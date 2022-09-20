Selma Blair’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ debut left everyone in tears

Selma Blair arrives at a special screening of “Introducing, Selma Blair” on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles. Blair, now 50, is appearing on “Dancing with the Stars.” | Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

Disney+’s first live premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” was joyful, until actress Selma Blair took the stage.

She was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and lost feeling in her left leg, causing balance issues.

But her disease didn’t stop her from competing in “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31.

“I have underestimated me in the past and I have proved myself wrong,” Blair said on stage on Monday. “So don’t underestimate me.”

Related

She danced the Viennese Waltz with her partner and longtime neighbor Sasha Farber to the song “Time of My Life” by David Cook.

The tears started streaming on people’s faces, even judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who was especially moved.

“I’m just so touched as somebody who is from the invisible illness community,” Inaba said, per Yahoo! Entertainment . “Seeing you come out here with your circumstances and just making everyone aware that you are fully able to do and achieve anything you put your mind to.”

After the performance, Blair was visibly emotional as well as she held on to her cane that she set aside while she danced.

“I’m so grateful.” Blair said . “I’ve never danced and this is a dream come true, so thank you.”

She got 7s from all four judges, bringing her total score to 28 points out of 40. Blair and Farber came in third place.

Related