary of parent company Parallel and one of just three licensed medical cannabis operators in Texas, goodblend is promoting the tour as a way to destigmatize cannabis, energize advocates and connect with legislators. "The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change," Parallel CEO Reece Fulgham said in a press release. "The 'Ride For Your Rights' CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there's strong public demand for real, lasting change."
TEXAS STATE
lavacacountytoday.com

Dr. Pat Wagner and the ‘Come & Take It’ Cannon

I have a little gold-framed picture on my mantle at home that is quite dear to me. The photograph is of Dr. Pat Wagner of Shiner and me. In the picture, we are posing proudly with Dr. Wagner's famed "Come and Take It" cannon. Wagner, better known to all as "Dr. Pat," politely agreed to my request for the picture-taking session sometime back in the late 1980s.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Neighbors Fight Warehouse Zoning Plan

Warehouses going up all around North Texas bring jobs and property tax money for cities that approve them. North Texas is a booming distribution hub for the nation. But some homeowners in some places oppose the hulking neighbors. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas near Spur 408 and...
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston

HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Gov. Abbott wants to ramp up Texas fight against fentanyl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants to get more aggressive in the fight against fentanyl after the state saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. Governor Abbott has sent a letter to numerous state agencies directing them to increase efforts...
TEXAS STATE
cw35.com

Ariel Hutchins: Big Country woman making it big in country music

ABILENE, Texas — A born and raised Big Country woman is quickly making a name for herself in country music - and next month, she'll be sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry. "It's been a whirlwind," singer-songwriter Ariel Hutchins said. "I've gotten to...
ABILENE, TX

